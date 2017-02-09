All Sections

February 9, 2017

UK magazine ABCs: Winners, losers and full breakdown as circulation declines average 6 per cent

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Paid-for UK magazines audited by ABC lost sales at an average rate of 5.9 per cent year on year on the second half of 2016.

Some 130 out of 357 titles audited by ABC increased their circulation figures.

Timeline

The combined print and digital editions figures show that most titles are losing sales, but the mag industry is holding up more strongly than the newspaper industry.

The top performers include:

  • Garden Answers: up 41 per cent to 27,957
  • Times Literary Supplement: up 27.6 per cent year to 32,166
  • The Spectator: up 15.2 per cent to 82,585
  • Good Housekeeping: up 11 per cent to 454,697
  • New Statesman: up 5.3 per cent to 34,025
  • London Review of Books: up 4.4 per cent to 70,468
  • Country Living: up 12.5 per cent to 188,915.

Biggest fallers include:

  • Glamour: down 25.6 per cent to 260,422
  • Look: down 22.2 per cent to 90,315
  • Star: down 17.6 per cent to 122,630
  • Heat: down 16.5 per cent to 136,470
  • Empire: down 15.3 per cent to 123,004
  • Hello!: down 15.5 per cent to 225,986
  • Now: down 17.3 per cent to 104,937.

Full UK magazines sales breakdown for 2016 (source ABC):

Figures are combined print and digital sale, % change year on year and percentage actively purchased in UK and Ireland

SCROLL DOWN FOR TITLES RANKED BY CIRCULATION GROWTH

Title Total YoY% UK ROI AP%
The National Trust Magazine 2,310,299 6.7 Free
Tesco Magazine 1,931,914 -1.2 Free
Good Living (Asda) 1,840,333 -9.9 Free
TV Choice 1,219,097 -3.9 100
What’s on TV 944,644 -5.3 100
Waitrose Food 692,049 -0.4 Free
Radio Times 684,922 -6.5 99.7
Slimming World Magazine 645,719 4.7 100
Vitality Magazine 569,377 Free
Take a Break 542,786 -7.9 100
Shortlist 504,740 -0.2 Free
John Lewis Edition 457,490 -20.1 Free
Good Housekeeping 454,697 11 84.5
ASOS.com 453,553 -0.3 Free
The Garden 414,571 3.9 Free
Cosmopolitan 407,622 0.6 77.5
Stylist 403,876 0 Free
English Heritage Members Magazine 394,844 7 Free
Emma’s Diary Pregnancy Guide 392,173 -2.8 Free
ES Magazine 362,926 5.1 Free
Be Healthy 354,471 0.8 Free
The Caravan Club Magazine 352,046 -0.4 Free
Woman & Home 321,776 -4.3 98
Time Out 309,262 0.1 2.4
NME 308,938 0.6 0.7
Saga Magazine 305,657 -14.4 99.3
Village Life 300,000 0 Free
Woman’s Weekly 276,208 -6 99.9
Camping and Caravanning 274,027 6.9 Free
Glamour 260,422 -25.6 94
Prima 258,607 2 89.2
Yours 254,886 -2 92
Private Eye 250,204 8.9 99.8
Chat 248,288 -8.3 100
Boundless 241,987 -6.7 Free
The Economist –  United Kingdom Edition 235,670 0.1 96
HELLO! 225,986 -15.5 95.4
Legion 224,387 -10.9 Free
Closer 223,342 -16.2 98.7
WI life 221,554 3.5 Free
That’s Life 217,358 -5.8 100
BBC Good Food 211,221 -9.7 97.8
Woman 208,145 -9.8 100
The Week 206,251 1 75
New! 206,071 -16.6 99.1
Balance 202,703 Free
Scotland in Trust 202,614 4.6 Free
TV Times 200,667 -8.9 99.9
Vogue 195,083 0 82.2
The People’s Friend 194,301 -7.9 99.9
The Economist –  Continental Europe Edition 192,691 -18.7 99.1
Sainsbury’s Magazine 190,694 -16 97.7
OK! Magazine 189,270 -31.4 90.4
Country Living 188,915 12.5 81.3
National Geographic Magazine 186,364 -8.5 94.8
Woman’s Own 185,172 -7.8 99.2
Red 183,995 -1.3 80.8
Odeon Magazine 183,360 -1 Free
Men’s Health 182,026 -6.5 68.2
BBC Gardeners’ World 175,733 -1.7 99.3
Take a Break Series 170,048 7.2 100
Elle (U.K.) 168,741 2.4 60.7
Bella 165,949 -9.7 100
Ideal Home 158,464 -7.7 92.7
Marie Claire 154,359 -12.8 84.1
Real People 140,217 -10.3 99.4
Best 139,635 -15.4 98.9
Heat 136,470 -16.5 93
Pick Me Up 135,623 -7 100
Women’s Health 130,819 4.2 83.8
Empire 123,004 -15.3 95.4
Star 122,630 -17.6 99.1
Grazia 122,213 -12.1 89.8
TV & Satellite Week 120,087 -10.3 99.9
House Beautiful 117,700 8.6 79.3
GQ 115,521 -3.7 72.2
House & Garden 113,049 0 65.5
BBC Top Gear Magazine 112,822 -15.3 73.9
Reveal 111,807 -9.1 98.9
Harpers Bazaar 111,020 0.7 45.2
Foodism 109,119 -0.2 Free
Reader’s Digest 106,335 3.5 67.7
Now 104,937 -17.3 99.9
Puzzler Collection 104,020 -5.4 99.9
Your Home 103,156 -10.4 94.2
Inside Soap 102,953 -12.4 99
Homes & Gardens 102,032 -5 74.4
My Weekly 101,833 -1.4 94.8
Escapism 101,681 -0.1 Free
Candis 100,471 -10.6 99.3
FS Magazine 100,467 -4.3 87.7
Scouting Magazine 99,917 0 Free
Total TV Guide 98,064 -7.7 99.9
BBC History Magazine 97,550 0 98.5
1843 UK Edition 97,230 10.3
Weightwatchers Magazine 94,299 -20.5 100
Waterlife 93,824 1.4 Free
Time Magazine – British Isles (BI) 92,405 -11.7 77.7
Look 90,315 -22.2 87.5
Healthy 90,055 -21.9 100
Fortune Magazine – Europe 86,442 -8 74.5
Computeractive 83,856 -4.2 99.9
Peppa Pig Bag-o-Fun 83,057 17.6 100
British Horse 82,856 5.3 Free
Love It! 82,733 -5.5 100
The Spectator excluding Australia 82,585 15.2 88.1
Tatler 82,508 -2.3 55.4
Disney Frozen 82,010 -17.2 100
New Scientist – Worldwide Sales   Excluding Australasia & US/Canada 81,156 -0.1 99.4
Monocle 80,251 0.1 95.1
First News 78,584 2.9 53.6
Runner’s World 78,496 0.1 85.1
Conde Nast Traveller 78,014 0 42
Living etc 76,429 -5.8 99.9
1843 Continental Europe and Middle East Edition 76,157 11.2
Vanity Fair 76,090 -4.9 66.5
Where London Magazine 75,542 0.5 Free
LEGO Ninjago 74,887 16.7 100
HELLO! Fashion Monthly 74,543 -19.4 99.9
In London 74,465 0.3 Free
Country Homes and Interiors 74,226 -8.1 99.9
Elle Decoration 73,757 10.1 81.7
Style at Home 73,613 -19.5 99.9
Disney Star Wars Lego 73,009 25.7 100
25 Beautiful Homes 72,169 -7.1 99.9
London Review of Books 70,468 4.4 91.6
Mojo 67,518 -4.2 97.4
Fun to Learn – Peppa Pig 66,764 -22.9 100
Motor Cycle News 66,651 -10.5 98.7
Esquire 65,091 10.9 50.6
Sphere 63,853 -7.7 Free
The Sunday Times Travel Magazine 63,372 13.1 61.1
Classic & Sports Car 62,899 -6.6 97.2
Four Four Two 60,227 -7.3 93.9
Square Mile 59,280 -0.2 Free
Cbeebies Art 59,199 -4.8 100
delicious 59,096 -1.9 94
BBC Focus 58,368 -7.7 97.9
National Club Golfer 58,136 11.3 1.2
Ideal Homes Complete Guide to Xmas 57,096 -17.1 100
World Of Interiors 57,067 -1.7 68.7
Stuff 56,183 -10.3 72.5
What Car? 56,177 -8 95.3
CBeebies Magazine 56,115 -13 100
Lego Nexo Knights 53,137 100
Wired 53,020 -1.9 71.8
HomeStyle 52,789 -3.9 91.5
English Club Golfer 50,545 0.4 Free
Top of the Pops 50,218 15.1 100
Cbeebies Special 49,050 -1.9 100
Paw Patrol 49,024 100
Toxic 49,014 -9.3 98.8
Viz Comic 48,235 -5.3 100
Car 47,567 9 84.4
Jamie Magazine 47,445 -10 65.1
Classic Rock 46,517 -9.2 100
MoneyWeek 46,498 2.1 98.9
Homes & Antiques 46,463 -6 93.9
Sparkle World 46,322 -0.9 100
Good Homes 46,185 2.8 72.5
Today’s Golfer 45,688 -4.9 87.2
The Oldie 45,612 -1.7 95.7
The Big Issue 45,564 4 100
Total Film 45,410 -19.5 93.8
BBC Countryfile Magazine 45,384 3.4 97.1
Fun to Learn – Friends 44,808 8.5 100
Auto Express 43,468 -3.7 99.7
Uncut 43,235 -9.7 99.9
T3 43,125 -4 55.9
Evo 43,119 7.2 97.2
National Geographic Traveller 42,936 10.6 56.1
Practical Classics and Car Restorer 42,636 -6.1 97.4
Lonely Planet Traveller 41,915 -10.5 80.5
Cycling Plus 40,865 -6.6 97.7
Girl Talk 40,230 12.8 100
Conde Nast Brides 40,058 -6.4 78.6
Thomas and Friends 40,056 -4.2 100
Country Life 40,047 2 92.1
Top Sante Health & Beauty 40,032 -5.8 81
Q 40,003 -9.2 92.6
Golf Monthly 39,614 -14 81.2
Landscape 39,187 0.1 99.6
Soaplife 38,867 -21.1 100
Gardens Illustrated 38,667 0.5 95.8
LEGO Friends 38,442 -7.4 100
Octane 38,428 -2.4 91.3
Fun to Learn – Favourites 38,165 22.1 100
Match of the Day 38,116 -11.4 100
Flypast 37,988 -5.4 99.9
Railway Magazine 37,250 -0.1 99.5
Shout 37,128 -1.9 99.9
Bike 37,106 0.1 92.7
Scotland4kids 36,580 Free
Disney’s Princess 36,310 -17.5 100
Olive 35,784 -13.3 92
BBC Music Magazine 35,734 -1.7 98
Good Homes Ultimate Christmas 35,455 -15.2 95.8
F1 Racing (UK Edition) 35,291 -20.9 96.9
Garden News 35,251 -4.6 99.7
Go Girl 35,001 -10.3 97.9
Jacqueline Wilson 34,949 -9.9 99.7
BBC Wildlife 34,947 -2.7 94.7
The Beano 34,778 3.2 99.6
Classic Cars 34,716 -7.2 90.4
Andy’s Amazing Adventures 34,184 100
New Statesman 34,025 5.3 68.5
Ride 33,685 -2.8 97.3
Swashbuckle 33,551 -8.2 100
Classic Bike 33,546 -9.7 99.5
BBC Easy Cook 33,521 -7 93.5
Octonauts 33,378 -15.3 100
Finding Dory 33,002 100
Horse & Hound 32,894 -8.6 99.6
Prospect 32,697 1.8 65.6
Animals and You 32,652 -1.8 95.4
Mega 32,513 -3.5 100
Girl Talk Art 32,469 21.6 100
Times Literary Supplement 32,166 27.6 84.4
We Love Pop Magazine 32,055 -4.4 100
Disney Star Wars Adventures 32,002 -15.8 100
Airliner World 31,878 -7.9 100
Digital Camera Magazine 31,867 -11.9 97.4
Spirit & Destiny 31,802 -12.3 99.9
Motor Sport 31,483 -8.7 76.9
Investors Chronicle 30,935 -2.1 99.4
Rider 30,926 0 Free
Healthy Food Guide 30,908 -0.5 97.2
Autocar 30,672 -8.5 92.3
Steam Railway 30,541 3.9 93.4
Disney Stars 30,116 -24.9 100
Go Jetters 29,173 100
Land Rover Owner International 29,172 -9.9 97
Modern Gardens 29,074 99.6
What Hi-Fi Sound & Vision 28,935 -1.9 80.3
Toybox 28,907 -2.9 100
The English Garden – UK Edition 28,838 2 87.4
Amateur Gardening 28,749 -4.4 100
Grand Designs 28,582 -4.8 81.7
Web User 28,298 -4 100
Hornby Magazine 28,190 -8.6 100
Playstation Official 28,120 -5.8 97.5
Garden Answers 27,957 41.3 69.8
Ultimate Spider-man 27,604 -10.5 99.5
Mr Tumble Something Special 27,505 -17.5 100
The English Home – UK Edition 27,505 7.5 82.4
Mountain Biking UK 27,382 -5.6 98.3
The Skinny 27,332 -11.5 Free
N Photo 26,486 -6.8 97.5
The Lady 26,469 -3.7 86.3
110% Gaming 26,141 8.1 99.9
Angling Times 25,878 -2.3 99.1
Men’s Fitness 25,807 -16.7 99.1
Practical Photography 25,225 0.9 79.4
Country Walking 25,074 6.7 87.2
Cyclist 24,891 -6.9 99.5
The List 24,670 -1.3 Free
Cycling Weekly 24,631 0.7 99.9
In The Night Garden 24,465 -27.1 100
Scots Magazine 24,349 0.1 90.4
Hey Duggee 24,261 -5.4 100
PC Pro 24,232 -11.6 99.8
Model Rail 24,051 -5.2 99.3
Golf World 23,836 -1.8 76.5
The Field 23,827 -6.5 99.9
WWE Kids 23,455 -14.3 99.9
BBC Sky at Night 23,453 -4.6 98
You and Your Wedding 23,226 -12.1 75.8
Gramophone 23,162 10.1 98.9
MacFormat 23,021 2.5 94.7
Classic Car Weekly 22,855 -4.2 98.6
BBC Home Cooking Series 22,783 1.4 100
Rugby World 22,780 -28.6 99.9
World Soccer 22,708 -9.6 99.9
Aeroplane Monthly 22,620 -4.1 99.9
Doctor Who Magazine 22,523 -15.1 99.1
Photo Plus 22,453 -2.4 97.3
Horrible Histories 22,414 -1.8 100
Improve Your Coarse Fishing 22,225 -12.5 97.2
Dalesman 21,935 -5.8 98.3
WM The Womans Magazine 21,830 9.2 Free
New Scientist – Australasian Sales 21,760 -3.3 100
New Scientist – US/Canadian Sales 21,707 -3.4 100
Practical Caravan 21,424 -6.4 96.3
Practical Boat Owner 21,386 -11.2 99.9
The English Garden – North America  Edition 21,108 -1 Free
Women’s Running 20,946 3.4 76.8
Official Xbox 360 Magazine 20,837 -16.5 97.1
Trout & Salmon 20,736 -8.4 99.4
Bunkered 20,566 -4.4 76.1
Metal Hammer 20,353 -2.9 100
Sea Angler 20,334 -7.9 99.5
Yachting Monthly 20,252 -8.8 100
SFX 20,230 -9 95.9
220 Triathlon 20,184 -8.7 98.3
Jewish Chronicle 20,090 -5.1 76.9
Barbie 20,002 -36.5 100
Land Rover Monthly 19,948 -9.6 99.9
Sporting Gun 19,645 -14.3 100
Trail 19,600 -10.5 99.4
Perfect Wedding 19,288 -12 89.4
Rail 19,238 -4.1 98.1
Healthy for Men 19,011 -27.4 100
Match 18,803 -25 99.2
Mother and Baby 18,582 -8 65.8
Kerrang! 18,462 -23.7 97.9
Autosport 18,022 -13.5 96.3
Practical Sportsbikes 18,017 -9.3 99.3
Families First 18,010 -8.6 93.9
PC Gamer 17,624 -6.2 96.7
Who Do You Think You Are? 17,513 -5.6 96.7
Gurgle Magazine 17,126 -5.2 54.3
Scottish Field 17,105 1.2 86.1
Life and Work 16,952 -8.2 4.9
Weekly News 16,945 -14.7 99.9
Disney and Me 16,536 -36.8 100
Airforces Monthly 16,386 -6.5 99.8
Combat Aircraft Monthly 15,820 -0.7 99.6
Shooting Times & Country Magazine 15,749 -9.8 99.9
No1 Magazine 15,450 3.6 89.8
Anglers Mail 15,415 -20.2 99.9
Performance Bikes 15,252 -9.6 95.4
Computer Shopper 15,177 -9.5 99.9
Mountain Bike Rider 15,112 -10.8 99.9
Rock Sound 14,057 1 92.6
Bird Watching 14,023 0.1 96
Epic! 14,000 -18.5 98.8
Yachting World 13,973 -13.5 99.8
Fortean Times 13,904 -2.9 99.9
What Franchise 13,422 0.1 1.6
Trout Fisherman 13,173 -8.1 99.2
Amateur Photographer 13,079 -4.3 100
World of Cars 13,047 -46.8 100
Airfix Model World 12,730 1.6 100
Practical Motorhome 12,621 4.1 91.9
Buses Magazine 12,511 -3.2 99.9
The Big Issue in the North 12,455 9.5 100
The Big Issue South West 12,409 7.4 100
Health & Fitness 12,183 -16.4 99.7
Sporting Shooter 11,868 -7.2 82.6
Digital SLR Photography 11,776 -18.6 99.5
Motor Boat & Yachting 11,177 -15.7 99.9
PC Pilot 10,948 -11.1 100
Build It 10,477 1.6 69.9
Doctor Who Adventures Magazine 10,364 -41.5 99.6
Pilot 10,316 -5.2 99.7
Women’s Fitness 10,070 -20.1 99.8
Britain at War 9,987 -7.9 100
Air International 9,754 -10 99.6
Men’s Running 9,271 2.1 71.2
The Shooting Gazette 9,103 -14.3 100
Custom PC 7,925 -4.6 99.9
Motorsport News 7,742 -5.8 95.1
Your Family History 7,575 -9.6 99.6
What Investment 7,240 2.2 99.3
The Big Issue in Scotland 7,052 -1.6 100
in-Cumbria 5,482 Free
Big Issue Cymru 4,814 11.6 100

UK paid-for magazines ranked by year on year circulation growth (source ABC):

Title Total YoY% UK ROI AP%
Garden Answers 27,957 41.3 69.8
Times Literary Supplement 32,166 27.6 84.4
Disney Star Wars Lego 73,009 25.7 100
Fun to Learn – Favourites 38,165 22.1 100
Girl Talk Art 32,469 21.6 100
Peppa Pig Bag-o-Fun 83,057 17.6 100
LEGO Ninjago 74,887 16.7 100
The Spectator excluding Australia 82,585 15.2 88.1
Top of the Pops 50,218 15.1 100
The Sunday Times Travel Magazine 63,372 13.1 61.1
Girl Talk 40,230 12.8 100
Country Living 188,915 12.5 81.3
Big Issue Cymru 4,814 11.6 100
Good Housekeeping 454,697 11 84.5
Esquire 65,091 10.9 50.6
National Geographic Traveller 42,936 10.6 56.1
Elle Decoration 73,757 10.1 81.7
Gramophone 23,162 10.1 98.9
The Big Issue in the North 12,455 9.5 100
Car 47,567 9 84.4
Private Eye 250,204 8.9 99.8
House Beautiful 117,700 8.6 79.3
Fun to Learn – Friends 44,808 8.5 100
110% Gaming 26,141 8.1 99.9
The English Home – UK Edition 27,505 7.5 82.4
The Big Issue South West 12,409 7.4 100
Evo 43,119 7.2 97.2
Take a Break Series 170,048 7.2 100
Country Walking 25,074 6.7 87.2
New Statesman 34,025 5.3 68.5
Slimming World Magazine 645,719 4.7 100
London Review of Books 70,468 4.4 91.6
Women’s Health 130,819 4.2 83.8
Practical Motorhome 12,621 4.1 91.9
The Big Issue 45,564 4 100
Steam Railway 30,541 3.9 93.4
No1 Magazine 15,450 3.6 89.8
Reader’s Digest 106,335 3.5 67.7
Women’s Running 20,946 3.4 76.8
BBC Countryfile Magazine 45,384 3.4 97.1
The Beano 34,778 3.2 99.6
First News 78,584 2.9 53.6
Good Homes 46,185 2.8 72.5
MacFormat 23,021 2.5 94.7
Elle (U.K.) 168,741 2.4 60.7
What Investment 7,240 2.2 99.3
Men’s Running 9,271 2.1 71.2
MoneyWeek 46,498 2.1 98.9
The English Garden – UK Edition 28,838 2 87.4
Prima 258,607 2 89.2
Country Life 40,047 2 92.1
Prospect 32,697 1.8 65.6
Build It 10,477 1.6 69.9
Airfix Model World 12,730 1.6 100
BBC Home Cooking Series 22,783 1.4 100
Scottish Field 17,105 1.2 86.1
The Week 206,251 1 75
Rock Sound 14,057 1 92.6
Practical Photography 25,225 0.9 79.4
Cycling Weekly 24,631 0.7 99.9
Cosmopolitan 407,622 0.6 77.5
Gardens Illustrated 38,667 0.5 95.8
Runner’s World 78,496 0.1 85.1
Scots Magazine 24,349 0.1 90.4
Bike 37,106 0.1 92.7
Monocle 80,251 0.1 95.1
The Economist –  United Kingdom Edition 235,670 0.1 96
Bird Watching 14,023 0.1 96
Landscape 39,187 0.1 99.6
House & Garden 113,049 0 65.5
Vogue 195,083 0 82.2
BBC History Magazine 97,550 0 98.5
New Scientist – Worldwide Sales   Excluding Australasia & US/Canada 81,156 -0.1 99.4
Railway Magazine 37,250 -0.1 99.5
Healthy Food Guide 30,908 -0.5 97.2
Combat Aircraft Monthly 15,820 -0.7 99.6
Sparkle World 46,322 -0.9 100
Red 183,995 -1.3 80.8
My Weekly 101,833 -1.4 94.8
The Big Issue in Scotland 7,052 -1.6 100
World Of Interiors 57,067 -1.7 68.7
The Oldie 45,612 -1.7 95.7
BBC Music Magazine 35,734 -1.7 98
BBC Gardeners’ World 175,733 -1.7 99.3
Golf World 23,836 -1.8 76.5
Animals and You 32,652 -1.8 95.4
Horrible Histories 22,414 -1.8 100
Wired 53,020 -1.9 71.8
What Hi-Fi Sound & Vision 28,935 -1.9 80.3
delicious 59,096 -1.9 94
Shout 37,128 -1.9 99.9
Cbeebies Special 49,050 -1.9 100
Yours 254,886 -2 92
Investors Chronicle 30,935 -2.1 99.4
Tatler 82,508 -2.3 55.4
Angling Times 25,878 -2.3 99.1
Octane 38,428 -2.4 91.3
Photo Plus 22,453 -2.4 97.3
BBC Wildlife 34,947 -2.7 94.7
Ride 33,685 -2.8 97.3
Fortean Times 13,904 -2.9 99.9
Toybox 28,907 -2.9 100
Metal Hammer 20,353 -2.9 100
Buses Magazine 12,511 -3.2 99.9
New Scientist – Australasian Sales 21,760 -3.3 100
New Scientist – US/Canadian Sales 21,707 -3.4 100
Mega 32,513 -3.5 100
GQ 115,521 -3.7 72.2
The Lady 26,469 -3.7 86.3
Auto Express 43,468 -3.7 99.7
HomeStyle 52,789 -3.9 91.5
TV Choice 1,219,097 -3.9 100
T3 43,125 -4 55.9
Web User 28,298 -4 100
Rail 19,238 -4.1 98.1
Aeroplane Monthly 22,620 -4.1 99.9
Mojo 67,518 -4.2 97.4
Classic Car Weekly 22,855 -4.2 98.6
Computeractive 83,856 -4.2 99.9
Thomas and Friends 40,056 -4.2 100
FS Magazine 100,467 -4.3 87.7
Woman & Home 321,776 -4.3 98
Amateur Photographer 13,079 -4.3 100
Bunkered 20,566 -4.4 76.1
We Love Pop Magazine 32,055 -4.4 100
Amateur Gardening 28,749 -4.4 100
BBC Sky at Night 23,453 -4.6 98
Garden News 35,251 -4.6 99.7
Custom PC 7,925 -4.6 99.9
Grand Designs 28,582 -4.8 81.7
Cbeebies Art 59,199 -4.8 100
Vanity Fair 76,090 -4.9 66.5
Today’s Golfer 45,688 -4.9 87.2
Homes & Gardens 102,032 -5 74.4
Jewish Chronicle 20,090 -5.1 76.9
Gurgle Magazine 17,126 -5.2 54.3
Model Rail 24,051 -5.2 99.3
Pilot 10,316 -5.2 99.7
What’s on TV 944,644 -5.3 100
Viz Comic 48,235 -5.3 100
Puzzler Collection 104,020 -5.4 99.9
Flypast 37,988 -5.4 99.9
Hey Duggee 24,261 -5.4 100
Love It! 82,733 -5.5 100
Who Do You Think You Are? 17,513 -5.6 96.7
Mountain Biking UK 27,382 -5.6 98.3
Top Sante Health & Beauty 40,032 -5.8 81
Motorsport News 7,742 -5.8 95.1
Playstation Official 28,120 -5.8 97.5
Dalesman 21,935 -5.8 98.3
Living etc 76,429 -5.8 99.9
That’s Life 217,358 -5.8 100
Homes & Antiques 46,463 -6 93.9
Woman’s Weekly 276,208 -6 99.9
Practical Classics and Car Restorer 42,636 -6.1 97.4
PC Gamer 17,624 -6.2 96.7
Conde Nast Brides 40,058 -6.4 78.6
Practical Caravan 21,424 -6.4 96.3
Men’s Health 182,026 -6.5 68.2
Radio Times 684,922 -6.5 99.7
Airforces Monthly 16,386 -6.5 99.8
The Field 23,827 -6.5 99.9
Classic & Sports Car 62,899 -6.6 97.2
Cycling Plus 40,865 -6.6 97.7
N Photo 26,486 -6.8 97.5
Cyclist 24,891 -6.9 99.5
BBC Easy Cook 33,521 -7 93.5
Pick Me Up 135,623 -7 100
25 Beautiful Homes 72,169 -7.1 99.9
Sporting Shooter 11,868 -7.2 82.6
Classic Cars 34,716 -7.2 90.4
Four Four Two 60,227 -7.3 93.9
LEGO Friends 38,442 -7.4 100
Ideal Home 158,464 -7.7 92.7
BBC Focus 58,368 -7.7 97.9
Total TV Guide 98,064 -7.7 99.9
Woman’s Own 185,172 -7.8 99.2
Sea Angler 20,334 -7.9 99.5
The People’s Friend 194,301 -7.9 99.9
Take a Break 542,786 -7.9 100
Airliner World 31,878 -7.9 100
Britain at War 9,987 -7.9 100
Mother and Baby 18,582 -8 65.8
Fortune Magazine – Europe 86,442 -8 74.5
What Car? 56,177 -8 95.3
Trout Fisherman 13,173 -8.1 99.2
Country Homes and Interiors 74,226 -8.1 99.9
Swashbuckle 33,551 -8.2 100
Chat 248,288 -8.3 100
Trout & Salmon 20,736 -8.4 99.4
Autocar 30,672 -8.5 92.3
National Geographic Magazine 186,364 -8.5 94.8
Families First 18,010 -8.6 93.9
Horse & Hound 32,894 -8.6 99.6
Hornby Magazine 28,190 -8.6 100
Motor Sport 31,483 -8.7 76.9
220 Triathlon 20,184 -8.7 98.3
Yachting Monthly 20,252 -8.8 100
TV Times 200,667 -8.9 99.9
SFX 20,230 -9 95.9
Reveal 111,807 -9.1 98.9
Q 40,003 -9.2 92.6
Classic Rock 46,517 -9.2 100
Toxic 49,014 -9.3 98.8
Practical Sportsbikes 18,017 -9.3 99.3
Computer Shopper 15,177 -9.5 99.9
Performance Bikes 15,252 -9.6 95.4
Your Family History 7,575 -9.6 99.6
World Soccer 22,708 -9.6 99.9
Land Rover Monthly 19,948 -9.6 99.9
BBC Good Food 211,221 -9.7 97.8
Classic Bike 33,546 -9.7 99.5
Uncut 43,235 -9.7 99.9
Bella 165,949 -9.7 100
Shooting Times & Country Magazine 15,749 -9.8 99.9
Woman 208,145 -9.8 100
Land Rover Owner International 29,172 -9.9 97
Jacqueline Wilson 34,949 -9.9 99.7
Jamie Magazine 47,445 -10 65.1
Air International 9,754 -10 99.6
Stuff 56,183 -10.3 72.5
Go Girl 35,001 -10.3 97.9
Real People 140,217 -10.3 99.4
TV & Satellite Week 120,087 -10.3 99.9
Your Home 103,156 -10.4 94.2
Lonely Planet Traveller 41,915 -10.5 80.5
Motor Cycle News 66,651 -10.5 98.7
Trail 19,600 -10.5 99.4
Ultimate Spider-man 27,604 -10.5 99.5
Candis 100,471 -10.6 99.3
Mountain Bike Rider 15,112 -10.8 99.9
PC Pilot 10,948 -11.1 100
Practical Boat Owner 21,386 -11.2 99.9
Match of the Day 38,116 -11.4 100
PC Pro 24,232 -11.6 99.8
Time Magazine – British Isles (BI) 92,405 -11.7 77.7
Digital Camera Magazine 31,867 -11.9 97.4
Perfect Wedding 19,288 -12 89.4
You and Your Wedding 23,226 -12.1 75.8
Grazia 122,213 -12.1 89.8
Spirit & Destiny 31,802 -12.3 99.9
Inside Soap 102,953 -12.4 99
Improve Your Coarse Fishing 22,225 -12.5 97.2
Marie Claire 154,359 -12.8 84.1
CBeebies Magazine 56,115 -13 100
Olive 35,784 -13.3 92
Autosport 18,022 -13.5 96.3
Yachting World 13,973 -13.5 99.8
Golf Monthly 39,614 -14 81.2
WWE Kids 23,455 -14.3 99.9
Sporting Gun 19,645 -14.3 100
The Shooting Gazette 9,103 -14.3 100
Saga Magazine 305,657 -14.4 99.3
Weekly News 16,945 -14.7 99.9
Doctor Who Magazine 22,523 -15.1 99.1
Good Homes Ultimate Christmas 35,455 -15.2 95.8
BBC Top Gear Magazine 112,822 -15.3 73.9
Empire 123,004 -15.3 95.4
Octonauts 33,378 -15.3 100
Best 139,635 -15.4 98.9
HELLO! 225,986 -15.5 95.4
Motor Boat & Yachting 11,177 -15.7 99.9
Disney Star Wars Adventures 32,002 -15.8 100
Sainsbury’s Magazine 190,694 -16 97.7
Closer 223,342 -16.2 98.7
Health & Fitness 12,183 -16.4 99.7
Heat 136,470 -16.5 93
Official Xbox 360 Magazine 20,837 -16.5 97.1
New! 206,071 -16.6 99.1
Men’s Fitness 25,807 -16.7 99.1
Ideal Homes Complete Guide to Xmas 57,096 -17.1 100
Disney Frozen 82,010 -17.2 100
Now 104,937 -17.3 99.9
Disney’s Princess 36,310 -17.5 100
Mr Tumble Something Special 27,505 -17.5 100
Star 122,630 -17.6 99.1
Epic! 14,000 -18.5 98.8
Digital SLR Photography 11,776 -18.6 99.5
The Economist –  Continental Europe Edition 192,691 -18.7 99.1
HELLO! Fashion Monthly 74,543 -19.4 99.9
Total Film 45,410 -19.5 93.8
Style at Home 73,613 -19.5 99.9
Women’s Fitness 10,070 -20.1 99.8
Anglers Mail 15,415 -20.2 99.9
Weightwatchers Magazine 94,299 -20.5 100
F1 Racing (UK Edition) 35,291 -20.9 96.9
Soaplife 38,867 -21.1 100
Healthy 90,055 -21.9 100
Look 90,315 -22.2 87.5
Fun to Learn – Peppa Pig 66,764 -22.9 100
Kerrang! 18,462 -23.7 97.9
Disney Stars 30,116 -24.9 100
Match 18,803 -25 99.2
Glamour 260,422 -25.6 94
In The Night Garden 24,465 -27.1 100
Healthy for Men 19,011 -27.4 100
Rugby World 22,780 -28.6 99.9
OK! Magazine 189,270 -31.4 90.4
Barbie 20,002 -36.5 100
Disney and Me 16,536 -36.8 100
Doctor Who Adventures Magazine 10,364 -41.5 99.6
World of Cars 13,047 -46.8 100
Modern Gardens 29,074 99.6
Lego Nexo Knights 53,137 100
Paw Patrol 49,024 100
Andy’s Amazing Adventures 34,184 100
Finding Dory 33,002 100
Go Jetters 29,173 100

