Woman&home magazine appoints Kath Brown as editor

Woman&home, the monthly lifestyle magazine for women aged 40 plus published by Time UK, has appointed Kath Brown as its new editor.

Brown moves from her role as lifestyle director of Woman magazine, also owned by Time. She replaces editorial director Sue James, who left in July to set up her own media business.

Brown began her career at Just Seventeen, More! and Sugar teen magazines, later becoming the launch editor of Red magazine and associate editor at Elle and Marie Claire.

She said: “Grown-up women are having their moment, so it’s a very exciting time to be part of Woman&home – a title that knows them inside out.”

Brown will lead the magazine’s continuous multi-platform expansion, according to Time managing director of women’s lifestyle Roger Cummings,

“Woman&home already has a significant multi-platform offering that Kath and team will build upon to take it to the next stage in its growth journey,” he said.

Woman&home has an average circulation of 302,600 a month, ABC figures for the first half of 2017 show, down 4.1 per cent year-on-year.