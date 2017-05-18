UK newspaper website ABCs for April 2017: No sign of snap general election traffic boost

Theresa May’s calling of a snap general election last month failed to impact newspaper website figures audited by ABC.

The top four sites were all slightly down month on month.

The Sun continues to be the fastest growing site, up 101 per cent year on year as continues to feel the benefit from coming out from behind the paywall.

The most popular UK newspaper website, Mail Online, reached an average of 15.1m unique daily browers (different devices) globally in April. This was just below the 15.6m unique daily browsers record it hit for January this year.

UK newspaper websites ABC figures for April 2017 (source ABC)

Title, average daily browsers, month on month % change, year on year % change