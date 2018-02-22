Women receive 28.5% less bonus pay on average than men at Press Association

Women’s bonus pay is on average 28.5 per cent lower than men’s at the Press Association, an audit of the agency’s gender pay gap has revealed.

The company’s gender pay gap stands at 0.8 per cent. Both figures represent the mean salary gap between men and women.

All firms employing over 250 are people are required by law to publish their gender pay gap by April 4.

PA’s workforce is made up of 64 per cent men and 36 per cent women. The agency’s top salary bracket is made up of two-thirds men.

The proportion of men receiving a bonus is almost exactly equal. Press Gazette understands that a number of bonus schemes operate at various levels within the company.

Commenting on the figures, NUJ northern and midlands organiser Chris Morley said: “The pay audit supplied by PA appears to show a small gender pay gap, however it does highlight that it is the men who are benefiting much more than women from bonuses.

“The size of the bonus money disparity and the fact that two-thirds of the best-paid jobs are filled by men indicates that bonuses are piled higher to men at the top.

“The ratio of 2:1 for men in the best-paid jobs should also be a concern to the company – and its 26 shareholders in the regional and national press. So, the NUJ asks, what action will be taken to correct this imbalance and over what timescale?

“The overall breakdown of the company’s workforce raises worrying questions about PA’s recruitment policies which appear to favour men.

“While the company reports the bare figures it has to on its website, there is no explanation provided and the company is silent on what it is going to do about the questions these figures raise.

“As for the other shareholder companies, if PA can report its gender pay gap figures ahead of the deadline, why can’t they?”