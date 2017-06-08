All Sections

June 8, 2017

VIDEO: Photographer and cameraman scrap outside polling station in media scrum

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Footage has captured the moment a fight broke out between a news photographer and a cameraman as the media men jostled for position to get images of Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron at a polling station.

In video footage of the altercation, shot by BBC News, a photographer appears to be shoved by a man with a shoulder-mounted TV camera who nearly floors him.

The photographer, dressed in a black raincoat, then retaliates by attempting to push back at the cameraman, who holds his ground.

Another photographer then grabs at the cable in the back of the camera in an apparent attempt to unplug it.

In the melee the first photographer is floored by the cameraman.

In footage of the incident, a woman can be heard saying: “Oh God, They’re having a proper scrap.”

In secondary footage of the incident apparently taken from the camera on the man’s shoulder, a man can be heard saying: “That’s enough. Come on guys, stop it,” just before Farron exits the polling station.

