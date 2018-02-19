All Sections

February 19, 2018

Women's weekly magazine ABCs: Time UK's Now and Woman titles see circulation fall by more than a fifth

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Now magazine saw the steepest circulation fall over the six months to the end of 2017, a period where only one women’s weekly title posted gains.

The Time UK weekly title saw its circulation fall 25 per cent year-on-year to 78, 619.

Time UK’s Woman magazine also fell by 20 per cent to 166,573 year-on-year.

Both Woman’s Own and New! saw declines of 17 per cent for the same period.

Love it! was the only title to post gains for the period, with total circulation rising 2 per cent to 84,465.

Other titles that dipped considerably included Star (down 16 per cent), Closer (down 15 per cent) and Real People (down 13 per cent).

Time UK chief exec Marcus Rish said: “We remain focused on evolving this hugely important part of our business, where we continue to deliver a trusted environment and effective platform for our advertising partners to target engaged readers.

“At the same time, 2017 saw traffic to our sites grow by 29% on the year* and we also saw growth in our digital advertising revenues.

“We’ve continued to grow our events portfolio and affiliate revenues and have seen early success in our TV production arm.

“As we continue to transform our business, our focus for 2018 remains on creating quality content and experiences that entertain and connect people to their passions.”

ABC circulation figures for UK women’s weeklies covering six months to the end of December 2017:

Publication ABC Total Year-on-year ABC Total % change UK/ROI % Actively Purchased  Months in period
Take a Break 497,349 -8% 100% 6
Woman’s Weekly 255,288 -8% 100% 6
Chat 222,344 -10% 100% 6
That’s Life 203,031 -7% 100% 6
Closer 189,577 -15% 95% 6
The People’s Friend 179,640 -8% 100% 6
New! 170,887 -17% 100% 6
Woman 166,573 -20% 100% 6
OK! Magazine 165,583 -13% 93% 6
Bella 164,051 -1% 100% 6
Woman’s Own 153,354 -17% 100% 6
Best 126,862 -9% 100% 6
Real People 121,842 -13% 100% 6
Heat 119,853 -12% 93% 6
Pick Me Up 119,764 -12% 100% 6
Star 102,825 -16% 100% 6
My Weekly 96,527 -5% 95% 6
Reveal 95,018 -15% 100% 6
Love It! 84,465 2% 100% 6
Now 78,619 -25% 100% 6

