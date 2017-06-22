UK magazine giant Time Inc puts 111 journalists at risk of redundancy

One of the UK’s biggest magazine publishers – Time Inc – has put more than 100 journalists at risk of redundancy.

Press Gazette understands that the move comes as the publisher seeks to consolidate editorial staff on some of its biggest titles into one central “hub”.

Press Gazette understands that the titles involved in the shake-up include Woman and Home (circulation 322,00), Look (circulation 90,000) and Marie Clare (154,000).

Press Gazette reported earlier this month how the US-based publisher of titles including NME, Ideal Home and Woman’s Own is looking to cut 300 staff globally.

Time Inc was formerly known as IPC Media in the UK before it was rebranded in 2010.

A Time Inc UK spokeperson said: “We’re in the process of transforming our editorial model to give us the best opportunity to leverage our heritage, scale and audience to deliver more value to our customers.

“This involves our editorial teams being restructured so that we can create our quality content more efficiently while still retaining the strengths of our brands.

“As part of this restructure we have begun consulting with staff impacted about possible redundancies and also opened a voluntary redundancy process.

“111 editorial roles are at risk across the business. We have begun consulting with those whose roles are at risk. All staff are being thoroughly supported through the process and where we are able to redeploy them, we will. As this is a consultation process it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment further until the process is complete.”