Up to 49 editorial redundancies expected as Trinity Mirror rolls out new 'Live' online publishing model

Trinity Mirror is putting 49 “majority print related” editorial roles at risk of redundancy as it expands plans to create a “standalone” digital business.

The move follows the creation of Birmingham Live in September last year as an editorial team separate from the Birmingham Mail newspaper that focused solely on digital content.

Trinity Mirror faced a backlash from Mail staff over the changes, which resulted in a number of redundancies and saw online staff housed in different premises in the city.

But, a spokesperson today said: “We have been very pleased with the progress made in Birmingham where audience numbers are showing healthy increases since the switch to BirminghamLive.”

As a result, the “Live” brand will now expand to create the following online-only titles:

BristolLive

StokeontrentLive

CoventryLive

DerbyshireLive

NottinghamshireLive

LeicestershireLive

The Liverpool Echo newsroom will also move to the same content model, but will not be changing their digital brand name, Trinity Mirror said.

Newsrooms in Bath and Burton will also adopt the new model to become part of the SomersetLive and DerbyshireLive digital brands respectively.

Consultations are understood to have started with affected staff.