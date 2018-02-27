All Sections

February 27, 2018

Trinity Mirror shareholders strongly back Express Newspapers buyout

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Trinity Mirror shareholders have voted to approve the company’s £127m buyout of the Express and Star newspapers by an overwhelming majority.

At a meeting today, 99 per cent of shareholders approved a resolution proposing the acquisition of Northern & Shell’s publishing assets, according to a statement issued by Trinity Mirror.

The takeover deal includes the Daily Express, Daily Star, Sunday Express and Daily Star Sunday, plus celebrity magazine titles Ok!, New! And Star.

Trinity Mirror chief operating officer Mark Hollinshead has been put in charge of the Northern & Shell titles to oversee their integration within the company, according to a report in The Drum.

Trinity Mirror declined to comment on the report.

After the buyout was announced earlier this month, the National Union of Journalists warned that it could be referred to the Competition and Markets Authority on media plurality grounds.

The NUJ also said it would seek “guarantees that the deal will not result in redundancies and that the titles will be able to thrive”.

Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

