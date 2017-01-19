All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 19, 2017

Trinity Mirror to make 77 regional newspaper staff redundant while creating new digital roles

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Trinity Mirror is set to announce 77 redundancies across its network of regional newspapers today, Press Gazette understands.

The publisher is also set to create 44 new roles, including 17 video and digital production posts. Of the existing vacancies within its local and regional titles, it is believed only 19 will be filled.

A spokesperson for Trinity Mirror declined to comment “until all staff have been notified”. They said: “We want them to hear it first from us.”

A full announcement is expected later this afternoon.

The decision follows a string of regional newspaper closures made by Trinity Mirror since it took over Local World in October 2015 in a deal worth £220m under its “Newsroom 3.0” restructure.

In October last year, the publisher announced the closure of Crawley News, OneMK, Luton on Sunday and the Northampton Herald and Post within 24 hours.

It came after the company revealed digital was the only area of revenue growth in the company as print continued to decline.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Trinity Mirror to make 77 regional newspaper staff redundant while creating new digital roles”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 5 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. BBC Trust upholds accuracy complaint against BBC News over Kuenssberg report of Corbyn interview BBC Trust upholds accuracy complaint against BBC News over Kuenssberg report of Corbyn interview
  2. Trinity Mirror to make 77 regional newspaper staff redundant while creating new digital roles Trinity Mirror to make 77 regional newspaper staff redundant while creating new digital roles
  3. Blogger faces losing her home after legal fight with council chief executive costs her £220,000 Blogger faces losing her home after legal fight with council chief executive costs her £220,000
  4. Coach magazine pulls Lionel Messi interview over authenticity doubts Coach magazine pulls Lionel Messi interview over authenticity doubts
  5. Newquest boss reveals 'shift away from car-crash content' and 'gentler approach' to journalism

Latest Jobs

Dossier of 20 inaccurate UK news stories about Muslims revealed, warning false coverage fuels the far right
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE