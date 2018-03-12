All Sections

March 12, 2018

Worcester News splashes on 'shock death' of former sports editor

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Newsquest daily the Worcester News has today splashed on the “shock death” of its former sports editor Paul Ricketts.

Ricketts, who passed away aged 67, spent 48 years with the paper and its associated titles.

He was hailed as a “wonderful man” and “beautiful soul” by ex-colleagues.

Ricketts started his journalism career in 1967 at Berrow’s newspapers (now part of the Worcester News) and retired in 2015 after serving as Worcester News sports editor for 25 years.

He also held the roles of news editor and assistant editor on the Worcester Evening News.

Managing director of Newsquest Midlands South Julia Lancett said: “Paul was a dearly treasured member of staff throughout the entire business.

“Not only was he a talented and knowledgeable sports journalist and editor, but a true gentleman.

“Kind, warm and generously natured with an open ear, nothing was too much trouble for Paul.

“His dedication throughout the years to the business, reporting and colleagues is commendable and one that we will continue to hold dear.”

The Worcester News has listed tributes on its site.

