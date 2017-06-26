All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 26, 2017

'Witless' Andrea Leadsom accused of Soviet-style view with Newsnight call for broadcasters to be 'a bit patriotic'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Andrea Leadsom MP has been accused of “echoing the Soviet view of broadcasting” after calling on broadcasters to be “a bit patriotic” during an interview on BBC Newsnight.

Leadsom, who is Leader of the House of Commons, made the remark as she was facing pressure from presenter Emily Maitliss over the start of Brexit negotiations.

Timeline

The exchange, aired on BBC One on Friday, was as follows:

Leadsom: “… It would be helpful if broadcasters were willing to be a bit patriotic. The country took a decision, this government is determined to deliver on that decision.

Maitliss: “Are you accusing me of being unpatriotic for questioning how negotiations are going , questioning whether you have the position of strength that she [Theresa May] said she wanted?”

Leadsom: “I’m not accusing you of anything Emily, I’m simply saying we all need to pull together as a country…”

Leadsom’s comments were condemned by some journalists on Twitter and in comment pieces today.

The BBC’s John Simpson, tweeted: “Depressing to hear @andrealeadsom echoing the Soviet view of broadcasting – that its duty is to be ‘patriotic’ – i.e. to back views of govt.”

Former Telegraph writer Tim Walker said: “Andrea Leadsom doesn’t get that journalism doesn’t have to be ‘patriotic.’ It just has to be honest.”

In a comment piece for the Times, former controller of Radio 4 Mark Damazer said Leadsom’s comments were “beyond parody”, adding: “The sheer witlessness of her remarks will ensure they have no impact on news and current affairs journalists at all.”

Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire said in a column that Leadsom’s comments amounted to “phoney patriotism” and had “all the hypocrisy of a well-heeled banker waving a cheap plastic Union Jack made in China”.

Picture: BBC

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

twenty − 4 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online NRS national press readership data: Telegraph overtakes Guardian as most-read 'quality' title in print/online
  2. Hospital withdraws complaint alleging Sun reporter 'impersonated' relative of injured Grenfell resident to get interview Hospital withdraws complaint alleging Sun reporter 'impersonated' relative of injured Grenfell resident to get interview
  3. Former Kensington reporter says local press would have picked up on Grenfell fire-safety concerns in pre-internet era Former Kensington reporter says local press would have picked up on Grenfell fire-safety concerns in pre-internet era
  4. 'Fake news', 'fascist left', 'purveyors of hate' - Daily Mail declares all-out war on The Guardian 'Fake news', 'fascist left', 'purveyors of hate' - Daily Mail declares all-out war on The Guardian
  5. Telegraph reveals 2016 profit plunge helping explain paywall move and chief executive's exit Telegraph reveals 2016 profit plunge helping explain paywall move and chief executive's exit

Latest Jobs

Regulator is needed to police celebs on social media who run tabloid-bashing rumours as fact
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily

Subscribe now to the best daily
journalism news email in the world

CLOSE