All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 9, 2015

Uncut delves into NME and Melody Maker archives to launch monthly History of Rock magazine

By Rushabh Haria Twitter

Uncut magazine has announced a new sister title called The History of Rock. The monthly title will be dedicated to "the heritage of rock music".

Publisher Time Inc said that each issue will focus on a different year in Rock music history, combining archive content from the NME , Uncut and defunct title Melody Maker, together with new material.

The initial issue, with a cover price of £9.99 will focus on the year 1965, and will be available in print and digital. Uncut editor John Mulvey described his vision for the magazine as an "encyclopaedic celebration" of music and music journalism.

This follows an announcement by Time Inc that it will be relaunching NME as a fre title from 18 September. The magazine, founded in 1952 saw an 80 per cent drop in sales, down to a little over 15,000 in the second half of 2014.

By contrast the circulation of its sister publication Uncut, founded in 1997, stood at just over 53,000 in the same period according to ABC.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Uncut delves into NME and Melody Maker archives to launch monthly History of Rock magazine”

  1. Pingback: Uncut The History Of Rock Magazine | Try new and inovative ideas for Rock And Roll Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × 1 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. SNP slammed by former STV journalist: 'I learned the hard way that journalism and nationalism do not mix' SNP slammed by former STV journalist: 'I learned the hard way that journalism and nationalism do not mix'
  2. Regional press giant Newsquest cuts turnover from £279m to £1m under new 'opaque' accounts system
  3. Sunday Times columnist who chonicled Motor Neurone Disease fight dies aged 31 Sunday Times columnist who chonicled Motor Neurone Disease fight dies aged 31
  4. Brighton Argus announces second change of editor within as many months Brighton Argus announces second change of editor within as many months
  5. New analysis suggests News Corp execs visit Downing Street more than any other company in the UK New analysis suggests News Corp execs visit Downing Street more than any other company in the UK

Latest Jobs

Nick Robinson to replace Jim Naughtie as Today presenter
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE