UK mag sales dropped 5.3 per cent in first half of 2016: Reader's Digest, Heat and Glamour among biggest fallers

UK consumer magazines lost circulation by an average of 5.3 per cent in the first six months of this year.

Most the 174 titles audited by ABC on a six-monthly basis lost circulation year on year (figures include digital editions).

But a number of titles bucked the overall trend. Cosmopolitan was one of the best performers, up 60 per cent year on year to more than 400,000 copies per month. It was helped by a price cut to £1 and the introduction of 100,000 free copies.

Political weekly The Spectator was another strong performer, up 37.9 per cent year on year to 76,750 (helped largely by the inclusion of digital edition sales in its main ABC). The Economist grew 3.5 per cent to 236,342 a week in the UK.

Among the big fallers were:

Reader’s Digest, down 32.1 per cent to 104,057 per month

Saga Magazine, down 15.6 per cent to 326,127 copies per month

Glamour, down 18.9 per cent to 300,063 per month

Heat, down 22.3 per cent to 144,074 per week

Now, down 21.8 per cent to 109,661 per week

UK consumer magazine circulations in the first half of 2016, source ABC

Figures include print and digital edition sales, change year on year and percentage of UK and Ireland sales active purchased

