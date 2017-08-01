Fashion monthly Vogue has become the latest UK title to launch an edition on social media platform Snapchat.

It follows the launch US Vogue on Snapchat late last year.

Vogue International Snapchat editor Sarah Schijen: “We see Snapchat Discover as an opportunity to bring British Vogue to the fashion influencers of the future. Our audience for the Snapchat Discover Stories will overwhelmingly be aged 13-24, and the content will reflect this; contemporary, vibrant and shareable. Vogue is the culture of fashion for every generation.”

Some 158 million people are thought to use Snapchat every day, with 71 per cent of users being under 34 years old. In contrast the average age of British Vogue readers is estimated to be 35 years old.

British Vogue’s has over 9m followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Vogue will publish new editions to Snapchat three times a week, posting content on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first edition will include an exclusive interview with Edward Enninful, the newly appointed editor-in-chief, as well as “interactive features, styling tips, product roundups and some classic Vogue photography”, according to the British Vogue website.

Tom Conway, Condé Nast International head of platform relationships, said: “This is an important development in our global publishing strategy for Vogue. Our dedicated Snapchat team will work intimately with the local markets to produce best-in-class interactive content, with a hub-and-spoke structure that allows us to scale globally.”

Snap Inc. reports that on average, Snapchat users open the app 18 times a day, spending between 25 to 30 minutes on it in total.

