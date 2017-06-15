All Sections

June 15, 2017

Venetia Scott named British Vogue fashion director in new editor's first appointment

By James Walker Twitter

Venetia Scott has been named fashion director of British Vogue in the first appointment by incoming editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Scott starts her new role on 10 July, a month before Enninful, the magazine’s first male editor, takes over from Alexandra Shulman.

Timeline

The stylist and fashion photographer has previously worked for Vogue Italia and Nova magazine, where she was appointed as fashion director.

Scott shifted toward fashion photography in 2005 and was commissioned by British Vogue, American Vogue and Vogue Paris among others.

Enninful said: “Visionary, influential and inspiring are overused terms, but in this case appropriate to describe Venetia’s work. Venetia will continue the legacy of creativity and innovation for which British Vogue is known, positioning it for its next century.”

Scott will replace Lucinda Chambers, who left the magazine last month ago after 36 years.

Shulman said of Chambers’ decision to step down: “Lucinda has been the most wonderful creative collaborator, as well as friend, throughout my whole editorship.”

“She has produced many of the most influential and inspiring fashion shoots in the world during her time as fashion director of this magazine as well as a huge number of our most remarkable covers.”

“It is impossible to overstate her vision, commitment, imagination and her ability to bring the best out of teams that work with her. I, like her many admirers, will be excited to see what she produces in her next chapter.”

