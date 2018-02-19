Women's weekly magazine ABCs: Time UK's Now and Woman titles see circulation fall by more than a fifth

Now magazine saw the steepest circulation fall over the six months to the end of 2017, a period where only one women’s weekly title posted gains.

The Time UK weekly title saw its circulation fall 25 per cent year-on-year to 78, 619.

Time UK’s Woman magazine also fell by 20 per cent to 166,573 year-on-year.

Both Woman’s Own and New! saw declines of 17 per cent for the same period.

Love it! was the only title to post gains for the period, with total circulation rising 2 per cent to 84,465.

Other titles that dipped considerably included Star (down 16 per cent), Closer (down 15 per cent) and Real People (down 13 per cent).

Time UK chief exec Marcus Rish said: “We remain focused on evolving this hugely important part of our business, where we continue to deliver a trusted environment and effective platform for our advertising partners to target engaged readers.

“At the same time, 2017 saw traffic to our sites grow by 29% on the year* and we also saw growth in our digital advertising revenues.

“We’ve continued to grow our events portfolio and affiliate revenues and have seen early success in our TV production arm.

“As we continue to transform our business, our focus for 2018 remains on creating quality content and experiences that entertain and connect people to their passions.”

ABC circulation figures for UK women’s weeklies covering six months to the end of December 2017: