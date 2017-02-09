UK magazine ABCs: Winners, losers and full breakdown as circulation declines average 6 per cent

Paid-for UK magazines audited by ABC lost sales at an average rate of 5.9 per cent year on year on the second half of 2016.

Some 130 out of 357 titles audited by ABC increased their circulation figures.

The combined print and digital editions figures show that most titles are losing sales, but the mag industry is holding up more strongly than the newspaper industry.

The top performers include:

Garden Answers: up 41 per cent to 27,957

Times Literary Supplement: up 27.6 per cent year to 32,166

The Spectator: up 15.2 per cent to 82,585

Good Housekeeping: up 11 per cent to 454,697

New Statesman: up 5.3 per cent to 34,025

London Review of Books: up 4.4 per cent to 70,468

Country Living: up 12.5 per cent to 188,915.

Biggest fallers include:

Glamour: down 25.6 per cent to 260,422

Look: down 22.2 per cent to 90,315

Star: down 17.6 per cent to 122,630

Heat: down 16.5 per cent to 136,470

Empire: down 15.3 per cent to 123,004

Hello!: down 15.5 per cent to 225,986

Now: down 17.3 per cent to 104,937.

Full UK magazines sales breakdown for 2016 (source ABC):

Figures are combined print and digital sale, % change year on year and percentage actively purchased in UK and Ireland

TITLES RANKED BY CIRCULATION GROWTH

Title Total YoY% UK ROI AP% The National Trust Magazine 2,310,299 6.7 Free Tesco Magazine 1,931,914 -1.2 Free Good Living (Asda) 1,840,333 -9.9 Free TV Choice 1,219,097 -3.9 100 What’s on TV 944,644 -5.3 100 Waitrose Food 692,049 -0.4 Free Radio Times 684,922 -6.5 99.7 Slimming World Magazine 645,719 4.7 100 Vitality Magazine 569,377 Free Take a Break 542,786 -7.9 100 Shortlist 504,740 -0.2 Free John Lewis Edition 457,490 -20.1 Free Good Housekeeping 454,697 11 84.5 ASOS.com 453,553 -0.3 Free The Garden 414,571 3.9 Free Cosmopolitan 407,622 0.6 77.5 Stylist 403,876 0 Free English Heritage Members Magazine 394,844 7 Free Emma’s Diary Pregnancy Guide 392,173 -2.8 Free ES Magazine 362,926 5.1 Free Be Healthy 354,471 0.8 Free The Caravan Club Magazine 352,046 -0.4 Free Woman & Home 321,776 -4.3 98 Time Out 309,262 0.1 2.4 NME 308,938 0.6 0.7 Saga Magazine 305,657 -14.4 99.3 Village Life 300,000 0 Free Woman’s Weekly 276,208 -6 99.9 Camping and Caravanning 274,027 6.9 Free Glamour 260,422 -25.6 94 Prima 258,607 2 89.2 Yours 254,886 -2 92 Private Eye 250,204 8.9 99.8 Chat 248,288 -8.3 100 Boundless 241,987 -6.7 Free The Economist – United Kingdom Edition 235,670 0.1 96 HELLO! 225,986 -15.5 95.4 Legion 224,387 -10.9 Free Closer 223,342 -16.2 98.7 WI life 221,554 3.5 Free That’s Life 217,358 -5.8 100 BBC Good Food 211,221 -9.7 97.8 Woman 208,145 -9.8 100 The Week 206,251 1 75 New! 206,071 -16.6 99.1 Balance 202,703 Free Scotland in Trust 202,614 4.6 Free TV Times 200,667 -8.9 99.9 Vogue 195,083 0 82.2 The People’s Friend 194,301 -7.9 99.9 The Economist – Continental Europe Edition 192,691 -18.7 99.1 Sainsbury’s Magazine 190,694 -16 97.7 OK! Magazine 189,270 -31.4 90.4 Country Living 188,915 12.5 81.3 National Geographic Magazine 186,364 -8.5 94.8 Woman’s Own 185,172 -7.8 99.2 Red 183,995 -1.3 80.8 Odeon Magazine 183,360 -1 Free Men’s Health 182,026 -6.5 68.2 BBC Gardeners’ World 175,733 -1.7 99.3 Take a Break Series 170,048 7.2 100 Elle (U.K.) 168,741 2.4 60.7 Bella 165,949 -9.7 100 Ideal Home 158,464 -7.7 92.7 Marie Claire 154,359 -12.8 84.1 Real People 140,217 -10.3 99.4 Best 139,635 -15.4 98.9 Heat 136,470 -16.5 93 Pick Me Up 135,623 -7 100 Women’s Health 130,819 4.2 83.8 Empire 123,004 -15.3 95.4 Star 122,630 -17.6 99.1 Grazia 122,213 -12.1 89.8 TV & Satellite Week 120,087 -10.3 99.9 House Beautiful 117,700 8.6 79.3 GQ 115,521 -3.7 72.2 House & Garden 113,049 0 65.5 BBC Top Gear Magazine 112,822 -15.3 73.9 Reveal 111,807 -9.1 98.9 Harpers Bazaar 111,020 0.7 45.2 Foodism 109,119 -0.2 Free Reader’s Digest 106,335 3.5 67.7 Now 104,937 -17.3 99.9 Puzzler Collection 104,020 -5.4 99.9 Your Home 103,156 -10.4 94.2 Inside Soap 102,953 -12.4 99 Homes & Gardens 102,032 -5 74.4 My Weekly 101,833 -1.4 94.8 Escapism 101,681 -0.1 Free Candis 100,471 -10.6 99.3 FS Magazine 100,467 -4.3 87.7 Scouting Magazine 99,917 0 Free Total TV Guide 98,064 -7.7 99.9 BBC History Magazine 97,550 0 98.5 1843 UK Edition 97,230 10.3 Weightwatchers Magazine 94,299 -20.5 100 Waterlife 93,824 1.4 Free Time Magazine – British Isles (BI) 92,405 -11.7 77.7 Look 90,315 -22.2 87.5 Healthy 90,055 -21.9 100 Fortune Magazine – Europe 86,442 -8 74.5 Computeractive 83,856 -4.2 99.9 Peppa Pig Bag-o-Fun 83,057 17.6 100 British Horse 82,856 5.3 Free Love It! 82,733 -5.5 100 The Spectator excluding Australia 82,585 15.2 88.1 Tatler 82,508 -2.3 55.4 Disney Frozen 82,010 -17.2 100 New Scientist – Worldwide Sales Excluding Australasia & US/Canada 81,156 -0.1 99.4 Monocle 80,251 0.1 95.1 First News 78,584 2.9 53.6 Runner’s World 78,496 0.1 85.1 Conde Nast Traveller 78,014 0 42 Living etc 76,429 -5.8 99.9 1843 Continental Europe and Middle East Edition 76,157 11.2 Vanity Fair 76,090 -4.9 66.5 Where London Magazine 75,542 0.5 Free LEGO Ninjago 74,887 16.7 100 HELLO! Fashion Monthly 74,543 -19.4 99.9 In London 74,465 0.3 Free Country Homes and Interiors 74,226 -8.1 99.9 Elle Decoration 73,757 10.1 81.7 Style at Home 73,613 -19.5 99.9 Disney Star Wars Lego 73,009 25.7 100 25 Beautiful Homes 72,169 -7.1 99.9 London Review of Books 70,468 4.4 91.6 Mojo 67,518 -4.2 97.4 Fun to Learn – Peppa Pig 66,764 -22.9 100 Motor Cycle News 66,651 -10.5 98.7 Esquire 65,091 10.9 50.6 Sphere 63,853 -7.7 Free The Sunday Times Travel Magazine 63,372 13.1 61.1 Classic & Sports Car 62,899 -6.6 97.2 Four Four Two 60,227 -7.3 93.9 Square Mile 59,280 -0.2 Free Cbeebies Art 59,199 -4.8 100 delicious 59,096 -1.9 94 BBC Focus 58,368 -7.7 97.9 National Club Golfer 58,136 11.3 1.2 Ideal Homes Complete Guide to Xmas 57,096 -17.1 100 World Of Interiors 57,067 -1.7 68.7 Stuff 56,183 -10.3 72.5 What Car? 56,177 -8 95.3 CBeebies Magazine 56,115 -13 100 Lego Nexo Knights 53,137 100 Wired 53,020 -1.9 71.8 HomeStyle 52,789 -3.9 91.5 English Club Golfer 50,545 0.4 Free Top of the Pops 50,218 15.1 100 Cbeebies Special 49,050 -1.9 100 Paw Patrol 49,024 100 Toxic 49,014 -9.3 98.8 Viz Comic 48,235 -5.3 100 Car 47,567 9 84.4 Jamie Magazine 47,445 -10 65.1 Classic Rock 46,517 -9.2 100 MoneyWeek 46,498 2.1 98.9 Homes & Antiques 46,463 -6 93.9 Sparkle World 46,322 -0.9 100 Good Homes 46,185 2.8 72.5 Today’s Golfer 45,688 -4.9 87.2 The Oldie 45,612 -1.7 95.7 The Big Issue 45,564 4 100 Total Film 45,410 -19.5 93.8 BBC Countryfile Magazine 45,384 3.4 97.1 Fun to Learn – Friends 44,808 8.5 100 Auto Express 43,468 -3.7 99.7 Uncut 43,235 -9.7 99.9 T3 43,125 -4 55.9 Evo 43,119 7.2 97.2 National Geographic Traveller 42,936 10.6 56.1 Practical Classics and Car Restorer 42,636 -6.1 97.4 Lonely Planet Traveller 41,915 -10.5 80.5 Cycling Plus 40,865 -6.6 97.7 Girl Talk 40,230 12.8 100 Conde Nast Brides 40,058 -6.4 78.6 Thomas and Friends 40,056 -4.2 100 Country Life 40,047 2 92.1 Top Sante Health & Beauty 40,032 -5.8 81 Q 40,003 -9.2 92.6 Golf Monthly 39,614 -14 81.2 Landscape 39,187 0.1 99.6 Soaplife 38,867 -21.1 100 Gardens Illustrated 38,667 0.5 95.8 LEGO Friends 38,442 -7.4 100 Octane 38,428 -2.4 91.3 Fun to Learn – Favourites 38,165 22.1 100 Match of the Day 38,116 -11.4 100 Flypast 37,988 -5.4 99.9 Railway Magazine 37,250 -0.1 99.5 Shout 37,128 -1.9 99.9 Bike 37,106 0.1 92.7 Scotland4kids 36,580 Free Disney’s Princess 36,310 -17.5 100 Olive 35,784 -13.3 92 BBC Music Magazine 35,734 -1.7 98 Good Homes Ultimate Christmas 35,455 -15.2 95.8 F1 Racing (UK Edition) 35,291 -20.9 96.9 Garden News 35,251 -4.6 99.7 Go Girl 35,001 -10.3 97.9 Jacqueline Wilson 34,949 -9.9 99.7 BBC Wildlife 34,947 -2.7 94.7 The Beano 34,778 3.2 99.6 Classic Cars 34,716 -7.2 90.4 Andy’s Amazing Adventures 34,184 100 New Statesman 34,025 5.3 68.5 Ride 33,685 -2.8 97.3 Swashbuckle 33,551 -8.2 100 Classic Bike 33,546 -9.7 99.5 BBC Easy Cook 33,521 -7 93.5 Octonauts 33,378 -15.3 100 Finding Dory 33,002 100 Horse & Hound 32,894 -8.6 99.6 Prospect 32,697 1.8 65.6 Animals and You 32,652 -1.8 95.4 Mega 32,513 -3.5 100 Girl Talk Art 32,469 21.6 100 Times Literary Supplement 32,166 27.6 84.4 We Love Pop Magazine 32,055 -4.4 100 Disney Star Wars Adventures 32,002 -15.8 100 Airliner World 31,878 -7.9 100 Digital Camera Magazine 31,867 -11.9 97.4 Spirit & Destiny 31,802 -12.3 99.9 Motor Sport 31,483 -8.7 76.9 Investors Chronicle 30,935 -2.1 99.4 Rider 30,926 0 Free Healthy Food Guide 30,908 -0.5 97.2 Autocar 30,672 -8.5 92.3 Steam Railway 30,541 3.9 93.4 Disney Stars 30,116 -24.9 100 Go Jetters 29,173 100 Land Rover Owner International 29,172 -9.9 97 Modern Gardens 29,074 99.6 What Hi-Fi Sound & Vision 28,935 -1.9 80.3 Toybox 28,907 -2.9 100 The English Garden – UK Edition 28,838 2 87.4 Amateur Gardening 28,749 -4.4 100 Grand Designs 28,582 -4.8 81.7 Web User 28,298 -4 100 Hornby Magazine 28,190 -8.6 100 Playstation Official 28,120 -5.8 97.5 Garden Answers 27,957 41.3 69.8 Ultimate Spider-man 27,604 -10.5 99.5 Mr Tumble Something Special 27,505 -17.5 100 The English Home – UK Edition 27,505 7.5 82.4 Mountain Biking UK 27,382 -5.6 98.3 The Skinny 27,332 -11.5 Free N Photo 26,486 -6.8 97.5 The Lady 26,469 -3.7 86.3 110% Gaming 26,141 8.1 99.9 Angling Times 25,878 -2.3 99.1 Men’s Fitness 25,807 -16.7 99.1 Practical Photography 25,225 0.9 79.4 Country Walking 25,074 6.7 87.2 Cyclist 24,891 -6.9 99.5 The List 24,670 -1.3 Free Cycling Weekly 24,631 0.7 99.9 In The Night Garden 24,465 -27.1 100 Scots Magazine 24,349 0.1 90.4 Hey Duggee 24,261 -5.4 100 PC Pro 24,232 -11.6 99.8 Model Rail 24,051 -5.2 99.3 Golf World 23,836 -1.8 76.5 The Field 23,827 -6.5 99.9 WWE Kids 23,455 -14.3 99.9 BBC Sky at Night 23,453 -4.6 98 You and Your Wedding 23,226 -12.1 75.8 Gramophone 23,162 10.1 98.9 MacFormat 23,021 2.5 94.7 Classic Car Weekly 22,855 -4.2 98.6 BBC Home Cooking Series 22,783 1.4 100 Rugby World 22,780 -28.6 99.9 World Soccer 22,708 -9.6 99.9 Aeroplane Monthly 22,620 -4.1 99.9 Doctor Who Magazine 22,523 -15.1 99.1 Photo Plus 22,453 -2.4 97.3 Horrible Histories 22,414 -1.8 100 Improve Your Coarse Fishing 22,225 -12.5 97.2 Dalesman 21,935 -5.8 98.3 WM The Womans Magazine 21,830 9.2 Free New Scientist – Australasian Sales 21,760 -3.3 100 New Scientist – US/Canadian Sales 21,707 -3.4 100 Practical Caravan 21,424 -6.4 96.3 Practical Boat Owner 21,386 -11.2 99.9 The English Garden – North America Edition 21,108 -1 Free Women’s Running 20,946 3.4 76.8 Official Xbox 360 Magazine 20,837 -16.5 97.1 Trout & Salmon 20,736 -8.4 99.4 Bunkered 20,566 -4.4 76.1 Metal Hammer 20,353 -2.9 100 Sea Angler 20,334 -7.9 99.5 Yachting Monthly 20,252 -8.8 100 SFX 20,230 -9 95.9 220 Triathlon 20,184 -8.7 98.3 Jewish Chronicle 20,090 -5.1 76.9 Barbie 20,002 -36.5 100 Land Rover Monthly 19,948 -9.6 99.9 Sporting Gun 19,645 -14.3 100 Trail 19,600 -10.5 99.4 Perfect Wedding 19,288 -12 89.4 Rail 19,238 -4.1 98.1 Healthy for Men 19,011 -27.4 100 Match 18,803 -25 99.2 Mother and Baby 18,582 -8 65.8 Kerrang! 18,462 -23.7 97.9 Autosport 18,022 -13.5 96.3 Practical Sportsbikes 18,017 -9.3 99.3 Families First 18,010 -8.6 93.9 PC Gamer 17,624 -6.2 96.7 Who Do You Think You Are? 17,513 -5.6 96.7 Gurgle Magazine 17,126 -5.2 54.3 Scottish Field 17,105 1.2 86.1 Life and Work 16,952 -8.2 4.9 Weekly News 16,945 -14.7 99.9 Disney and Me 16,536 -36.8 100 Airforces Monthly 16,386 -6.5 99.8 Combat Aircraft Monthly 15,820 -0.7 99.6 Shooting Times & Country Magazine 15,749 -9.8 99.9 No1 Magazine 15,450 3.6 89.8 Anglers Mail 15,415 -20.2 99.9 Performance Bikes 15,252 -9.6 95.4 Computer Shopper 15,177 -9.5 99.9 Mountain Bike Rider 15,112 -10.8 99.9 Rock Sound 14,057 1 92.6 Bird Watching 14,023 0.1 96 Epic! 14,000 -18.5 98.8 Yachting World 13,973 -13.5 99.8 Fortean Times 13,904 -2.9 99.9 What Franchise 13,422 0.1 1.6 Trout Fisherman 13,173 -8.1 99.2 Amateur Photographer 13,079 -4.3 100 World of Cars 13,047 -46.8 100 Airfix Model World 12,730 1.6 100 Practical Motorhome 12,621 4.1 91.9 Buses Magazine 12,511 -3.2 99.9 The Big Issue in the North 12,455 9.5 100 The Big Issue South West 12,409 7.4 100 Health & Fitness 12,183 -16.4 99.7 Sporting Shooter 11,868 -7.2 82.6 Digital SLR Photography 11,776 -18.6 99.5 Motor Boat & Yachting 11,177 -15.7 99.9 PC Pilot 10,948 -11.1 100 Build It 10,477 1.6 69.9 Doctor Who Adventures Magazine 10,364 -41.5 99.6 Pilot 10,316 -5.2 99.7 Women’s Fitness 10,070 -20.1 99.8 Britain at War 9,987 -7.9 100 Air International 9,754 -10 99.6 Men’s Running 9,271 2.1 71.2 The Shooting Gazette 9,103 -14.3 100 Custom PC 7,925 -4.6 99.9 Motorsport News 7,742 -5.8 95.1 Your Family History 7,575 -9.6 99.6 What Investment 7,240 2.2 99.3 The Big Issue in Scotland 7,052 -1.6 100 in-Cumbria 5,482 Free Big Issue Cymru 4,814 11.6 100

UK paid-for magazines ranked by year on year circulation growth (source ABC):