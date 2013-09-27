All Sections


September 27, 2013

Welcome to Press Gazette's new weekly video news bulletin

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Welcome to the first of a new series of weekly video news bulletins from Press Gazette.

This Journalism Weekly 'vodcast' accompanies our weekly email newsletter of the same name. To make sure you receive all Press Gazette's daily and weekly email newsletters (for free) simply click on this link.

After year of producing Journalism Weekly as a page-turning PDF we are currently experimenting with a change of format to email. So it's the same mix of features and news, but all accesible via one email with links through to content on the main PG website – and with an extra weekly video element.

If you have an ideas about Press Gazette can better present its journalism, please let me know by emailing dominicp@pressgazette.co.uk – or commenting on this blog post.

