
September 15, 2017

Wilmington to shut down Solicitors Journal after 160 years in print

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Business information company Wilmington is close Solicitors Journal and Trade & Forfeiting Review with seven editorial jobs set to go.

Weekly Solicitors Journal has been published for 160 years but appears to have fallen victim to pressure on advertising and subscriptions prompted by the advent of digital media. It was put up for sale but no buyer could be found, Wilmington said.

In statement the publisher said: “Wilmington plc announced in February 2017 that it was exiting the market in legal practice support services and would focus on its other divisional knowledge areas.

“The ARK businesses were put up for sale but no buyer has been found. As a consequence a number of publications including Solicitors Journal, Trade & Forfeiting Review and Waterlow’s Legal Directories will close.

“In common with many publications, these assets have been affected in recent years by the structural challenges within the paid for media content and advertising marketplaces and economic challenges within their sectors. “

Chairman of Wilmington Legal Mark Solon said: “We greatly appreciate the hard work of the current and past Solicitors Journal teams who have maintained editorial independence, integrity and excellence over some 160 years.

“I am sure that all of those who have worked for, contributed to and read Solicitors Journal during its long history will be sad to hear this news. I can assure everyone that this decision has not been taken lightly, and without exploring all possible avenues.”

Centaur’s legal magazine The Lawyer went from weekly to monthly publication in April.

Legal Week went online only in 2011.

