All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 24, 2017

Trinity promotes exsiting staff to new regional press revenue and commercial chief roles

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Trinity Mirror has had a restructure at the top of its regional news business.

North East managing director Mike Pennington (pictured) has been made revenue director across the regional press business.

Managing director of the South West Sarah Pullen has been made regionals commercial director in addition to her current role.

Trinity Mirror is by far the UK’s largest local newspaper group.

Pennington said: “I am delighted to be appointed and have this opportunity to look at how we can maximise the local print and digital advertising revenue across the group.

“We have a wonderful stable of brands, and the right people to take our regional titles from strength to strength.

“I have always had revenue at the forefront of everything I do, so I’m excited to get started and work closely with the team.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Trinity promotes exsiting staff to new regional press revenue and commercial chief roles”

  1. “I have always had revenue at the forefront of everything I do” – more important than publishing news?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

17 − 8 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. The Sun, Mirror and Daily Star all lose sales by more than 10 per cent year on year in June The Sun, Mirror and Daily Star all lose sales by more than 10 per cent year on year in June
  2. Diane Abbott 'sick' of 'gotcha journalism' after ITV News slip up on police figures led to 'death threats' Diane Abbott 'sick' of 'gotcha journalism' after ITV News slip up on police figures led to 'death threats'
  3. 45 BBC women urge action now from Tony Hall on salaries as Claire Balding reveals Women's Hour pays 40 per cent less than other shows 45 BBC women urge action now from Tony Hall on salaries as Claire Balding reveals Women's Hour pays 40 per cent less than other shows
  4. BBC insider: Arbitrary pay rates are due to secretive pay deals over expense-account lunches BBC insider: Arbitrary pay rates are due to secretive pay deals over expense-account lunches
  5. After 'Vrexit' new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful announces overhaul of editorial team After 'Vrexit' new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful announces overhaul of editorial team

Latest Jobs

After 'Vrexit' new British Vogue editor Edward Enninful announces overhaul of editorial team