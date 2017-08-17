All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 17, 2017

Web ABCs: Sun fastest-growing national press website as daily regionals also make big gains

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Sun was the fastest growing online news brand in July, according to ABC figures, boosting the number of daily average unique browsers on its website to 5.06m – up 96 per cent year-on-year.

Mail Online, the UK’s most-visited news website, grew online readership by 1 per cent year-on-year to 15.03m.

Timeline

This is more than double nearest rival The Independent, despite the online-only title increasing the number of daily average unique browsers by 54 per cent year-on-year to 6.14m.

The Guardian is not currently audited by ABC.

Metro’s online readership also rose, climbing by 67 per cent year-on-year to 2.42m.

Among the regional daily websites, the Coventry Telegraph was the biggest climber. Its daily average unique browsers were up 70 per cent year-on-year to 108,731.

The Birmingham Mail was up 52 per cent year-on-year to 404,988.

Publication Total circulation July 2017 % change year-on-year % change month-on-month
MailOnline 15,027,746 1.01 -2.46
The Independent 6,140,183 53.73 -0.27
Mirror Online 5,236,761 -0.72 -7.18
The Sun 5,060,122 95.81 -4.2
Metro 2,423,735 67.05 -9.44
express.co.uk 2,262,239 28.37 8.16
dailystar.co.uk 965,174 3.01 6.07
Manchester Evening News 956,752 16.3 -2.79
Evening Standard 845,288 39.3 -14.99
Liverpool Echo 743,349 14 4.34
Wales Online 443,455 16.3 3.21
Birmingham Mail 404,988 51.74 -1.12
Chronicle Live 312,834 15.71 5.14
Bristol Post 166,126 21.33
Hull Daily Mail 132,135 -1.3
GazetteLive 131,308 13.49 4.32
Daily Post (Wales) 125,115 46.9 -4.2
Nottingham Post 121,155 4.93
Coventry Telegraph 108,731 70.37 25.96
Plymouth Herald 102,311 -11.32
Derby Telegraph 97,395 4.89
Leicester Mercury 95,739 7.96
Stoke Sentinel 92,751 -3.5
Huddersfield Daily Examiner 84,019 41.36 -1.75
Get Surrey 78,721 48.06 -3.95
Cambridge News 67,304 -23.45
Get Reading 57,317 9.28 6.06
Grimsby Telegraph 43,600 -8.36
Visiter.co.uk 18,217 71.34 6.91

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

6 + 13 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Andrew Neil says claim he gave Brexit Secretary easy time in BBC interviews because they are drinking companions is 'simply untrue' Andrew Neil says claim he gave Brexit Secretary easy time in BBC interviews because they are drinking companions is 'simply untrue'
  2. Ripping controversy: IB Times insiders concerned by change in newsroom culture since traffic slide Ripping controversy: IB Times insiders concerned by change in newsroom culture since traffic slide
  3. Shadow minister resigns over 'poor choice of words' in Sun article about child sexual exploitation Shadow minister resigns over 'poor choice of words' in Sun article about child sexual exploitation
  4. More than 100 MPs accused Sun of 'hatred and bigotry' over 'What will we do about The Muslim Problem' column More than 100 MPs accused Sun of 'hatred and bigotry' over 'What will we do about The Muslim Problem' column
  5. Campaigner unable to complain over Sun 'Muslim problem' piece because religious groups not covered by Editors' Code Campaigner unable to complain over Sun 'Muslim problem' piece because religious groups not covered by Editors' Code

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE