Video sharing site Vine announces closure

Vine, the social media app that allows its users to share six-second video clips, has announced it is to close down.

The platform was used by media publishers and broadcasters to share video “loops” from news events of the day as well as lighter pieces.

Recent coverage included a short clip on the Ebola virus from Guardian News that explained how it spreads and what it does to the human body.

Twitter bought Vine in 2012 before the site went live in January 2013.

In June this year, the site revealed it was bringing in a new feature allowing users to record up to 140 seconds of video (in line with Twitter’s video and character limit).

News of Vine’s demise prompted one Washington Post staffer to observe on Twitter that “newspapers outlasted Vine”.

In a blog post, a Vine spokesperson said: “Millions of people have turned to Vine to laugh at loops and see creativity unfold.

“Today, we are sharing the news that in the coming months we’ll be discontinuing the mobile app.

“Nothing is happening to the apps, website or your Vines today. We value you, your Vines, and are going to do this the right way. You’ll be able to access and download your Vines.

“We’ll be keeping the website online because we think it’s important to still be able to watch all the incredible Vines that have been made. You will be notified before we make any changes to the app or website.

“Thank you. Thank you. To all the creators out there — thank you for taking a chance on this app back in the day.

“To the many team members over the years who made this what it was — thank you for your contributions. And of course, thank you to all of those who came to watch and laugh every day.

“What’s next? We’ll be working closely with creators to make sure your questions are answered and will work hard to do this the right way.”