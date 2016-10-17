Vice News UK recruits eight journalists ahead of launching nightly half-hour TV newscast

Vice News UK has recruited eight new journalists ahead of the launch of a nightly TV newscast on 1 November.

Vice News Tonight launched in the US on 10 October on HBO and will air on Viceland UK on Sky channel 153.

The expansion follows the appointment of former Newsnight deputy editor Neil Breakwell as Vice News UK bureau chief in May.

Vice News Tonight runs for half an hour and will feature Vice content from the US and around the world, as well as UK-produced segments.

The website Vice News launched in the UK in 2014 with a team of 18 journalists. The UK team lost three online reporters and two foreign correspondents in May, when a further 15 journalists were cut in the US by new Vice news chief Josh Tyrangiel.

Vice News said in a statement: “As part of a wider international expansion, the growing UK team will be producing an array of original, multi-platform content for Vicenews.com, Vice News Tonight – the newly-launched half-hour nightly newscast on HBO – and the Emmy award-winning weekly Vice on HBO current affairs series.”

The new recruits join an existing UK-based team of producers, editors, reporters and filmmakers at Vice. More new hires of journalists are said to be planned.

The new recruits to Vice News UK include:

Deputy editor Isabella Mackie who joins from The Guardian

Senior assignment editor Christina Marker who joins from NBC where she has worked on international news

Producer Alex Campbell who joins from BBC Newsnight

Senior field producer Sean Stephens who has covered international news for Al Jazeera.

Neil Breakwell said: “Ahead of the UK launch of VICE News Tonight, I’m thrilled to be bringing on board an array of fantastic new additions to our expanding team.

“We’ve just returned from Ukraine, where we’re continuing our coverage of this frozen war, despite supposed ceasefires being in place. And in the coming months, we’ll have thorough analysis of Europe as it finds its way through Brexit, plus continued in-depth, on-the-ground reporting of the ongoing refugee crisis, the Syrian conflict and much, much more.”

Since launching two years ago Vice News UK’s higher profile films have included The Islamic State and Jeremy Corbyn: The Outsider.