Web ABCs: Sun fastest-growing national press website as daily regionals also make big gains

The Sun was the fastest growing online news brand in July, according to ABC figures, boosting the number of daily average unique browsers on its website to 5.06m – up 96 per cent year-on-year.
Mail Online, the UK’s most-visited news website, grew online readership by 1 per cent year-on-year to 15.03m.
Timeline
- August 17, 2017
Print ABCs: Metro only newspaper to grow distribution as all paid-for nationals lost sales in July
- August 11, 2017
Mag ABCs: Hello! Fashion Monthly and Women's Health buck declining sales trend to boost circulations year-on-year
- August 10, 2017
Mag ABCs: Tough times for women's weeklies with Now down 21 per cent and Look falling 35 per cent
This is more than double nearest rival The Independent, despite the online-only title increasing the number of daily average unique browsers by 54 per cent year-on-year to 6.14m.
The Guardian is not currently audited by ABC.
Metro’s online readership also rose, climbing by 67 per cent year-on-year to 2.42m.
Among the regional daily websites, the Coventry Telegraph was the biggest climber. Its daily average unique browsers were up 70 per cent year-on-year to 108,731.
The Birmingham Mail was up 52 per cent year-on-year to 404,988.
|Publication
|Total circulation July 2017
|% change year-on-year
|% change month-on-month
|MailOnline
|15,027,746
|1.01
|-2.46
|The Independent
|6,140,183
|53.73
|-0.27
|Mirror Online
|5,236,761
|-0.72
|-7.18
|The Sun
|5,060,122
|95.81
|-4.2
|Metro
|2,423,735
|67.05
|-9.44
|express.co.uk
|2,262,239
|28.37
|8.16
|dailystar.co.uk
|965,174
|3.01
|6.07
|Manchester Evening News
|956,752
|16.3
|-2.79
|Evening Standard
|845,288
|39.3
|-14.99
|Liverpool Echo
|743,349
|14
|4.34
|Wales Online
|443,455
|16.3
|3.21
|Birmingham Mail
|404,988
|51.74
|-1.12
|Chronicle Live
|312,834
|15.71
|5.14
|Bristol Post
|166,126
|21.33
|Hull Daily Mail
|132,135
|-1.3
|GazetteLive
|131,308
|13.49
|4.32
|Daily Post (Wales)
|125,115
|46.9
|-4.2
|Nottingham Post
|121,155
|4.93
|Coventry Telegraph
|108,731
|70.37
|25.96
|Plymouth Herald
|102,311
|-11.32
|Derby Telegraph
|97,395
|4.89
|Leicester Mercury
|95,739
|7.96
|Stoke Sentinel
|92,751
|-3.5
|Huddersfield Daily Examiner
|84,019
|41.36
|-1.75
|Get Surrey
|78,721
|48.06
|-3.95
|Cambridge News
|67,304
|-23.45
|Get Reading
|57,317
|9.28
|6.06
|Grimsby Telegraph
|43,600
|-8.36
|Visiter.co.uk
|18,217
|71.34
|6.91