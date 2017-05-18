All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
May 18, 2017

UK newspaper website ABCs for April 2017: No sign of snap general election traffic boost

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Theresa May’s calling of a snap general election last month failed to impact newspaper website figures audited by ABC.

The top four sites were all slightly down month on month.

Timeline

The Sun continues to be the fastest growing site, up 101 per cent year on year as continues to feel the benefit from coming out from behind the paywall.

The most popular UK newspaper website, Mail Online, reached an average of 15.1m unique daily browers (different devices) globally in April. This was just below the 15.6m unique daily browsers record it hit for January this year.

UK newspaper websites ABC figures for April 2017 (source ABC)

Title, average daily browsers, month on month % change, year on year % change

Product Apr-17 MoM% YoY%
Mail Online 15,118,004 -2.27 7.68
Guardian.com* 8,466,835 -4 0.3
Mirror Group Nationals 4,922,384 -0.61 7.82
The Independent 4,763,694 -0.68 45.03
The Sun 4,700,903 2.71 100.51
Telegraph 4,280,004 4.45 3.69
express.co.uk 2,042,900 7.78 45.89
Metro 1,681,174 -2.85 40.94
dailystar.co.uk 942,996 -1.2 22.69
Manchester Evening News 786,086 5.94 25.49
Evening Standard 756,458 3.7 53.58
Liverpool Echo 620,674 18.26 15.24
Wales Online 387,716 -4.18 32.38
Birmingham Mail 358,843 -0.05 70.63
Chronicle Live 257,976 -4.66 17.51
Hull Daily Mail 154,759 19.03
Nottingham Post 117,962 10.77
GazetteLive 113,877 -18.68 6.34
Bristol Post 108,967 7.2
Daily Post (Wales) 103,334 -7.03 22.16

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ten − five =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Video: BBC News presenter Ben Brown slapped after touching woman's breast on live TV Video: BBC News presenter Ben Brown slapped after touching woman's breast on live TV
  2. 29 BBC journalists alleged to be earning more than PM's £150k salary named 29 BBC journalists alleged to be earning more than PM's £150k salary named
  3. Elizabeth Hurley wins phone-hacking payout from Mirror and gives 'substantial sum' to Hacked Off Elizabeth Hurley wins phone-hacking payout from Mirror and gives 'substantial sum' to Hacked Off
  4. Untold: Book sheds new light on UK's most investigated murder and decades of police/media corruption Untold: Book sheds new light on UK's most investigated murder and decades of police/media corruption
  5. Most-shared general election stories on social media overwhelmingly anti-Tory with no sign yet of fake news Most-shared general election stories on social media overwhelmingly anti-Tory with no sign yet of fake news

Latest Jobs

Print ABCs: Bulks boost Times as Trinity Mirror nationals and Scottish dailies record double-digit circulation falls
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE