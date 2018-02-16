Women's magazine ABCs: Hello! titles record biggest circulation gains while Look and Grazia figures fall

Hello! saw the biggest circulation rise in the second half of last year across women’s lifestyle, fashion, and health and beauty magazines, new ABC figures show.

Hello! Fashion Monthly saw the biggest circulation gains over the six month period to the end of December 2017. The title, which launched in September 2014, was up 9 per cent year-on-year to 80,899.

Weekly Hello! magazine was also up by 4 per cent year-on-year to 234,655.

Look saw the biggest year-on-year decline over the period. The monthly title, owned by Time UK, saw circulation fall by 37 per cent to 57,110.

Weekly title Grazia, owned by Bauer Media, dropped by 16 per cent year-on-year to 102,859 over the same period.

Dennis Publishing’s Health & Fitness magazine was down 23 per cent year-on-year to 9,3569 for the whole of 2017.

Time UK chief executive Marcus Rich said: “Our brands have an enduring ability to connect with their audiences in print.

“We remain focused on evolving this hugely important part of our business, where we continue to deliver a trusted environment and effective platform for our advertising partners to target engaged readers.

“At the same time, 2017 saw traffic to our sites grow by 29 per cent on the year [Comscore] and we also saw growth in our digital advertising revenues. We’ve continued to grow our events portfolio and affiliate revenues and have seen early success in our TV production arm.

“As we continue to transform our business, our focus for 2018 remains on creating quality content and experiences that entertain and connect people to their passions.”

Women’s magazine ABCs for the six-month period to the end of December 2017 (or full year 2017 where shown):