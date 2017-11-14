Uncut editor John Mulvey steps into Phil Alexander's shoes as new editor of music monthly Mojo

Uncut editor John Mulvey has been named as the editor of Bauer Media’s monthly music magazine Mojo.

He fills the shoes of Phil Alexander who left in August to join Wasted Talent as global creative director of Kerrang and Rock Music Media.

Mulvey joined Uncut in 2004, became deputy editor in 2007 and then editor in 2014.

He said: “I’m really proud to have been offered the best job in British music journalism, and to be joining such a gifted and long-established team.

“For the last three decades, Mojo has been the essential read for serious music fans all over the world, a place of wisdom, insight and discovery that understands why great old records should always be cherished, and how great new records are being made every year.

“It will be an honour to uphold Mojo’s traditions and values and to lead it into the future.”

Mojo had an average monthly sale of 67,518 last year according to ABC.