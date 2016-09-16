All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 16, 2016

'Weak' print advertising market coupled with newsprint cost hike means no pay rise for Evening Standard and Independent staff

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
PIcture: Shutterstock

Independent and Evening Standard journalists will not receive a pay rise this year due to the “weak” print advertising market, staff have been told.

An email to employees at ESI Media, owner of the two daily titles, revealed that a year-on-year decline of between 15 and 20 per cent had been forecast for print advertising next year.

In the message from Manish Malhotra, interim group managing director, staff were also told the cost of newsprint was also set to increase by more than 15 per cent within six months.

Malhotra said: “The last few months have seen the print advertising market weaken considerably and we have witnessed a shift away from print in the UK advertising market.

“The effect of this shift on our industry has been compounded by the political and economic uncertainty inspired by the EU referendum.”

The Independent became a digital-only title in April while the Evening Standard has an average total print circulation of 915,660 free copies, according to the latest ABC figures.

Added Malhotra: “As you’ll appreciate, the impact of these factors on the London Evening Standard in particular will be substantial – but also for the advertising-dependent Independent and London Live businesses.

“It is in that context that the Board has decided that the Group will not be in a position to award a general pay increase to staff on 1 October.”

Former Independent title the i newspaper has blamed Brexit for the rise in newsprint costs, owing to the fall in the pound’s value, with the Johnston Press title citing it as the reason for a 10p cover price hike.

The UK inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), was 0.6 per cent in the year to August.

Picture: Shutterstock

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 × 5 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mail Online hit daily ABC record of 15.3m in August as Sun Online was fastest growing site Mail Online hit daily ABC record of 15.3m in August as Sun Online was fastest growing site
  2. BBC journalist who says he was sacked for telling the truth about Sri Lankan civil war wins unfair dismissal appeal BBC journalist who says he was sacked for telling the truth about Sri Lankan civil war wins unfair dismissal appeal
  3. IPSO: Express and OK! breached privacy of Prince George with photos of the toddler on a police motorbike IPSO: Express and OK! breached privacy of Prince George with photos of the toddler on a police motorbike
  4. The Sun cuts 20 sub-editors as it shifts editorial resources to online The Sun cuts 20 sub-editors as it shifts editorial resources to online
  5. Censorship warning as Liverpool councillors back total ban on The Sun Censorship warning as Liverpool councillors back total ban on The Sun

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Enter by 30 September 2016

CLOSE