Trinity promotes exsiting staff to new regional press revenue and commercial chief roles

Trinity Mirror has had a restructure at the top of its regional news business.

North East managing director Mike Pennington (pictured) has been made revenue director across the regional press business.

Managing director of the South West Sarah Pullen has been made regionals commercial director in addition to her current role.

Trinity Mirror is by far the UK’s largest local newspaper group.

Pennington said: “I am delighted to be appointed and have this opportunity to look at how we can maximise the local print and digital advertising revenue across the group.

“We have a wonderful stable of brands, and the right people to take our regional titles from strength to strength.

“I have always had revenue at the forefront of everything I do, so I’m excited to get started and work closely with the team.”