All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 18, 2016

Website ABCs: Mail Online attracts new record 14.8m unique daily browsers and 238m over month

By William Turvill Twitter

Mail Online achieved a new record average daily unique browser figure in January, according to ABC.

Some 14.8m unique browsers visited the Mail website on the average day last month – up 12 per cent on December and 6 per cent year on year.

Over the course of the month, according to ABC, 238.6m unique browsers – meaning different devices, rather than people – visited the website. Of these, 70.8m (30 per cent) were recorded in the UK.  

Mail Online's previous average daily browser record, 14.7m, was recorded in February 2015.

The Mail's biggest traffic day was 11 January when it registered 16.8m unique browsers (the day that the death of musician David Bowie was announced).

Elsewhere, The Guardian's website recorded a year-on-year increase of 25 per cent to 8.8m unique browsers.

The biggest year-on-year increase was claimed by Express.co.uk, up 59 per cent to 1.4m.

Its sister website Dailystar.co.uk was up 52 per cent on December to 901,315.

UK newspaper website ABC traffic figures for January 2016

Website Average daily unique users, January 2016 Month-on-month % change Year-on-year % change
Mail Online 14,759,451 11.96 5.8
theguardian.com 8,764,814 11.69 25.27
Trinity Mirror Group – Digital 7,055,634 22.68 10.48
Mirror Group Nationals 4,822,666 20.74 0.83
Telegraph 4,611,564 14.19 11.27
The Independent 3,331,403 19.14 33.87
Trinity Mirror Regional Network 2,437,493 23.97 27.05
The Sun 1,909,955 25.19  
Metro 1,418,152 26.93 10.94
express.co.uk 1,399,663 31.38 59.26
dailystar.co.uk 901,334 51.68 34.84
Manchester Evening News 693,315 24.23 23.18
Liverpool Echo 555,676 31.56 30.26
Evening Standard 502,112 14.04 48.48
Wales Online 327,001 26.27 47.07
Newcastle Live 255,198 25.44 31.53
Birmingham Mail 230,651 17.19 13.14
Teesside Evening Gazette 112,987 11.53 36.68
Daily Post (Wales) 84,812 9.89 32.94
Coventry Telegraph 69,581 24.1 39.29
Huddersfield Daily Examiner 59,774 13.27 15.26
Visiter.co.uk 19,282 50.97  

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Website ABCs: Mail Online attracts new record 14.8m unique daily browsers and 238m over month”

  1. Pingback: Speaking to the journalists about their monotonous days working at the Daily Mail

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

8 − 4 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Gibberish lead story appears on page two of Newsquest daily as company axes more sub-editors Gibberish lead story appears on page two of Newsquest daily as company axes more sub-editors
  2. Food blogger Jack Monroe wins £24k libel damages from Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins over tweets Food blogger Jack Monroe wins £24k libel damages from Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins over tweets
  3. Newsquest given £246k state subsidy to safeguard jobs at Newport subbing hub which will close in April Newsquest given £246k state subsidy to safeguard jobs at Newport subbing hub which will close in April
  4. Huffington Post UK editor Stephen Hull leaves to join ITV News as head of digital Huffington Post UK editor Stephen Hull leaves to join ITV News as head of digital
  5. Welsh government should tackle country's news gaps rather than subsidise journalism cuts elsewhere in UK Welsh government should tackle country's news gaps rather than subsidise journalism cuts elsewhere in UK

Latest Jobs

Financial Times 'in talks' to move from 1 Southwark Bridge back to Bracken House
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE