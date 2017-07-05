All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 5, 2017

Video offers insight into life at the Coventry Telegraph in 1991

By Zainab Mahmood Twitter

The Coventry Telegraph has unearthed a half-hour-long documentary showing a day in the life of one of its print editions in 1991.

The documentary, narrated by Stuart Linnell, was origianlly aired by Coventry Cable TV.

With not a single person of colour and only one woman with a significant role, the size of the computers is not the only aspect of the video that may surprise modern viewers.

The film shows female crime reporter Sue Lary heading to the police station first thing in the morning to receive updates on local incidents, later returning to the Telegraph’s office to work on her stories.

With no website to think about, the crime she was alerted to from the night before – a robbery at a Tandy store –  was considered for that afternoon’s edition in the mid morning editors’ meeting.

Today the Coventry Telegraph, in common with most other former evening newspapers, only publishes one edition which is available first thing in the morning.

The depiction of the print production process underlines the extent to which local newspapers were a big industry.

Manual labourers were filmed lifting huge rolls of newsprint.

There were typesetters and a pre-press team consisting of cutters meticulously putting together the print layout to be photographed.

Alan Denyer, who posted the video, was given a VHS copy of the documentary by a former member of the print room staff.

The Coventry Telegraph said that in 1991 it sold around 90,000 copies a day printed at its own printing press on Corporation Street. Now it sells around 15,000 copies per day in print and has 98,000 daily readers online.

In the video staff talk with pride about how the operation (which seems arcane to modern eyes) was at the cutting edge of new media technology.

Then editor Neil Benson is among those interviewed.

Benson still works for Trinity Mirror today, and has just been appointed as chairman of the Editors’ Code Committee – the body which writes the set of rules upheld by press regulator IPSO.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × 4 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. COMMENT: 'Paul Dacre triumphed by recognising online growth should not come at expense of the newspaper' COMMENT: 'Paul Dacre triumphed by recognising online growth should not come at expense of the newspaper'
  2. Sun says Google failure to eradicate online extremism 'has led directly to mass murder' Sun says Google failure to eradicate online extremism 'has led directly to mass murder'
  3. BBC prioritising live video in News app to take on Facebook and Youtube as it looks to win over younger audience BBC prioritising live video in News app to take on Facebook and Youtube as it looks to win over younger audience
  4. IPSO: Sun breached Editors' Code with reports which blamed British Council manager for 'vile' Prince George meme IPSO: Sun breached Editors' Code with reports which blamed British Council manager for 'vile' Prince George meme
  5. Channel 4 under pressure to reveal sources of Dispatches probe into Ryanair through Irish court Channel 4 under pressure to reveal sources of Dispatches probe into Ryanair through Irish court

Latest Jobs