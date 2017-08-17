Web ABCs: Sun fastest-growing national press website as daily regionals also make big gains

The Sun was the fastest growing online news brand in July, according to ABC figures, boosting the number of daily average unique browsers on its website to 5.06m – up 96 per cent year-on-year.

Mail Online, the UK’s most-visited news website, grew online readership by 1 per cent year-on-year to 15.03m.

This is more than double nearest rival The Independent, despite the online-only title increasing the number of daily average unique browsers by 54 per cent year-on-year to 6.14m.

The Guardian is not currently audited by ABC.

Metro’s online readership also rose, climbing by 67 per cent year-on-year to 2.42m.

Among the regional daily websites, the Coventry Telegraph was the biggest climber. Its daily average unique browsers were up 70 per cent year-on-year to 108,731.

The Birmingham Mail was up 52 per cent year-on-year to 404,988.