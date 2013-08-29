UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online)

The Sun remains the most read UK newspaper, according to data from the National Readership Survey.

A poll of 36,000 British adults found that just under 13.5m people read The Sun or The Sun (Sunday) either in print or online every week. The paper is 1.5m readers ahead of its nearest challenger, the Mail, which attracts 12m readers across its daily and Sunday print titles and the Mail Online.

The total readership figure combines average weekly print readership figures for the year to June 2013 with each title’s Comscore figure for web readership in June.

All national news groups were slightly down in terms of their total readerships compared with the last time the NRS published data in May, relating to the year to March 2013. However, regionally, both the Glasgow Herald/Sunday Herald and Glasgow Evening Times grew their overall reach.