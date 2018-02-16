All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 16, 2018

Women's magazine ABCs: Hello! titles record biggest circulation gains while Look and Grazia figures fall

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Hello! saw the biggest circulation rise in the second half of last year across women’s lifestyle, fashion, and health and beauty magazines, new ABC figures show.

Hello! Fashion Monthly saw the biggest circulation gains over the six month period to the end of December 2017. The title, which launched in September 2014, was up 9 per cent year-on-year to 80,899.

Weekly Hello! magazine was also up by 4 per cent year-on-year to 234,655.

Look saw the biggest year-on-year decline over the period. The monthly title, owned by Time UK, saw circulation fall by 37 per cent to 57,110.

Weekly title Grazia, owned by Bauer Media, dropped by 16 per cent year-on-year to 102,859 over the same period.

Dennis Publishing’s Health & Fitness magazine was down 23 per cent year-on-year to 9,3569 for the whole of 2017.

Time UK chief executive Marcus Rich said: “Our brands have an enduring ability to connect with their audiences in print.

“We remain focused on evolving this hugely important part of our business, where we continue to deliver a trusted environment and effective platform for our advertising partners to target engaged readers.

“At the same time, 2017 saw traffic to our sites grow by 29 per cent on the year [Comscore] and we also saw growth in our digital advertising revenues. We’ve continued to grow our events portfolio and affiliate revenues and have seen early success in our TV production arm.

“As we continue to transform our business, our focus for 2018 remains on creating quality content and experiences that entertain and connect people to their passions.”

Women’s magazine ABCs for the six-month period to the end of December 2017 (or full year 2017 where shown):

Publication Circulation total Year-on-year % change UK/ROI % Actively Purchased  Free Copies Months in audit period
Good Housekeeping 455,552 0% 84% 70,424 6
ASOS.com 453,287 0% 453,287 6
John Lewis Edition 446,410 -2% 446,410 6
Stylist 400,359 -1% 400,359 6
Cosmopolitan 351,338 -14% 84% 55,674 6
Woman & Home 289,854 -10% 97% 6,000 6
Yours 244,754 -4% 90% 24,154 6
Prima 238,753 -8% 92% 19,433 6
HELLO! 234,655 4% 97% 6
Vogue 190,032 -3% 81% 2,087 6
Elle (UK) 168,850 0% 50% 24,082 6
Red 166,128 -10% 80% 29,442 6
Marie Claire 157,412 2% 64% 52,885 6
Women’s Health 132,728 2% 74% 33,481 6
Harrods Magazine 128,092 2% 128,092 12
Harper’s Bazaar 115,742 4% 41% 52,966 6
Grazia 102,859 -16% 87% 12,107 6
Candis 91,262 -9% 99% 576 6
Healthy 86,224 -4% 100% 12
HELLO! Fashion Monthly 80,899 9% 100% 6
Tatler 78,082 -5% 55% 22,632 6
Vanity Fair 72,038 -5% 57% 11,317 6
Look 57,110 -37% 100% 7 6
Spirit & Destiny 29,006 -9% 100% 12
No.1 Magazine 15,107 -2% 91% 1,261 12
Health & Fitness 9,359 -23% 100% 16 12

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twelve − 6 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan
  2. Max Mosley: Newspapers' repeated references to orgy story are attempt to 'smear me and Impress by association' Max Mosley: Newspapers' repeated references to orgy story are attempt to 'smear me and Impress by association'
  3. Up to 49 editorial redundancies expected as Trinity Mirror rolls out new 'Live' online publishing model Up to 49 editorial redundancies expected as Trinity Mirror rolls out new 'Live' online publishing model
  4. News mag ABCs: Spectator editor claims digital is behind print sales 'renaissance' News mag ABCs: Spectator editor claims digital is behind print sales 'renaissance'
  5. Max Mosley in bid to 'gag' Sun, Times and Daily Mail from reporting past sex orgy and his funding ties to Impress Max Mosley in bid to 'gag' Sun, Times and Daily Mail from reporting past sex orgy and his funding ties to Impress

Latest Jobs

NUJ says Trinity Mirror plans to axe 49 editorial staff is 'same grim recipe of cuts, increasing stress for staff and sapping of morale'
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE