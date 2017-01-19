Trinity Mirror to make 77 regional newspaper staff redundant while creating new digital roles

Trinity Mirror is set to announce 77 redundancies across its network of regional newspapers today, Press Gazette understands.

The publisher is also set to create 44 new roles, including 17 video and digital production posts. Of the existing vacancies within its local and regional titles, it is believed only 19 will be filled.

A spokesperson for Trinity Mirror declined to comment “until all staff have been notified”. They said: “We want them to hear it first from us.”

A full announcement is expected later this afternoon.

The decision follows a string of regional newspaper closures made by Trinity Mirror since it took over Local World in October 2015 in a deal worth £220m under its “Newsroom 3.0” restructure.

In October last year, the publisher announced the closure of Crawley News, OneMK, Luton on Sunday and the Northampton Herald and Post within 24 hours.

It came after the company revealed digital was the only area of revenue growth in the company as print continued to decline.