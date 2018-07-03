All Sections

July 3, 2018

Westminster 'VIP paedophile ring' source known only as 'Nick' will face charges of fraud and perverting the course of justice

By Press Association and Press Gazette Twitter

A source known only as Nick, whose claims of a VIP paedophile ring in the heart of Westminster led to a major police probe that was later abandoned, has been charged with fraud and perverting the course of justice.

Nick, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said he had been abused for nine years by a VIP gang and alleged that the group had carried out sex abuse and murder during the 1970s and 1980s.

His claims were published by the now-defunct investigative news outfit Exaro News, led by then editor Mark Watts, and prompted the £2.5m Operation Midland that later closed without police making any arrests.

During the investigation, officers raided the homes of prominent figures including Lord Bramall, the late ex-home secretary Lord Brittan and ex-Tory MP Harvey Proctor.

Nick is facing 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one count of fraud, the Crown Prosecution Service has said. He is set to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court “in due course”.

Frank Ferguson, CPS head of special crime, said: “The CPS has considered a file of evidence from Northumbria Police relating to allegations of perverting the course of justice and fraud by a 50-year-old man.

“The police investigation provided evidence that the man had made a number of false allegations alleging multiple homicides and sexual abuse said to have been carried out in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Following careful consideration, we have concluded there is sufficient evidence to bring a number of criminal charges.”

Nick faces 12 counts of perverting the course of justice over claims including allegations of child murder, rape and torture by senior figures in politics, the Army and security services.

The fraud charge alleges that he falsely claimed £22,000 from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority by saying “he was subjected to abuse by a paedophile ring, knowing this to be untrue and intending thereby to make a gain for himself”.

Labour peer and former MP Lord Janner was among those accused, and died in 2015 before his name was cleared.

His son, Daniel Janner QC, had vowed to bring a private prosecution if the CPS did not pursue the charges.

He said on Tuesday that he would now “happily” drop those plans.

