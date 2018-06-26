All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 26, 2018

Van attack on Netherlands newspaper office is 'slap in the face of free press', says Dutch PM

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

The Dutch Prime Minister has described a “targeted” attack on a major daily newspaper’s headquarters in Amsterdam, in which a van crashed into offices, as a “slap in the face of the free press”.

The attack on De Telegraaf ’s office, situated on the outskirts of the capital city, took place at 4am on Tuesday morning. Dutch police have said it was deliberate.

The van caught fire as it crashed into the building, with De Telegraaf itself reporting that the flames reached 14 metres in height.

The building was mostly empty at the time of the attack, with reports that only a security guard was present who was uninjured.

Paul Jansen, editor-in-chief of De Telegraaf, said: “Everything points to an attack, we will not be intimidated.” He added: “It is clear that we don’t have friends everywhere.”

De Telegraaf crime journalist Mick van Wely said on Twitter: “As our editor-in-chief says: we do not let ourselves be intimidated. So we continue to write. Now extra motivated.”

De Telegraaf (The Telegraph) is the largest morning daily in the Netherlands and is owned by the Belgian media group Telegraaf Media Groep.

No related posts.

Dutch PM Mark Rutte said on Twitter: “The targeted action against the Telegraph is a slap in the face of the free press and the Dutch democracy.”

He has also said that the circumstances of the attack remain unclear, adding: “We are alert and police are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator(s).”

A statement from Amsterdam police reads: “Around 4 o’clock in the Basisweg a white Volkswagen Caddy was driven into the facade of a publishing house. After this, a fire started.”

They believe the driver of the van fled in an Audi and have called on witnesses to come forward.

It comes days after a rocket launcher was fired at the office of magazine publisher Pijper Media, which publishes magazines including Lonely Planet, Grazia, Marie Claire and Panorama, in the same part of Amsterdam.

No one was injured in the attack, which happened at 11pm on 21 June. A 41-year-old man has been arrested.

Picture: Netherlands Police

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Van attack on Netherlands newspaper office is 'slap in the face of free press', says Dutch PM”

  1. I am ­­­­­­­­­making ­­­­­­­­­a ­­­­­­­­­good ­­­­­­­­­salary ­­­­­­­­­from ­­­­­­­­­home ­­­­­­­­­$1200­­­­­­­­­-­­­­­­­­­$2500/week , ­­­­­­­­­which ­­­­­­­­­is ­­­­­­­­­amazing, ­­­­­­­­­under a ­­­­­­­­­year ago I ­­­­­­­­­was ­­­­­­­­­jobless ­­­­­­­­­in ­­­­­­­­­a ­­­­­­­­­horrible ­­­­­­­­­economy. ­­­­­­­­­I thank God every ­­­­­­­­­day ­­­­­­­­­I ­­­­­­­­­was ­­­­­­­­­blessed with these ­­­­­­­­­instructions and ­­­­­­­­­now it’s my ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­duty ­­­­­­­­­to ­­­­­­­­­pay it ­­­­­­­­­forward ­­­­­­­­­and share ­­­­­­­­­it ­­­­­­­­­with ­­­­­­­­­Everyone, ­­­­­­­­­Here is ­­­­­­­­­I ­­­­­­­­­started,,,,,,­­­­­­­­­
    w­­­­w­­­­w.­­­­t­­­­i­­­­p­­­­f­­­­a­­­­c­­­­t­­­­s­­­­.­­­­c­­­­o­­­­m­­­­
    ===============>>>

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Facebook moves into print with UK quarterly title aimed at business leaders but claims it is not a 'magazine' Facebook moves into print with UK quarterly title aimed at business leaders but claims it is not a 'magazine'
  2. Spiked cartoon that sparked 'censorship' row between Guardian editor and cartoonist Steve Bell was 'ill-judged', says readers' editor Spiked cartoon that sparked 'censorship' row between Guardian editor and cartoonist Steve Bell was 'ill-judged', says readers' editor
  3. Nearly 30 journalists claiming £250,000 in redundancy and notice payments after closure of View From newspaper series Nearly 30 journalists claiming £250,000 in redundancy and notice payments after closure of View From newspaper series
  4. Andrew Marr breached BBC editorial guidelines in comment about ‘lots of Palestinian kids being killed’ Andrew Marr breached BBC editorial guidelines in comment about ‘lots of Palestinian kids being killed’
  5. Mail is UK's most read newsbrand according to new industry-standard figures, with Sun close behind Mail is UK's most read newsbrand according to new industry-standard figures, with Sun close behind

Latest Jobs

Financial Times withdraws ‘incorrect and unverified’ Putin nepotism allegations against Russian businessman
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE