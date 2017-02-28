Wales Daily Post staff find out from press release that their office is becoming Lidl supermarket

Journalists at Wales’s best-selling daily newspaper found out their office was closing in a press release from Lidl supermarket, which is planning to take over the site for redevelopment.

The Daily Post team is set to move to new facilities five miles away in Colwyn Bay later this year after 16 years at its current office in Vale Road, Llandudno Junction, Wales.

Staff had yet to be officially told of the move and some were unaware it was even taking place, Press Gazette understands, until the press release from Lidl arrived at the newsdesk.

A source at Trinity Mirror said: “Lidl have jumped the gun announcing this…

“We were planning to tell staff as soon as everything was finalised so it’s frustrating how it’s come out, but we’ve now communicated to everyone affected.”

The title has an average daily circulation of 21,802 copies and records 99,963 unique daily visitors to its website, according to the latest ABC figures.

The Post team will share space with staff on the North Wales Weekly News, the Caernarfon and Denbigh Herald and the Bangor and Holyhead Mail series in the new office – making up about 30 journalists in all.

A source told Press Gazette: “Staff are angry over the way this has been handled, to be treated like idiots really over the relocation plans and to find out in this manner.”

They added: “Staff had not been told anything formally from Trinity Mirror about relocating despite suspicions there were plans afoot.

“For some staff it was the first they knew about the closure plan when the press release came in.

“Amazingly staff were still not told anything formally after the Lidl announcement and gagged from putting anything out.

“It meant having the embarrassment of the story being picked up by a rival publication in which the site was described as the former Daily Post offices.”

The Daily Post was founded in Liverpool in 1855. It was managed from the Liverpool Daily Post and Echo’s Old Hall Street base until November 2000 when it moved into the North Wales Weekly News offices in Llandudno Junction.

The future of the Daily Post’s existing office is currently the subject of planning negotiations. The paper will continue to be printed at Trinity Mirror’s Oldham press site.

Daily Post editor Andrew Campbell said the Colwyn Bay office offered “improved facilities, particularly internet access” and was close to local police headquarters and a rugby stadium.

“We have some great memories of Llandudno Junction but it’s time to move on,” he said.

“We are delighted to be staying in the heart of the beautiful North Wales region in a location that is perfectly placed to proudly serve our loyal readership…

“We firmly believe this new office is perfectly suited to enable Wales’ biggest selling regional newspaper and the region’s most viewed news website to prosper for many years to come.”

