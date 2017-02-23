All Sections

February 23, 2017

UK regional dailies lose print sales by average of 12.5 per cent: Wigan Post and The National are biggest fallers

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

UK regional daily newspapers audited by ABC lost print sales at an average rate of 12.5 per cent year on year in 2016, according to figures released today.

The Johnston Press-owned Wigan Evening Post was the fastest faller, dropping 36 per cent year on year to an average of 2,382 copies per night.

Pro-independence Scottish daily The National was the next biggest faller, down 30 per cent year on year to 8,496. The title was launced in 2014 in the wake of the Scottish referendum vote.

Other big print fallers included: The Gloucester Citizen (down 20 per cent), Hartlepool Mail (down 23 per cent ) and the Yorkshire Evening Post (down 19 per cent).

The best performing title was the Yorkshire Post, the morning daily published in Leeds by Johnston Press, which fell 3.6 per cent year on year.

Print falls are being offset in readership terms in most cases by website growth. However, pressure on digital advertising means circulation and revenue decline is generally going hand-in-hand for regional newspaper titles – with the result that the industry continues to see widespread job cuts.

Title Publisher Circulation % change year on year % paid-for 
Express & Star (West Midlands) The Midland News Association 54,890 -11.9 82.6
Aberdeen – Press & Journal D C Thomson & Co Ltd 51,880 -8.1 99.4
Manchester Evening News Trinity Mirror plc 46,738 -9.9 56.3
Liverpool Echo Trinity Mirror plc 43,836 -16.3 97.9
Belfast Telegraph Independent News & Media (NI) 40,042 -6.5 75.1
Dundee – The Courier D C Thomson & Co Ltd 39,324 -8.6 99.5
Irish News – Morning Irish News Co 35,073 -5.1 99.4
Norwich – Eastern Daily Press Archant Ltd 34,438 -10.5 99.7
The Herald Newsquest Media Group 28,872 -10.2 100
Hull Daily Mail Trinity Mirror plc 27,054 -9.6 99.8
The Sentinel Trinity Mirror plc 26,657 -13.9 99.2
Newcastle Chronicle Trinity Mirror plc 26,578 -12.5 97.7
Shropshire Star The Midland News Association 26,332 -12.1 96.9
Leicester Mercury Trinity Mirror plc 25,859 -10.1 92.7
Aberdeen – Evening Express D C Thomson & Co Ltd 25,744 -10.6 99.7
Leeds – Yorkshire Post Johnston Press plc 25,178 -3.6 95
Darlington – The Northern Echo Newsquest Media Group 23,971 -10.7 100
Glasgow – Evening Times Newsquest Media Group 23,696 -14.6 100
Daily Post (Wales) Trinity Mirror plc 21,802 100
South Wales Evening Post Trinity Mirror plc 21,031 -13.5 100
Teesside Gazette Trinity Mirror plc 20,973 -11.8 97.1
Plymouth – Western Morning News Trinity Mirror plc 19,842 -10.9 100
Portsmouth – News & Sports Mail Johnston Press plc 19,797 -12.6 99
The Scotsman Johnston Press plc 19,449 -14.5 88.3
Birmingham Mail Trinity Mirror plc 19,200 -20.9 100
Derby Telegraph Trinity Mirror plc 18,903 -10.8 93.3
Southend – Basildon – Canvey – Echo Newsquest Media Group 18,373 -9.7 99.9
Edinburgh – Evening News Johnston Press plc 18,362 -15.8 97.5
Nottingham Post Trinity Mirror plc 17,524 -11.6 89.7
The Post Trinity Mirror plc 17,381 -15.9 100
Sheffield Star Johnston Press plc 16,708 -11 100
Grimsby Telegraph Trinity Mirror plc 16,406 -9.4 98.1
Southampton – Southern Daily Echo Newsquest Media Group 16,369 -12.8 100
Plymouth – The Herald Trinity Mirror plc 16,350 -13.8 100
Leeds – Yorkshire Evening Post Johnston Press plc 16,108 -19.2 85.1
Ipswich – East Anglian Daily Times Archant Ltd 15,852 -11.4 100
Bristol – Western Daily Press Trinity Mirror plc 15,544 -11.4 100
News Letter Johnston Press plc 15,475 -6.9 99.2
Wales – The Western Mail Trinity Mirror plc 15,259 100
Dundee Evening & Weekend Telegraph D C Thomson & Co Ltd 14,971 -11.2 99.8
Coventry Telegraph Trinity Mirror plc 14,970 -17.3 100
Cardiff – South Wales Echo Trinity Mirror plc 14,917 -15.4 100
York – The Press Newsquest Media Group 14,608 -12.2 100
Bradford – Telegraph & Argus Newsquest Media Group 13,951 -12.3 100
Bournemouth – The Daily Echo Newsquest Media Group 13,579 -11.7 100
Cambridge News Trinity Mirror plc 12,991 -7.7 80.8
Sunderland Echo Johnston Press plc 12,825 -15.9 100
Newcastle Journal Trinity Mirror plc 12,587 100
Huddersfield Daily Examiner Trinity Mirror plc 12,046 100
The Argus Brighton Newsquest Media Group 11,079 -8.9 92.3
Lancashire Telegraph – Blackburn Newsquest Media Group 11,077 -12.1 85.5
South Wales Argus Newsquest Media Group 10,808 -5.8 97.5
Lancashire Evening Post Johnston Press plc 10,751 -13.2 100
Dorset Echo Newsquest Media Group 10,196 -9.7 100
Oxford Mail Newsquest Media Group 10,184 -8.9 100
Ipswich Star Archant Ltd 10,138 -11.7 67.3
Colchester – Daily Gazette Newsquest Media Group 9,693 -8.1 100
The Bolton News Newsquest Media Group 9,607 -9.6 100
Swindon Advertiser Newsquest Media Group 9,562 -8.4 98.2
Greenock Telegraph Newsquest Media Group 9,555 -9.1 100
The Gazette – Blackpool Johnston Press plc 9,537 -16.9 100
Norwich – Evening News Archant Ltd 9,172 -10 100
Gloucester Citizen Trinity Mirror plc 8,771 -19.9 98.5
The National Newsquest Media Group 8,496 -29.9 100
Gloucestershire Echo Trinity Mirror plc 8,124 -17.1 98.4
Burton Mail Trinity Mirror plc 7,806 -11.7 96.9
Barrow – North West Evening Mail CN Group 7,744 -12.8 96.8
Worcester News Newsquest Media Group 7,061 -8.9 100
Oldham Evening Chronicle Hirst Kidd & Rennie Ltd 6,812 -14.5 100
Carlisle – News and Star East CN Group 6,701 -12.8 96
South Shields – Shields Gazette Johnston Press plc 5,584 -22.3 98.1
Hartlepool Mail Johnston Press plc 5,070 -22.8 96.1
Paisley Daily Express Trinity Mirror plc 4,800 -6 100
Carlisle – News and Star West CN Group 2,664 -8.4 92.4
Wigan Evening Post Johnston Press plc 2,382 -35.7 100

Comments

1 thought on “UK regional dailies lose print sales by average of 12.5 per cent: Wigan Post and The National are biggest fallers”

  1. If the Express & Star paid for circulation is under 83% to the Aberdeen Press & Journal’s 99% then surely it’s no longer the biggest “selling”?

    Reply

