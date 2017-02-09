UK magazine ABCs: Winners, losers and full breakdown as circulation declines average 6 per cent

Paid-for UK magazines audited by ABC lost sales at an average rate of 5.9 per cent year on year on the second half of 2016.
Some 130 out of 357 titles audited by ABC increased their circulation figures.
The combined print and digital editions figures show that most titles are losing sales, but the mag industry is holding up more strongly than the newspaper industry.
The top performers include:
- Garden Answers: up 41 per cent to 27,957
- Times Literary Supplement: up 27.6 per cent year to 32,166
- The Spectator: up 15.2 per cent to 82,585
- Good Housekeeping: up 11 per cent to 454,697
- New Statesman: up 5.3 per cent to 34,025
- London Review of Books: up 4.4 per cent to 70,468
- Country Living: up 12.5 per cent to 188,915.
Biggest fallers include:
- Glamour: down 25.6 per cent to 260,422
- Look: down 22.2 per cent to 90,315
- Star: down 17.6 per cent to 122,630
- Heat: down 16.5 per cent to 136,470
- Empire: down 15.3 per cent to 123,004
- Hello!: down 15.5 per cent to 225,986
- Now: down 17.3 per cent to 104,937.
Full UK magazines sales breakdown for 2016 (source ABC):
Figures are combined print and digital sale, % change year on year and percentage actively purchased in UK and Ireland
|Title
|Total
|YoY%
|UK ROI AP%
|The National Trust Magazine
|2,310,299
|6.7
|Free
|Tesco Magazine
|1,931,914
|-1.2
|Free
|Good Living (Asda)
|1,840,333
|-9.9
|Free
|TV Choice
|1,219,097
|-3.9
|100
|What’s on TV
|944,644
|-5.3
|100
|Waitrose Food
|692,049
|-0.4
|Free
|Radio Times
|684,922
|-6.5
|99.7
|Slimming World Magazine
|645,719
|4.7
|100
|Vitality Magazine
|569,377
|Free
|Take a Break
|542,786
|-7.9
|100
|Shortlist
|504,740
|-0.2
|Free
|John Lewis Edition
|457,490
|-20.1
|Free
|Good Housekeeping
|454,697
|11
|84.5
|ASOS.com
|453,553
|-0.3
|Free
|The Garden
|414,571
|3.9
|Free
|Cosmopolitan
|407,622
|0.6
|77.5
|Stylist
|403,876
|0
|Free
|English Heritage Members Magazine
|394,844
|7
|Free
|Emma’s Diary Pregnancy Guide
|392,173
|-2.8
|Free
|ES Magazine
|362,926
|5.1
|Free
|Be Healthy
|354,471
|0.8
|Free
|The Caravan Club Magazine
|352,046
|-0.4
|Free
|Woman & Home
|321,776
|-4.3
|98
|Time Out
|309,262
|0.1
|2.4
|NME
|308,938
|0.6
|0.7
|Saga Magazine
|305,657
|-14.4
|99.3
|Village Life
|300,000
|0
|Free
|Woman’s Weekly
|276,208
|-6
|99.9
|Camping and Caravanning
|274,027
|6.9
|Free
|Glamour
|260,422
|-25.6
|94
|Prima
|258,607
|2
|89.2
|Yours
|254,886
|-2
|92
|Private Eye
|250,204
|8.9
|99.8
|Chat
|248,288
|-8.3
|100
|Boundless
|241,987
|-6.7
|Free
|The Economist – United Kingdom Edition
|235,670
|0.1
|96
|HELLO!
|225,986
|-15.5
|95.4
|Legion
|224,387
|-10.9
|Free
|Closer
|223,342
|-16.2
|98.7
|WI life
|221,554
|3.5
|Free
|That’s Life
|217,358
|-5.8
|100
|BBC Good Food
|211,221
|-9.7
|97.8
|Woman
|208,145
|-9.8
|100
|The Week
|206,251
|1
|75
|New!
|206,071
|-16.6
|99.1
|Balance
|202,703
|Free
|Scotland in Trust
|202,614
|4.6
|Free
|TV Times
|200,667
|-8.9
|99.9
|Vogue
|195,083
|0
|82.2
|The People’s Friend
|194,301
|-7.9
|99.9
|The Economist – Continental Europe Edition
|192,691
|-18.7
|99.1
|Sainsbury’s Magazine
|190,694
|-16
|97.7
|OK! Magazine
|189,270
|-31.4
|90.4
|Country Living
|188,915
|12.5
|81.3
|National Geographic Magazine
|186,364
|-8.5
|94.8
|Woman’s Own
|185,172
|-7.8
|99.2
|Red
|183,995
|-1.3
|80.8
|Odeon Magazine
|183,360
|-1
|Free
|Men’s Health
|182,026
|-6.5
|68.2
|BBC Gardeners’ World
|175,733
|-1.7
|99.3
|Take a Break Series
|170,048
|7.2
|100
|Elle (U.K.)
|168,741
|2.4
|60.7
|Bella
|165,949
|-9.7
|100
|Ideal Home
|158,464
|-7.7
|92.7
|Marie Claire
|154,359
|-12.8
|84.1
|Real People
|140,217
|-10.3
|99.4
|Best
|139,635
|-15.4
|98.9
|Heat
|136,470
|-16.5
|93
|Pick Me Up
|135,623
|-7
|100
|Women’s Health
|130,819
|4.2
|83.8
|Empire
|123,004
|-15.3
|95.4
|Star
|122,630
|-17.6
|99.1
|Grazia
|122,213
|-12.1
|89.8
|TV & Satellite Week
|120,087
|-10.3
|99.9
|House Beautiful
|117,700
|8.6
|79.3
|GQ
|115,521
|-3.7
|72.2
|House & Garden
|113,049
|0
|65.5
|BBC Top Gear Magazine
|112,822
|-15.3
|73.9
|Reveal
|111,807
|-9.1
|98.9
|Harpers Bazaar
|111,020
|0.7
|45.2
|Foodism
|109,119
|-0.2
|Free
|Reader’s Digest
|106,335
|3.5
|67.7
|Now
|104,937
|-17.3
|99.9
|Puzzler Collection
|104,020
|-5.4
|99.9
|Your Home
|103,156
|-10.4
|94.2
|Inside Soap
|102,953
|-12.4
|99
|Homes & Gardens
|102,032
|-5
|74.4
|My Weekly
|101,833
|-1.4
|94.8
|Escapism
|101,681
|-0.1
|Free
|Candis
|100,471
|-10.6
|99.3
|FS Magazine
|100,467
|-4.3
|87.7
|Scouting Magazine
|99,917
|0
|Free
|Total TV Guide
|98,064
|-7.7
|99.9
|BBC History Magazine
|97,550
|0
|98.5
|1843 UK Edition
|97,230
|10.3
|Weightwatchers Magazine
|94,299
|-20.5
|100
|Waterlife
|93,824
|1.4
|Free
|Time Magazine – British Isles (BI)
|92,405
|-11.7
|77.7
|Look
|90,315
|-22.2
|87.5
|Healthy
|90,055
|-21.9
|100
|Fortune Magazine – Europe
|86,442
|-8
|74.5
|Computeractive
|83,856
|-4.2
|99.9
|Peppa Pig Bag-o-Fun
|83,057
|17.6
|100
|British Horse
|82,856
|5.3
|Free
|Love It!
|82,733
|-5.5
|100
|The Spectator excluding Australia
|82,585
|15.2
|88.1
|Tatler
|82,508
|-2.3
|55.4
|Disney Frozen
|82,010
|-17.2
|100
|New Scientist – Worldwide Sales Excluding Australasia & US/Canada
|81,156
|-0.1
|99.4
|Monocle
|80,251
|0.1
|95.1
|First News
|78,584
|2.9
|53.6
|Runner’s World
|78,496
|0.1
|85.1
|Conde Nast Traveller
|78,014
|0
|42
|Living etc
|76,429
|-5.8
|99.9
|1843 Continental Europe and Middle East Edition
|76,157
|11.2
|Vanity Fair
|76,090
|-4.9
|66.5
|Where London Magazine
|75,542
|0.5
|Free
|LEGO Ninjago
|74,887
|16.7
|100
|HELLO! Fashion Monthly
|74,543
|-19.4
|99.9
|In London
|74,465
|0.3
|Free
|Country Homes and Interiors
|74,226
|-8.1
|99.9
|Elle Decoration
|73,757
|10.1
|81.7
|Style at Home
|73,613
|-19.5
|99.9
|Disney Star Wars Lego
|73,009
|25.7
|100
|25 Beautiful Homes
|72,169
|-7.1
|99.9
|London Review of Books
|70,468
|4.4
|91.6
|Mojo
|67,518
|-4.2
|97.4
|Fun to Learn – Peppa Pig
|66,764
|-22.9
|100
|Motor Cycle News
|66,651
|-10.5
|98.7
|Esquire
|65,091
|10.9
|50.6
|Sphere
|63,853
|-7.7
|Free
|The Sunday Times Travel Magazine
|63,372
|13.1
|61.1
|Classic & Sports Car
|62,899
|-6.6
|97.2
|Four Four Two
|60,227
|-7.3
|93.9
|Square Mile
|59,280
|-0.2
|Free
|Cbeebies Art
|59,199
|-4.8
|100
|delicious
|59,096
|-1.9
|94
|BBC Focus
|58,368
|-7.7
|97.9
|National Club Golfer
|58,136
|11.3
|1.2
|Ideal Homes Complete Guide to Xmas
|57,096
|-17.1
|100
|World Of Interiors
|57,067
|-1.7
|68.7
|Stuff
|56,183
|-10.3
|72.5
|What Car?
|56,177
|-8
|95.3
|CBeebies Magazine
|56,115
|-13
|100
|Lego Nexo Knights
|53,137
|100
|Wired
|53,020
|-1.9
|71.8
|HomeStyle
|52,789
|-3.9
|91.5
|English Club Golfer
|50,545
|0.4
|Free
|Top of the Pops
|50,218
|15.1
|100
|Cbeebies Special
|49,050
|-1.9
|100
|Paw Patrol
|49,024
|100
|Toxic
|49,014
|-9.3
|98.8
|Viz Comic
|48,235
|-5.3
|100
|Car
|47,567
|9
|84.4
|Jamie Magazine
|47,445
|-10
|65.1
|Classic Rock
|46,517
|-9.2
|100
|MoneyWeek
|46,498
|2.1
|98.9
|Homes & Antiques
|46,463
|-6
|93.9
|Sparkle World
|46,322
|-0.9
|100
|Good Homes
|46,185
|2.8
|72.5
|Today’s Golfer
|45,688
|-4.9
|87.2
|The Oldie
|45,612
|-1.7
|95.7
|The Big Issue
|45,564
|4
|100
|Total Film
|45,410
|-19.5
|93.8
|BBC Countryfile Magazine
|45,384
|3.4
|97.1
|Fun to Learn – Friends
|44,808
|8.5
|100
|Auto Express
|43,468
|-3.7
|99.7
|Uncut
|43,235
|-9.7
|99.9
|T3
|43,125
|-4
|55.9
|Evo
|43,119
|7.2
|97.2
|National Geographic Traveller
|42,936
|10.6
|56.1
|Practical Classics and Car Restorer
|42,636
|-6.1
|97.4
|Lonely Planet Traveller
|41,915
|-10.5
|80.5
|Cycling Plus
|40,865
|-6.6
|97.7
|Girl Talk
|40,230
|12.8
|100
|Conde Nast Brides
|40,058
|-6.4
|78.6
|Thomas and Friends
|40,056
|-4.2
|100
|Country Life
|40,047
|2
|92.1
|Top Sante Health & Beauty
|40,032
|-5.8
|81
|Q
|40,003
|-9.2
|92.6
|Golf Monthly
|39,614
|-14
|81.2
|Landscape
|39,187
|0.1
|99.6
|Soaplife
|38,867
|-21.1
|100
|Gardens Illustrated
|38,667
|0.5
|95.8
|LEGO Friends
|38,442
|-7.4
|100
|Octane
|38,428
|-2.4
|91.3
|Fun to Learn – Favourites
|38,165
|22.1
|100
|Match of the Day
|38,116
|-11.4
|100
|Flypast
|37,988
|-5.4
|99.9
|Railway Magazine
|37,250
|-0.1
|99.5
|Shout
|37,128
|-1.9
|99.9
|Bike
|37,106
|0.1
|92.7
|Scotland4kids
|36,580
|Free
|Disney’s Princess
|36,310
|-17.5
|100
|Olive
|35,784
|-13.3
|92
|BBC Music Magazine
|35,734
|-1.7
|98
|Good Homes Ultimate Christmas
|35,455
|-15.2
|95.8
|F1 Racing (UK Edition)
|35,291
|-20.9
|96.9
|Garden News
|35,251
|-4.6
|99.7
|Go Girl
|35,001
|-10.3
|97.9
|Jacqueline Wilson
|34,949
|-9.9
|99.7
|BBC Wildlife
|34,947
|-2.7
|94.7
|The Beano
|34,778
|3.2
|99.6
|Classic Cars
|34,716
|-7.2
|90.4
|Andy’s Amazing Adventures
|34,184
|100
|New Statesman
|34,025
|5.3
|68.5
|Ride
|33,685
|-2.8
|97.3
|Swashbuckle
|33,551
|-8.2
|100
|Classic Bike
|33,546
|-9.7
|99.5
|BBC Easy Cook
|33,521
|-7
|93.5
|Octonauts
|33,378
|-15.3
|100
|Finding Dory
|33,002
|100
|Horse & Hound
|32,894
|-8.6
|99.6
|Prospect
|32,697
|1.8
|65.6
|Animals and You
|32,652
|-1.8
|95.4
|Mega
|32,513
|-3.5
|100
|Girl Talk Art
|32,469
|21.6
|100
|Times Literary Supplement
|32,166
|27.6
|84.4
|We Love Pop Magazine
|32,055
|-4.4
|100
|Disney Star Wars Adventures
|32,002
|-15.8
|100
|Airliner World
|31,878
|-7.9
|100
|Digital Camera Magazine
|31,867
|-11.9
|97.4
|Spirit & Destiny
|31,802
|-12.3
|99.9
|Motor Sport
|31,483
|-8.7
|76.9
|Investors Chronicle
|30,935
|-2.1
|99.4
|Rider
|30,926
|0
|Free
|Healthy Food Guide
|30,908
|-0.5
|97.2
|Autocar
|30,672
|-8.5
|92.3
|Steam Railway
|30,541
|3.9
|93.4
|Disney Stars
|30,116
|-24.9
|100
|Go Jetters
|29,173
|100
|Land Rover Owner International
|29,172
|-9.9
|97
|Modern Gardens
|29,074
|99.6
|What Hi-Fi Sound & Vision
|28,935
|-1.9
|80.3
|Toybox
|28,907
|-2.9
|100
|The English Garden – UK Edition
|28,838
|2
|87.4
|Amateur Gardening
|28,749
|-4.4
|100
|Grand Designs
|28,582
|-4.8
|81.7
|Web User
|28,298
|-4
|100
|Hornby Magazine
|28,190
|-8.6
|100
|Playstation Official
|28,120
|-5.8
|97.5
|Garden Answers
|27,957
|41.3
|69.8
|Ultimate Spider-man
|27,604
|-10.5
|99.5
|Mr Tumble Something Special
|27,505
|-17.5
|100
|The English Home – UK Edition
|27,505
|7.5
|82.4
|Mountain Biking UK
|27,382
|-5.6
|98.3
|The Skinny
|27,332
|-11.5
|Free
|N Photo
|26,486
|-6.8
|97.5
|The Lady
|26,469
|-3.7
|86.3
|110% Gaming
|26,141
|8.1
|99.9
|Angling Times
|25,878
|-2.3
|99.1
|Men’s Fitness
|25,807
|-16.7
|99.1
|Practical Photography
|25,225
|0.9
|79.4
|Country Walking
|25,074
|6.7
|87.2
|Cyclist
|24,891
|-6.9
|99.5
|The List
|24,670
|-1.3
|Free
|Cycling Weekly
|24,631
|0.7
|99.9
|In The Night Garden
|24,465
|-27.1
|100
|Scots Magazine
|24,349
|0.1
|90.4
|Hey Duggee
|24,261
|-5.4
|100
|PC Pro
|24,232
|-11.6
|99.8
|Model Rail
|24,051
|-5.2
|99.3
|Golf World
|23,836
|-1.8
|76.5
|The Field
|23,827
|-6.5
|99.9
|WWE Kids
|23,455
|-14.3
|99.9
|BBC Sky at Night
|23,453
|-4.6
|98
|You and Your Wedding
|23,226
|-12.1
|75.8
|Gramophone
|23,162
|10.1
|98.9
|MacFormat
|23,021
|2.5
|94.7
|Classic Car Weekly
|22,855
|-4.2
|98.6
|BBC Home Cooking Series
|22,783
|1.4
|100
|Rugby World
|22,780
|-28.6
|99.9
|World Soccer
|22,708
|-9.6
|99.9
|Aeroplane Monthly
|22,620
|-4.1
|99.9
|Doctor Who Magazine
|22,523
|-15.1
|99.1
|Photo Plus
|22,453
|-2.4
|97.3
|Horrible Histories
|22,414
|-1.8
|100
|Improve Your Coarse Fishing
|22,225
|-12.5
|97.2
|Dalesman
|21,935
|-5.8
|98.3
|WM The Womans Magazine
|21,830
|9.2
|Free
|New Scientist – Australasian Sales
|21,760
|-3.3
|100
|New Scientist – US/Canadian Sales
|21,707
|-3.4
|100
|Practical Caravan
|21,424
|-6.4
|96.3
|Practical Boat Owner
|21,386
|-11.2
|99.9
|The English Garden – North America Edition
|21,108
|-1
|Free
|Women’s Running
|20,946
|3.4
|76.8
|Official Xbox 360 Magazine
|20,837
|-16.5
|97.1
|Trout & Salmon
|20,736
|-8.4
|99.4
|Bunkered
|20,566
|-4.4
|76.1
|Metal Hammer
|20,353
|-2.9
|100
|Sea Angler
|20,334
|-7.9
|99.5
|Yachting Monthly
|20,252
|-8.8
|100
|SFX
|20,230
|-9
|95.9
|220 Triathlon
|20,184
|-8.7
|98.3
|Jewish Chronicle
|20,090
|-5.1
|76.9
|Barbie
|20,002
|-36.5
|100
|Land Rover Monthly
|19,948
|-9.6
|99.9
|Sporting Gun
|19,645
|-14.3
|100
|Trail
|19,600
|-10.5
|99.4
|Perfect Wedding
|19,288
|-12
|89.4
|Rail
|19,238
|-4.1
|98.1
|Healthy for Men
|19,011
|-27.4
|100
|Match
|18,803
|-25
|99.2
|Mother and Baby
|18,582
|-8
|65.8
|Kerrang!
|18,462
|-23.7
|97.9
|Autosport
|18,022
|-13.5
|96.3
|Practical Sportsbikes
|18,017
|-9.3
|99.3
|Families First
|18,010
|-8.6
|93.9
|PC Gamer
|17,624
|-6.2
|96.7
|Who Do You Think You Are?
|17,513
|-5.6
|96.7
|Gurgle Magazine
|17,126
|-5.2
|54.3
|Scottish Field
|17,105
|1.2
|86.1
|Life and Work
|16,952
|-8.2
|4.9
|Weekly News
|16,945
|-14.7
|99.9
|Disney and Me
|16,536
|-36.8
|100
|Airforces Monthly
|16,386
|-6.5
|99.8
|Combat Aircraft Monthly
|15,820
|-0.7
|99.6
|Shooting Times & Country Magazine
|15,749
|-9.8
|99.9
|No1 Magazine
|15,450
|3.6
|89.8
|Anglers Mail
|15,415
|-20.2
|99.9
|Performance Bikes
|15,252
|-9.6
|95.4
|Computer Shopper
|15,177
|-9.5
|99.9
|Mountain Bike Rider
|15,112
|-10.8
|99.9
|Rock Sound
|14,057
|1
|92.6
|Bird Watching
|14,023
|0.1
|96
|Epic!
|14,000
|-18.5
|98.8
|Yachting World
|13,973
|-13.5
|99.8
|Fortean Times
|13,904
|-2.9
|99.9
|What Franchise
|13,422
|0.1
|1.6
|Trout Fisherman
|13,173
|-8.1
|99.2
|Amateur Photographer
|13,079
|-4.3
|100
|World of Cars
|13,047
|-46.8
|100
|Airfix Model World
|12,730
|1.6
|100
|Practical Motorhome
|12,621
|4.1
|91.9
|Buses Magazine
|12,511
|-3.2
|99.9
|The Big Issue in the North
|12,455
|9.5
|100
|The Big Issue South West
|12,409
|7.4
|100
|Health & Fitness
|12,183
|-16.4
|99.7
|Sporting Shooter
|11,868
|-7.2
|82.6
|Digital SLR Photography
|11,776
|-18.6
|99.5
|Motor Boat & Yachting
|11,177
|-15.7
|99.9
|PC Pilot
|10,948
|-11.1
|100
|Build It
|10,477
|1.6
|69.9
|Doctor Who Adventures Magazine
|10,364
|-41.5
|99.6
|Pilot
|10,316
|-5.2
|99.7
|Women’s Fitness
|10,070
|-20.1
|99.8
|Britain at War
|9,987
|-7.9
|100
|Air International
|9,754
|-10
|99.6
|Men’s Running
|9,271
|2.1
|71.2
|The Shooting Gazette
|9,103
|-14.3
|100
|Custom PC
|7,925
|-4.6
|99.9
|Motorsport News
|7,742
|-5.8
|95.1
|Your Family History
|7,575
|-9.6
|99.6
|What Investment
|7,240
|2.2
|99.3
|The Big Issue in Scotland
|7,052
|-1.6
|100
|in-Cumbria
|5,482
|Free
|Big Issue Cymru
|4,814
|11.6
|100
UK paid-for magazines ranked by year on year circulation growth (source ABC):
|Title
|Total
|YoY%
|UK ROI AP%
|Garden Answers
|27,957
|41.3
|69.8
|Times Literary Supplement
|32,166
|27.6
|84.4
|Disney Star Wars Lego
|73,009
|25.7
|100
|Fun to Learn – Favourites
|38,165
|22.1
|100
|Girl Talk Art
|32,469
|21.6
|100
|Peppa Pig Bag-o-Fun
|83,057
|17.6
|100
|LEGO Ninjago
|74,887
|16.7
|100
|The Spectator excluding Australia
|82,585
|15.2
|88.1
|Top of the Pops
|50,218
|15.1
|100
|The Sunday Times Travel Magazine
|63,372
|13.1
|61.1
|Girl Talk
|40,230
|12.8
|100
|Country Living
|188,915
|12.5
|81.3
|Big Issue Cymru
|4,814
|11.6
|100
|Good Housekeeping
|454,697
|11
|84.5
|Esquire
|65,091
|10.9
|50.6
|National Geographic Traveller
|42,936
|10.6
|56.1
|Elle Decoration
|73,757
|10.1
|81.7
|Gramophone
|23,162
|10.1
|98.9
|The Big Issue in the North
|12,455
|9.5
|100
|Car
|47,567
|9
|84.4
|Private Eye
|250,204
|8.9
|99.8
|House Beautiful
|117,700
|8.6
|79.3
|Fun to Learn – Friends
|44,808
|8.5
|100
|110% Gaming
|26,141
|8.1
|99.9
|The English Home – UK Edition
|27,505
|7.5
|82.4
|The Big Issue South West
|12,409
|7.4
|100
|Evo
|43,119
|7.2
|97.2
|Take a Break Series
|170,048
|7.2
|100
|Country Walking
|25,074
|6.7
|87.2
|New Statesman
|34,025
|5.3
|68.5
|Slimming World Magazine
|645,719
|4.7
|100
|London Review of Books
|70,468
|4.4
|91.6
|Women’s Health
|130,819
|4.2
|83.8
|Practical Motorhome
|12,621
|4.1
|91.9
|The Big Issue
|45,564
|4
|100
|Steam Railway
|30,541
|3.9
|93.4
|No1 Magazine
|15,450
|3.6
|89.8
|Reader’s Digest
|106,335
|3.5
|67.7
|Women’s Running
|20,946
|3.4
|76.8
|BBC Countryfile Magazine
|45,384
|3.4
|97.1
|The Beano
|34,778
|3.2
|99.6
|First News
|78,584
|2.9
|53.6
|Good Homes
|46,185
|2.8
|72.5
|MacFormat
|23,021
|2.5
|94.7
|Elle (U.K.)
|168,741
|2.4
|60.7
|What Investment
|7,240
|2.2
|99.3
|Men’s Running
|9,271
|2.1
|71.2
|MoneyWeek
|46,498
|2.1
|98.9
|The English Garden – UK Edition
|28,838
|2
|87.4
|Prima
|258,607
|2
|89.2
|Country Life
|40,047
|2
|92.1
|Prospect
|32,697
|1.8
|65.6
|Build It
|10,477
|1.6
|69.9
|Airfix Model World
|12,730
|1.6
|100
|BBC Home Cooking Series
|22,783
|1.4
|100
|Scottish Field
|17,105
|1.2
|86.1
|The Week
|206,251
|1
|75
|Rock Sound
|14,057
|1
|92.6
|Practical Photography
|25,225
|0.9
|79.4
|Cycling Weekly
|24,631
|0.7
|99.9
|Cosmopolitan
|407,622
|0.6
|77.5
|Gardens Illustrated
|38,667
|0.5
|95.8
|Runner’s World
|78,496
|0.1
|85.1
|Scots Magazine
|24,349
|0.1
|90.4
|Bike
|37,106
|0.1
|92.7
|Monocle
|80,251
|0.1
|95.1
|The Economist – United Kingdom Edition
|235,670
|0.1
|96
|Bird Watching
|14,023
|0.1
|96
|Landscape
|39,187
|0.1
|99.6
|House & Garden
|113,049
|0
|65.5
|Vogue
|195,083
|0
|82.2
|BBC History Magazine
|97,550
|0
|98.5
|New Scientist – Worldwide Sales Excluding Australasia & US/Canada
|81,156
|-0.1
|99.4
|Railway Magazine
|37,250
|-0.1
|99.5
|Healthy Food Guide
|30,908
|-0.5
|97.2
|Combat Aircraft Monthly
|15,820
|-0.7
|99.6
|Sparkle World
|46,322
|-0.9
|100
|Red
|183,995
|-1.3
|80.8
|My Weekly
|101,833
|-1.4
|94.8
|The Big Issue in Scotland
|7,052
|-1.6
|100
|World Of Interiors
|57,067
|-1.7
|68.7
|The Oldie
|45,612
|-1.7
|95.7
|BBC Music Magazine
|35,734
|-1.7
|98
|BBC Gardeners’ World
|175,733
|-1.7
|99.3
|Golf World
|23,836
|-1.8
|76.5
|Animals and You
|32,652
|-1.8
|95.4
|Horrible Histories
|22,414
|-1.8
|100
|Wired
|53,020
|-1.9
|71.8
|What Hi-Fi Sound & Vision
|28,935
|-1.9
|80.3
|delicious
|59,096
|-1.9
|94
|Shout
|37,128
|-1.9
|99.9
|Cbeebies Special
|49,050
|-1.9
|100
|Yours
|254,886
|-2
|92
|Investors Chronicle
|30,935
|-2.1
|99.4
|Tatler
|82,508
|-2.3
|55.4
|Angling Times
|25,878
|-2.3
|99.1
|Octane
|38,428
|-2.4
|91.3
|Photo Plus
|22,453
|-2.4
|97.3
|BBC Wildlife
|34,947
|-2.7
|94.7
|Ride
|33,685
|-2.8
|97.3
|Fortean Times
|13,904
|-2.9
|99.9
|Toybox
|28,907
|-2.9
|100
|Metal Hammer
|20,353
|-2.9
|100
|Buses Magazine
|12,511
|-3.2
|99.9
|New Scientist – Australasian Sales
|21,760
|-3.3
|100
|New Scientist – US/Canadian Sales
|21,707
|-3.4
|100
|Mega
|32,513
|-3.5
|100
|GQ
|115,521
|-3.7
|72.2
|The Lady
|26,469
|-3.7
|86.3
|Auto Express
|43,468
|-3.7
|99.7
|HomeStyle
|52,789
|-3.9
|91.5
|TV Choice
|1,219,097
|-3.9
|100
|T3
|43,125
|-4
|55.9
|Web User
|28,298
|-4
|100
|Rail
|19,238
|-4.1
|98.1
|Aeroplane Monthly
|22,620
|-4.1
|99.9
|Mojo
|67,518
|-4.2
|97.4
|Classic Car Weekly
|22,855
|-4.2
|98.6
|Computeractive
|83,856
|-4.2
|99.9
|Thomas and Friends
|40,056
|-4.2
|100
|FS Magazine
|100,467
|-4.3
|87.7
|Woman & Home
|321,776
|-4.3
|98
|Amateur Photographer
|13,079
|-4.3
|100
|Bunkered
|20,566
|-4.4
|76.1
|We Love Pop Magazine
|32,055
|-4.4
|100
|Amateur Gardening
|28,749
|-4.4
|100
|BBC Sky at Night
|23,453
|-4.6
|98
|Garden News
|35,251
|-4.6
|99.7
|Custom PC
|7,925
|-4.6
|99.9
|Grand Designs
|28,582
|-4.8
|81.7
|Cbeebies Art
|59,199
|-4.8
|100
|Vanity Fair
|76,090
|-4.9
|66.5
|Today’s Golfer
|45,688
|-4.9
|87.2
|Homes & Gardens
|102,032
|-5
|74.4
|Jewish Chronicle
|20,090
|-5.1
|76.9
|Gurgle Magazine
|17,126
|-5.2
|54.3
|Model Rail
|24,051
|-5.2
|99.3
|Pilot
|10,316
|-5.2
|99.7
|What’s on TV
|944,644
|-5.3
|100
|Viz Comic
|48,235
|-5.3
|100
|Puzzler Collection
|104,020
|-5.4
|99.9
|Flypast
|37,988
|-5.4
|99.9
|Hey Duggee
|24,261
|-5.4
|100
|Love It!
|82,733
|-5.5
|100
|Who Do You Think You Are?
|17,513
|-5.6
|96.7
|Mountain Biking UK
|27,382
|-5.6
|98.3
|Top Sante Health & Beauty
|40,032
|-5.8
|81
|Motorsport News
|7,742
|-5.8
|95.1
|Playstation Official
|28,120
|-5.8
|97.5
|Dalesman
|21,935
|-5.8
|98.3
|Living etc
|76,429
|-5.8
|99.9
|That’s Life
|217,358
|-5.8
|100
|Homes & Antiques
|46,463
|-6
|93.9
|Woman’s Weekly
|276,208
|-6
|99.9
|Practical Classics and Car Restorer
|42,636
|-6.1
|97.4
|PC Gamer
|17,624
|-6.2
|96.7
|Conde Nast Brides
|40,058
|-6.4
|78.6
|Practical Caravan
|21,424
|-6.4
|96.3
|Men’s Health
|182,026
|-6.5
|68.2
|Radio Times
|684,922
|-6.5
|99.7
|Airforces Monthly
|16,386
|-6.5
|99.8
|The Field
|23,827
|-6.5
|99.9
|Classic & Sports Car
|62,899
|-6.6
|97.2
|Cycling Plus
|40,865
|-6.6
|97.7
|N Photo
|26,486
|-6.8
|97.5
|Cyclist
|24,891
|-6.9
|99.5
|BBC Easy Cook
|33,521
|-7
|93.5
|Pick Me Up
|135,623
|-7
|100
|25 Beautiful Homes
|72,169
|-7.1
|99.9
|Sporting Shooter
|11,868
|-7.2
|82.6
|Classic Cars
|34,716
|-7.2
|90.4
|Four Four Two
|60,227
|-7.3
|93.9
|LEGO Friends
|38,442
|-7.4
|100
|Ideal Home
|158,464
|-7.7
|92.7
|BBC Focus
|58,368
|-7.7
|97.9
|Total TV Guide
|98,064
|-7.7
|99.9
|Woman’s Own
|185,172
|-7.8
|99.2
|Sea Angler
|20,334
|-7.9
|99.5
|The People’s Friend
|194,301
|-7.9
|99.9
|Take a Break
|542,786
|-7.9
|100
|Airliner World
|31,878
|-7.9
|100
|Britain at War
|9,987
|-7.9
|100
|Mother and Baby
|18,582
|-8
|65.8
|Fortune Magazine – Europe
|86,442
|-8
|74.5
|What Car?
|56,177
|-8
|95.3
|Trout Fisherman
|13,173
|-8.1
|99.2
|Country Homes and Interiors
|74,226
|-8.1
|99.9
|Swashbuckle
|33,551
|-8.2
|100
|Chat
|248,288
|-8.3
|100
|Trout & Salmon
|20,736
|-8.4
|99.4
|Autocar
|30,672
|-8.5
|92.3
|National Geographic Magazine
|186,364
|-8.5
|94.8
|Families First
|18,010
|-8.6
|93.9
|Horse & Hound
|32,894
|-8.6
|99.6
|Hornby Magazine
|28,190
|-8.6
|100
|Motor Sport
|31,483
|-8.7
|76.9
|220 Triathlon
|20,184
|-8.7
|98.3
|Yachting Monthly
|20,252
|-8.8
|100
|TV Times
|200,667
|-8.9
|99.9
|SFX
|20,230
|-9
|95.9
|Reveal
|111,807
|-9.1
|98.9
|Q
|40,003
|-9.2
|92.6
|Classic Rock
|46,517
|-9.2
|100
|Toxic
|49,014
|-9.3
|98.8
|Practical Sportsbikes
|18,017
|-9.3
|99.3
|Computer Shopper
|15,177
|-9.5
|99.9
|Performance Bikes
|15,252
|-9.6
|95.4
|Your Family History
|7,575
|-9.6
|99.6
|World Soccer
|22,708
|-9.6
|99.9
|Land Rover Monthly
|19,948
|-9.6
|99.9
|BBC Good Food
|211,221
|-9.7
|97.8
|Classic Bike
|33,546
|-9.7
|99.5
|Uncut
|43,235
|-9.7
|99.9
|Bella
|165,949
|-9.7
|100
|Shooting Times & Country Magazine
|15,749
|-9.8
|99.9
|Woman
|208,145
|-9.8
|100
|Land Rover Owner International
|29,172
|-9.9
|97
|Jacqueline Wilson
|34,949
|-9.9
|99.7
|Jamie Magazine
|47,445
|-10
|65.1
|Air International
|9,754
|-10
|99.6
|Stuff
|56,183
|-10.3
|72.5
|Go Girl
|35,001
|-10.3
|97.9
|Real People
|140,217
|-10.3
|99.4
|TV & Satellite Week
|120,087
|-10.3
|99.9
|Your Home
|103,156
|-10.4
|94.2
|Lonely Planet Traveller
|41,915
|-10.5
|80.5
|Motor Cycle News
|66,651
|-10.5
|98.7
|Trail
|19,600
|-10.5
|99.4
|Ultimate Spider-man
|27,604
|-10.5
|99.5
|Candis
|100,471
|-10.6
|99.3
|Mountain Bike Rider
|15,112
|-10.8
|99.9
|PC Pilot
|10,948
|-11.1
|100
|Practical Boat Owner
|21,386
|-11.2
|99.9
|Match of the Day
|38,116
|-11.4
|100
|PC Pro
|24,232
|-11.6
|99.8
|Time Magazine – British Isles (BI)
|92,405
|-11.7
|77.7
|Digital Camera Magazine
|31,867
|-11.9
|97.4
|Perfect Wedding
|19,288
|-12
|89.4
|You and Your Wedding
|23,226
|-12.1
|75.8
|Grazia
|122,213
|-12.1
|89.8
|Spirit & Destiny
|31,802
|-12.3
|99.9
|Inside Soap
|102,953
|-12.4
|99
|Improve Your Coarse Fishing
|22,225
|-12.5
|97.2
|Marie Claire
|154,359
|-12.8
|84.1
|CBeebies Magazine
|56,115
|-13
|100
|Olive
|35,784
|-13.3
|92
|Autosport
|18,022
|-13.5
|96.3
|Yachting World
|13,973
|-13.5
|99.8
|Golf Monthly
|39,614
|-14
|81.2
|WWE Kids
|23,455
|-14.3
|99.9
|Sporting Gun
|19,645
|-14.3
|100
|The Shooting Gazette
|9,103
|-14.3
|100
|Saga Magazine
|305,657
|-14.4
|99.3
|Weekly News
|16,945
|-14.7
|99.9
|Doctor Who Magazine
|22,523
|-15.1
|99.1
|Good Homes Ultimate Christmas
|35,455
|-15.2
|95.8
|BBC Top Gear Magazine
|112,822
|-15.3
|73.9
|Empire
|123,004
|-15.3
|95.4
|Octonauts
|33,378
|-15.3
|100
|Best
|139,635
|-15.4
|98.9
|HELLO!
|225,986
|-15.5
|95.4
|Motor Boat & Yachting
|11,177
|-15.7
|99.9
|Disney Star Wars Adventures
|32,002
|-15.8
|100
|Sainsbury’s Magazine
|190,694
|-16
|97.7
|Closer
|223,342
|-16.2
|98.7
|Health & Fitness
|12,183
|-16.4
|99.7
|Heat
|136,470
|-16.5
|93
|Official Xbox 360 Magazine
|20,837
|-16.5
|97.1
|New!
|206,071
|-16.6
|99.1
|Men’s Fitness
|25,807
|-16.7
|99.1
|Ideal Homes Complete Guide to Xmas
|57,096
|-17.1
|100
|Disney Frozen
|82,010
|-17.2
|100
|Now
|104,937
|-17.3
|99.9
|Disney’s Princess
|36,310
|-17.5
|100
|Mr Tumble Something Special
|27,505
|-17.5
|100
|Star
|122,630
|-17.6
|99.1
|Epic!
|14,000
|-18.5
|98.8
|Digital SLR Photography
|11,776
|-18.6
|99.5
|The Economist – Continental Europe Edition
|192,691
|-18.7
|99.1
|HELLO! Fashion Monthly
|74,543
|-19.4
|99.9
|Total Film
|45,410
|-19.5
|93.8
|Style at Home
|73,613
|-19.5
|99.9
|Women’s Fitness
|10,070
|-20.1
|99.8
|Anglers Mail
|15,415
|-20.2
|99.9
|Weightwatchers Magazine
|94,299
|-20.5
|100
|F1 Racing (UK Edition)
|35,291
|-20.9
|96.9
|Soaplife
|38,867
|-21.1
|100
|Healthy
|90,055
|-21.9
|100
|Look
|90,315
|-22.2
|87.5
|Fun to Learn – Peppa Pig
|66,764
|-22.9
|100
|Kerrang!
|18,462
|-23.7
|97.9
|Disney Stars
|30,116
|-24.9
|100
|Match
|18,803
|-25
|99.2
|Glamour
|260,422
|-25.6
|94
|In The Night Garden
|24,465
|-27.1
|100
|Healthy for Men
|19,011
|-27.4
|100
|Rugby World
|22,780
|-28.6
|99.9
|OK! Magazine
|189,270
|-31.4
|90.4
|Barbie
|20,002
|-36.5
|100
|Disney and Me
|16,536
|-36.8
|100
|Doctor Who Adventures Magazine
|10,364
|-41.5
|99.6
|World of Cars
|13,047
|-46.8
|100
|Modern Gardens
|29,074
|99.6
|Lego Nexo Knights
|53,137
|100
|Paw Patrol
|49,024
|100
|Andy’s Amazing Adventures
|34,184
|100
|Finding Dory
|33,002
|100
|Go Jetters
|29,173
|100