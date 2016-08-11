UK mag sales dropped 5.3 per cent in first half of 2016: Reader's Digest, Heat and Glamour among biggest fallers

UK consumer magazines lost circulation by an average of 5.3 per cent in the first six months of this year.
Most the 174 titles audited by ABC on a six-monthly basis lost circulation year on year (figures include digital editions).
But a number of titles bucked the overall trend. Cosmopolitan was one of the best performers, up 60 per cent year on year to more than 400,000 copies per month. It was helped by a price cut to £1 and the introduction of 100,000 free copies.
Political weekly The Spectator was another strong performer, up 37.9 per cent year on year to 76,750 (helped largely by the inclusion of digital edition sales in its main ABC). The Economist grew 3.5 per cent to 236,342 a week in the UK.
Among the big fallers were:
- Reader’s Digest, down 32.1 per cent to 104,057 per month
- Saga Magazine, down 15.6 per cent to 326,127 copies per month
- Glamour, down 18.9 per cent to 300,063 per month
- Heat, down 22.3 per cent to 144,074 per week
- Now, down 21.8 per cent to 109,661 per week
UK consumer magazine circulations in the first half of 2016, source ABC
Figures include print and digital edition sales, change year on year and percentage of UK and Ireland sales active purchased
|Product
|Total
|YoY%
|UK ROI AP%
|Good Living (Asda)
|1,969,160
|-6.7
|Free
|Tesco Magazine
|1,956,827
|0
|Free
|TV Choice
|1,232,038
|-3.4
|100
|What’s on TV
|945,252
|-7
|100
|Waitrose Food
|695,858
|0.4
|Free
|Radio Times
|668,526
|-6.2
|99.7
|Slimming World Magazine
|628,369
|14.2
|100
|Take a Break
|562,412
|-7.6
|100
|Shortlist
|505,876
|0.7
|Free
|John Lewis Edition
|476,180
|-2.7
|Free
|ASOS.com
|453,325
|-2.7
|Free
|Good Housekeeping
|444,941
|10.1
|85.9
|Cosmopolitan
|413,155
|59.9
|75.1
|The Garden
|405,305
|3.5
|Free
|Stylist
|404,408
|0.3
|Free
|Emma’s Diary Pregnancy Guide
|376,524
|-3.1
|Free
|ES Magazine
|366,354
|6.4
|Free
|Saga Magazine
|326,127
|-15.6
|99.2
|Woman & Home
|315,582
|-4.5
|97.9
|Time Out
|308,989
|0.3
|2.6
|NME
|308,606
|0.8
|Sport
|306,384
|0.7
|Free
|COACH
|300,997
|Free
|Glamour
|300,063
|-18.9
|94.9
|Woman’s Weekly
|284,251
|-4.2
|99.9
|Prima
|258,214
|-2.2
|90.4
|Yours
|257,349
|-5.6
|92
|Chat
|254,530
|-7.3
|100
|HELLO!
|253,253
|-3.1
|94.7
|Closer
|244,480
|-13.8
|99.2
|The Economist – United Kingdom Edition
|236,342
|3.7
|95.1
|Private Eye
|230,099
|0.8
|99.9
|Woman
|223,199
|-9.8
|100
|That’s Life
|220,162
|-8.8
|100
|New!
|216,877
|-13.7
|99.5
|BBC Gardeners’ World
|205,479
|-1.7
|99.7
|The Week
|204,197
|0.7
|77.9
|The People’s Friend
|202,082
|-5.9
|99.8
|Balance
|201,527
|Free
|BBC Good Food
|200,225
|-9
|98.5
|TV Times
|197,153
|-7.5
|99.9
|The Economist – Continental Europe Edition
|195,876
|-19.6
|99.3
|Vogue
|195,053
|-2.5
|85.7
|Red
|193,872
|2.7
|81.9
|Woman’s Own
|191,328
|-8.4
|99.2
|Sainsbury’s Magazine
|189,578
|-13.1
|97.7
|National Geographic Magazine
|184,453
|-12.8
|95
|Country Living
|180,844
|7.1
|81.8
|Men’s Health
|180,082
|-7.1
|71
|Ideal Home
|179,204
|2.5
|94.5
|OK! Magazine
|176,386
|-11.8
|93
|Bella
|176,018
|-5.9
|100
|Elle (U.K.)
|171,874
|4.7
|63.3
|Marie Claire
|165,362
|-11.1
|85.4
|Take a Break Series
|147,572
|4.2
|100
|Heat
|144,074
|-22.3
|93.7
|Best
|142,850
|-16.6
|99.5
|Real People
|141,421
|-9.6
|99.7
|Empire
|136,666
|-5.5
|98.7
|Pick Me Up
|133,481
|-7.2
|100
|Women’s Health
|128,253
|2.8
|85.3
|Grazia
|127,109
|-11.6
|93.6
|TV & Satellite Week
|126,425
|-8.6
|99.9
|Star
|125,854
|-15.2
|99.5
|Instyle UK
|123,076
|-18
|68.5
|GQ
|117,039
|-3.3
|77.6
|House Beautiful
|115,050
|2.7
|86
|BBC Top Gear Magazine
|114,973
|-14
|77.8
|Reveal
|113,909
|-14.4
|99.5
|House & Garden
|113,182
|0.1
|65.7
|Your Home
|111,881
|-7.1
|95.1
|Harpers Bazaar
|110,710
|4.4
|48.1
|Now
|109,661
|-21.8
|99.9
|Foodism
|109,367
|1.9
|Free
|Candis
|105,796
|-13.2
|99.4
|Inside Soap
|105,342
|-15.4
|99.6
|Reader’s Digest
|104,057
|-32.1
|74
|Homes & Gardens
|103,921
|-0.8
|75
|Escapism
|101,700
|1.1
|Free
|Forever Sports
|101,430
|12
|85.4
|My Weekly
|100,363
|-2.7
|96.9
|Weightwatchers Magazine
|100,094
|-12.5
|100
|Total TV Guide
|98,205
|-9.8
|99.9
|Look
|91,902
|-30.3
|88.9
|Style at Home
|87,425
|-10.7
|99.9
|Tatler
|84,515
|0.2
|58.8
|Disney Frozen
|84,021
|-7.7
|100
|First News
|83,254
|4.8
|51.8
|Vanity Fair
|80,083
|-9
|71
|Love It!
|80,029
|100
|Disney Star Wars Lego
|80,012
|100
|Living etc
|79,500
|-10.3
|99.9
|Essentials
|79,246
|-23.9
|99.9
|25 Beautiful Homes
|78,624
|-3.6
|99.9
|Conde Nast Traveller
|78,131
|0.1
|40
|LEGO Ninjago
|77,879
|34.1
|100
|The Spectator excluding Australia
|76,750
|37.9
|87
|Monocle
|76,180
|-5
|93.2
|Country Homes and Interiors
|75,603
|-11.1
|99.9
|Where London Magazine
|75,058
|-0.1
|Free
|Ni4Kids
|74,940
|1
|Free
|Peppa Pig Bag-o-Fun
|72,973
|8.4
|100
|Fun to Learn – Peppa Pig
|71,938
|-16.4
|100
|Elle Decoration
|69,510
|4.7
|89.2
|HELLO! Fashion Monthly
|66,143
|-27.4
|99.9
|Esquire
|64,712
|14.5
|52.1
|Cbeebies Art
|61,196
|14.6
|100
|Square Mile
|59,269
|-0.6
|Free
|CBeebies Magazine
|58,353
|-16
|100
|delicious
|58,165
|0.3
|93.1
|World Of Interiors
|58,069
|0
|69.7
|Toxic
|58,012
|5.5
|99.1
|The Sunday Times Travel Magazine
|57,062
|0.8
|63.4
|Sparkle World
|56,285
|15.5
|100
|Cbeebies Special
|55,373
|12.2
|100
|HomeStyle
|55,190
|-22
|91.9
|Wired
|54,094
|0.1
|73.6
|Lego Nexo Knights
|51,005
|100
|Fun to Learn – Friends
|49,145
|5.3
|100
|Uncut
|48,305
|-2.6
|99.9
|The Oldie
|46,421
|0.6
|97
|Good Homes
|46,332
|0.9
|70.6
|MoneyWeek
|45,239
|-5.7
|98.9
|Jamie Magazine
|45,047
|-10.1
|60.7
|Disney’s Princess
|45,041
|-3.2
|100
|Lonely Planet Traveller
|44,468
|-5.6
|83.4
|Top of the Pops
|43,944
|2.2
|100
|Soaplife
|43,154
|-16.1
|100
|Andy’s Amazing Adventures
|41,821
|100
|LEGO Friends
|40,111
|11.2
|100
|Go Girl
|40,024
|2.5
|98.6
|Disney Stars
|39,438
|-1.5
|100
|Thomas and Friends
|39,166
|-6.8
|100
|Go Jetters
|39,000
|100
|Girl Talk
|38,550
|26.6
|100
|Garden News
|38,182
|-4.7
|99.6
|Disney Star Wars Adventures
|38,014
|100
|Olive
|37,329
|-9.2
|94.3
|Fun to Learn – Favourites
|35,992
|6.7
|100
|Octonauts
|34,473
|-9.2
|100
|Swashbuckle
|33,284
|-41.5
|100
|Prospect
|32,475
|3.3
|62.9
|Ultimate Spider-man
|31,738
|-1.1
|99.5
|Something Special
|31,525
|-27.2
|100
|Investors Chronicle
|30,324
|-6.1
|99.8
|Mega
|30,038
|-12.9
|100
|All About Soap
|29,788
|-31.2
|98.4
|Barbie
|29,412
|-16
|100
|We Love Pop Magazine
|29,076
|-22
|100
|Grand Designs
|28,985
|-11.8
|82.6
|BBC Easy Cook
|28,935
|-15
|96.2
|Times Literary Supplement
|28,522
|7.8
|89.2
|Girl Talk Art
|28,003
|-0.9
|100
|Clangers
|26,444
|100
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|26,004
|-15.5
|99.8
|Peter Rabbit
|25,845
|-7.9
|100
|Doctor Who Magazine
|25,832
|0.7
|99.3
|Sofia The First
|25,516
|-21.9
|100
|In The Night Garden
|25,126
|-29.6
|100
|Toybox
|23,452
|-6.6
|100
|Horrible Histories
|23,015
|-12.1
|100
|Garden Answers
|22,620
|0.1
|98.6
|BBC Home Cooking Series
|21,565
|5.8
|100
|WM The Womans Magazine
|21,176
|8.3
|Free
|Disney and Me
|21,076
|-25.2
|100
|Hey Duggee
|20,675
|100
|Doc McStuffins
|20,641
|-41.8
|100
|Jewish Chronicle
|20,317
|-4.7
|79.4
|Good Things
|20,299
|29
|4.6
|World of Cars
|20,047
|-20.1
|100
|Gurgle Magazine
|18,833
|-2.2
|58.8
|Weekly News
|18,192
|-16.6
|99.9
|Skylanders Universe
|13,686
|-42.9
|100
|Doctor Who Adventures Magazine
|11,268
|-45.1
|99.8
