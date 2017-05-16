All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
May 16, 2017

Video: BBC News presenter Ben Brown slapped after touching woman's breast on live TV

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

A woman slapped a BBC presenter after he appeared to touch her breast as he moved her out of the way during a live interview.

News anchor Ben Brown was speaking to his colleague, assistant political editor Norman Smith, about the launch of the Labour Party election manifesto in Bradford when the men were interrupted by a member of the public.

The woman, who was carrying several bags and wearing a leopard print top and black jacket, stood between the pair and said: “Absolutely fantastic.”

But she was quickly brushed aside by Brown, whose right hand appeared to touch her breast as he tried to move her out of shot.

The as-yet unnamed woman then slapped him on the shoulder before walking off across camera.

Brown later tweeted: “Unfortunate interruption of broadcast in Bradford – just tried to minimise disruption but v tricky live on air – completely unintentional.”

No related posts.

Viewers who saw the incident were quick to pass comment on Twitter.

Cameraman Jason Farrington said: “Bit of a boob by Ben Brown…”

Stuart Fry said: “She attempted to interrupt the live coverage. She’s miffed!”

Picture: BBC News/PA Wire

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Video: BBC News presenter Ben Brown slapped after touching woman's breast on live TV”

  1. lens louse – we know them well – and how to handle them – but not by copping a grope whilst livestreaming!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 × two =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Future uncertain for mag distributor Comag as joint owners Hearst and Condé Nast pull out Future uncertain for mag distributor Comag as joint owners Hearst and Condé Nast pull out
  2. Untold: Book sheds new light on UK's most investigated murder and decades of police/media corruption Untold: Book sheds new light on UK's most investigated murder and decades of police/media corruption
  3. Video: BBC News presenter Ben Brown slapped after touching woman's breast on live TV Video: BBC News presenter Ben Brown slapped after touching woman's breast on live TV
  4. Tony Blair says 'mafia' right-wing UK press 'crossed a line' with pro-Brexit 'propaganda' Tony Blair says 'mafia' right-wing UK press 'crossed a line' with pro-Brexit 'propaganda'
  5. Sun's Tony Gallagher hits back at 'newspaper haters' at the NAPA news agency awards - full list of winners Sun's Tony Gallagher hits back at 'newspaper haters' at the NAPA news agency awards - full list of winners

Latest Jobs

Local newspaper which grew out of website celebrates 100th edition
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE