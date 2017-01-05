Wired UK magazine appoints Greg Williams as new editor

Technology magazine Wired UK has announced that current deputy editor Greg Williams has been appointed as its new editor.

Williams (pictured), who has held the role of deputy editor since January 2010, will take over from editor-in-chief David Rowan at the start of next month.

Rowan has been Wired UK’s editor since its launch in 2009. He has stepped down to focus on building his own business and working with startups, according to a spokesperson.

Before joining Wired, Williams was editor of the now-defunct men’s magazine Arena, and later executive editor of Details magazine in New York. Since joining Wired, he has edited the annual trend forecasting Wired World publication and the 100 Hottest Startups supplement.

Williams said: “Our world-class storytelling and design is truly multi-platform, from print to digital, events to video together with a consultancy division.

“We’re uniquely placed to tell powerful stories in a shifting landscape where there is an increasing thirst for authoritative journalism that documents and makes sense of fast-moving tends in technology, business, science, ideas and design. We have a world-class team who will take Wired to ever great heights.”

Wired, which is published by Condé Nast, is a monthly magazine primarily reporting on science and technology. It has a circulation of 54,000 according to the latest figures by ABC, and was named Magazine of the Year at last year’s Digital Magazine Awards.

Nicholas Coleridge, managing director of Condé Nast Britain, said: “Wired has gone from strength-to-strength, becoming an essential resource for those who want to know what’s coming next, and Greg has played a significant part in its success.”

The news of Rowan’s departure follows the decision of Wired US editor Scott Dadich, to leave the publisher after four years in the role. He will be replaced Nicholas Thomson, who was a senior editor at Wired for five years before leaving to become digital editor of the New Yorker.