Uncut delves into NME and Melody Maker archives to launch monthly History of Rock magazine

Uncut magazine has announced a new sister title called The History of Rock. The monthly title will be dedicated to "the heritage of rock music".

Publisher Time Inc said that each issue will focus on a different year in Rock music history, combining archive content from the NME , Uncut and defunct title Melody Maker, together with new material.

The initial issue, with a cover price of £9.99 will focus on the year 1965, and will be available in print and digital. Uncut editor John Mulvey described his vision for the magazine as an "encyclopaedic celebration" of music and music journalism.

This follows an announcement by Time Inc that it will be relaunching NME as a fre title from 18 September. The magazine, founded in 1952 saw an 80 per cent drop in sales, down to a little over 15,000 in the second half of 2014.

By contrast the circulation of its sister publication Uncut, founded in 1997, stood at just over 53,000 in the same period according to ABC.