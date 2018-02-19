All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 19, 2018

TV, film and music magazine ABCs: Soaplife picks up largest circulation growth as Total Film and Empire both report double-figure decline

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Time UK’s Soaplife magazine saw sales climb by 9 per cent to 42,200 in second half of last year, one of only two titles covering either TV, film or music to record growth over the period

The magazine, which features the latest news and gossip about TV soaps and their stars, has gone from a fortnightly to a weekly following “popular demand”.

The first weekly edition was published on 10 February this year, 14 years after it was relaunched in 2004 backed by a £500,000 investment.

Its rival Inside Soap saw sales fall by 7 per cent, although it continues to publish 96,012 copies according to figures for the six-month period.

Among the largest losers year-on-year were music magazine Metal Hammer (down 14 per cent) and film magazines Total Film (down 15 per cent) and Empire (down 11 per cent).

TV Times also recorded a double-figure drop in year-on-year circulation figures to 180,768.

Time UK’s Uncut was the only other title to boost sales, climbing by 1 per cent over the 12 months of 2017 to 43,804.

ABC circulation figures for TV, film and music interest magazines covering six-months to the end of December 2017 (of full year where shown):

Publication ABC Total Year-on-year % change ABC Total  UK/ROI % Actively Purchased Months in period
TV Choice 1,188,558 -3% 100% 6
What’s on TV 895,925 -5% 100% 6
Radio Times 631,960 -8% 100% 6
NME 289,432 -6% 1% 6
TV Times 180,768 -10% 100% 6
Empire 109,654 -11% 96% 12
TV & Satellite Week 108,807 -9% 100% 6
Inside Soap 96,012 -7% 100% 6
Total TV Guide 94,209 -4% 100% 6
Mojo 62,779 -7% 95% 12
Uncut 43,804 1% 100% 12
Classic Rock 42,236 -9% 100% 12
Soaplife 42,200 9% 100% 6
Total Film 38,791 -15% 99% 12
Q 37,073 -7% 93% 12
Metal Hammer 17,567 -14% 100% 12

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × three =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Max Mosley: Newspapers' repeated references to orgy story are attempt to 'smear me and Impress by association' Max Mosley: Newspapers' repeated references to orgy story are attempt to 'smear me and Impress by association'
  2. National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan
  3. Buzzfeed's Jim Waterson appointed new Guardian media editor Buzzfeed's Jim Waterson appointed new Guardian media editor
  4. Women's magazine ABCs: Hello! titles record biggest circulation gains while Look and Grazia figures fall Women's magazine ABCs: Hello! titles record biggest circulation gains while Look and Grazia figures fall
  5. NUJ says Trinity Mirror plans to axe 49 editorial staff is 'same grim recipe of cuts, increasing stress for staff and sapping of morale' NUJ says Trinity Mirror plans to axe 49 editorial staff is 'same grim recipe of cuts, increasing stress for staff and sapping of morale'

Latest Jobs

Former Daily Express political editor says paper 'must not become toothless tiger' under Trinity Mirror after buyout
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE