Up to 30 design staff under threat in Archant outsourcing move

Up to 30 advertising staff are understood to be facing redundancy as regional publisher Archant looks to outsource newspaper design work abroad.

The majority of designers are based at the company’s headquarters in Norwich, but seven of the affected staff are believed to be based in Weston-super-Mare, Hold The Front Page has reported.

It is understood the roles relate to advertising design and that the vast majority of this work could be outsourced to India.

A spokesperson said: “Archant can confirm that, as part of a review of its newspaper advertising design services, it has started a consultation process with affected staff.”

The news comes as Archant is moving to centralise production of all its print titles as part of an “audience first” restructure that has resulted in 57 job losses with 40 new roles created.

Under the plans, Press Gazette understands that reporters will write for the web only and that these stories will then be laid out on in print by designers. News editor and subbing roles have been cut.

Archant, publishers of The New European and Eastern Daily Press, announced a number of new editorial appointments earlier this month.

Lindsay Jones has been appointed editor of the Romford Recorder, Ilford Recorder and Wanstead and Woodford Recorder titles, with responsibility for news-based specialist publications and products.

Lorraine King is now the editor of the Barking & Dagenham Post, Newham Recorder and Docklands & East London Advertiser titles.

Both Jones and King will report to London group editor Michael Adkins and will be supported by chief reporters Ralph Blackburn and Sophie Morton.

Beth Wyatt has also been appointed senior news feature writer across the Barking-based titles.

In Hertfordshire, Nick Gill has become editor of The Comet and Royston Crow newspapers, and Nina Morgan takes on the role of editor of the Herts Advertiser and Welwyn Hatfield Times.

Both will report to Herts group editor Matt Adams.