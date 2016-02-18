Website ABCs: Mail Online attracts new record 14.8m unique daily browsers and 238m over month

Mail Online achieved a new record average daily unique browser figure in January, according to ABC.

Some 14.8m unique browsers visited the Mail website on the average day last month – up 12 per cent on December and 6 per cent year on year.

Over the course of the month, according to ABC, 238.6m unique browsers – meaning different devices, rather than people – visited the website. Of these, 70.8m (30 per cent) were recorded in the UK.

Mail Online's previous average daily browser record, 14.7m, was recorded in February 2015.

The Mail's biggest traffic day was 11 January when it registered 16.8m unique browsers (the day that the death of musician David Bowie was announced).

Elsewhere, The Guardian's website recorded a year-on-year increase of 25 per cent to 8.8m unique browsers.

The biggest year-on-year increase was claimed by Express.co.uk, up 59 per cent to 1.4m.

Its sister website Dailystar.co.uk was up 52 per cent on December to 901,315.

UK newspaper website ABC traffic figures for January 2016