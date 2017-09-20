Wallpaper 21st birthday edition carries 209 pages of ads and weighs in at 1.5kg

Design, fashion and lifestyle magazine Wallpaper marks its 21st birthday this month with the biggest print edition it as ever published.

The 420-page mag weighs in at 1.48kg and includes 209 pages of adverts. The hefty weight is partly due to an increase in the thickness of the paper used.

Publisher Time Inc said that print and digital advertising for the title seeing double-digit percentage growth year on year.

Wallpaper’s brand and content director (editor) Tony Chambers said: “Wallpaper has truly come of age – the very model of a modern 21st century media brand. Print, digital and the experiential working in perfect harmony. The print edition is a truly luxury product and Wallpaper.com takes the content to a totally new level.”

Wallpaper does not publish an ABC circulation figure. When it was last audited in 2014 it had a monthly circulation of 100,000.

The bumper issue reflects ongoing demand from premium print advertisers for glossy magazine pages.

Vogue published the biggest issue in its 100-year history in 2016.

Also in 2016 the Sunday Times Style supplement published the most lucrative issue in its history running to 184 pages.