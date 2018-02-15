All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 15, 2018

Up to 49 editorial redundancies expected as Trinity Mirror rolls out new 'Live' online publishing model

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Trinity Mirror is putting 49 “majority print related” editorial roles at risk of redundancy as it expands plans to create a “standalone” digital business.

The move follows the creation of Birmingham Live in September last year as an editorial team separate from the Birmingham Mail newspaper that focused solely on digital content.

Trinity Mirror faced a backlash from Mail staff over the changes, which resulted in a number of redundancies and saw online staff housed in different premises in the city.

But, a spokesperson today said: “We have been very pleased with the progress made in Birmingham where audience numbers are showing healthy increases since the switch to BirminghamLive.”

As a result, the “Live” brand will now expand to create the following online-only titles:

  • BristolLive
  • StokeontrentLive
  • CoventryLive
  • DerbyshireLive
  • NottinghamshireLive
  • LeicestershireLive

The Liverpool Echo newsroom will also move to the same content model, but will not be changing their digital brand name, Trinity Mirror said.

Newsrooms in Bath and Burton will also adopt the new model to become part of the SomersetLive and DerbyshireLive digital brands respectively.

Consultations are understood to have started with affected staff.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Up to 49 editorial redundancies expected as Trinity Mirror rolls out new 'Live' online publishing model”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 1 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan
  2. Up to 49 editorial redundancies expected as Trinity Mirror rolls out new 'Live' online publishing model Up to 49 editorial redundancies expected as Trinity Mirror rolls out new 'Live' online publishing model
  3. News mag ABCs: Spectator editor claims digital is behind print sales 'renaissance' News mag ABCs: Spectator editor claims digital is behind print sales 'renaissance'
  4. Former Today programme editor Jamie Angus appointed as BBC World Service director Former Today programme editor Jamie Angus appointed as BBC World Service director
  5. Max Mosley in bid to 'gag' Sun, Times and Daily Mail from reporting past sex orgy and his funding ties to Impress Max Mosley in bid to 'gag' Sun, Times and Daily Mail from reporting past sex orgy and his funding ties to Impress

Latest Jobs

Max Mosley: Newspapers' repeated references to orgy story are attempt to 'smear me and Impress by association'
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE