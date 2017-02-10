All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 10, 2017

TV team convicted of human smuggling for bringing Syrian teen to Sweden

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Three employees with Swedish public service broadcaster SVT have been sentenced to community work after being convicted of human smuggling.

The team brought a 15-year-old Syrian boy to Sweden during the 2015 migrant influx that swept across Europe.

Malmo District Court said it was “obvious the SVT team helped for purely humanitarian reasons”.

Reporter Fredrik Onnevall, his cameraman and interpreter were making a documentary on the migrants when they met an unaccompanied minor in Greece who wanted to go to Sweden.

They wanted to document his trip by car, ferry and train.

Before the court, Onnevall admitted paying for a car rental and knowing the boy had false papers.

In Sweden, the then 15-year-old boy was granted permanent asylum.

No related posts.

It was not immediately clear whether the ruling would be challenged.

Picture: Reuters

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

18 + 20 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Private Eye hits highest circulation in 55-year history 'which is quite something given that print is meant to be dead' Private Eye hits highest circulation in 55-year history 'which is quite something given that print is meant to be dead'
  2. Jeremy Corbyn accuses BBC of reporting 'fake news' in questioning him over resignation rumours Jeremy Corbyn accuses BBC of reporting 'fake news' in questioning him over resignation rumours
  3. UK magazine ABCs: Winners, losers and full breakdown as circulation declines average 6 per cent UK magazine ABCs: Winners, losers and full breakdown as circulation declines average 6 per cent
  4. Radio audience figures: BBC's Today programme claims record 7.45m of listeners as live radio reaches 46m overall Radio audience figures: BBC's Today programme claims record 7.45m of listeners as live radio reaches 46m overall
  5. Magazine ABCs: Big falls in women's lifestyle sector for Glamour, Marie Claire and Grazia Magazine ABCs: Big falls in women's lifestyle sector for Glamour, Marie Claire and Grazia

Latest Jobs

'An antidote to the prevailing madness' - The titles leading a resurgence in magazine journalism
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE