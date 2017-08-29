All Sections

August 29, 2017

Trinity Mirror to close three weeklies in Cambridgeshire putting jobs at risk

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Trinity Mirror is closing three weekly newspapers covering Cambridgeshire in what it claims is a “necessary” decision to “maintain a viable commercial operation”.

Set to close next month are the Newmarket News, Haverhill News and Ely News, all of which are produced by the Cambridge News team with news for the areas also carried on its website.

The Bedfordshire on Sunday, also free, will move to midweek from October but faces the closure of its associated website.

Some job roles are at risk as a result of the closures, with new ones also being created.

Simon Edgley, Trinity Mirror’s regional managing director for the south east and central and east, said: “These decisions are never easy to make but they are necessary if we are to maintain a viable commercial operation with the opportunity to invest in the growth of our remaining news brands.

“I fully appreciate this announcement will be unsettling for those involved and we will do everything that we can in order to provide affected colleagues with the appropriate support throughout the consultation process.”

  1. Surely a bad time to close titles in the east in light of the dreadful half year report from Archant plus the huge copy sales decline in the latest ABC figures released last week, if anything its time to be bold and take market share

