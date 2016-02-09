Trinity Mirror reveals editors-in-chief for 11 regions following Local World takeover

Trinity Mirror has created six new editor-in-chief positions as part of a restructure following its Local World takeover.

The publisher has divided its business into 11 regions, each with its own managing director and editor-in-chief.

Each regional managing director will report into chief operating officer Steve Anderson-Dixon and editors-in-chief into editorial director Neil Benson (pictured) or deputy editorial director Alan Edmunds. Edmunds, who took over as editor of the Western Mail in 2002, will be regional editor-in-chief of South Wales for an interim period. Catrin Pascoe is now editor of the Western Mail.

Trinity Mirror announced it had completed a deal to buy Local World in October last year. Yesterday, it emerged that dozens of Local World photographers are at risk of losing their jobs.

Here is Trinity Mirror's regions announcement:

North West and North Wales – Carl Wood continues as regional managing director, Alastair Machray continues as editor-in-chief.

Manchester and Huddersfield – Paul O’Halloran continues as regional managing director, Rob Irvine continues as editor-in-chief.

North East – Bob Cuffe becomes regional managing director, including Newcastle and Teesside. Darren Thwaites continues as editor-in-chief

Humber and Lincolnshire – Mike Pennington, currently managing director for Hull, Grimsby and Scunthorpe, will add Lincoln to his portfolio. Neil Hodgkinson, editor of the Hull Daily Mail, is appointed editor-in-chief of the region.

East Midlands – David Simms is appointed regional managing director for this expanded region which includes Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire. In addition to his role as managing director of the Derby Telegraph, Steve Hall will be editor-in-chief of this expanded region.

West Midlands – Michelle Gessell will be responsible as regional managing director for the wider region, which includes Birmingham, Stoke, Coventry, the CIN weeklies group and Nuneaton. Marc Reeves continues as editor-in-chief with an expanded region.

Central and East – Richard Duxbury continues as regional managing director. Paul Brackley, editor of the Cambridge News, becomes editor-in-chief for the region.

Bristol, Gloucester, Somerset and Dorset – Sarah Pullen continues as regional managing director. Mike Norton, editor of the Bristol Post and editor-in-chief of the Bristol business, becomes editor-in-chief for the region.

South Wales – Mark Sainsbury, who presently manages Devon, Cornwall and South Wales, becomes regional managing director for the broader South Wales publishing business. Paul Rowland, currently digital development editor of Wales Online, is promoted to editor of WalesOnline. Catrin Pascoe, currently editor of the South Wales Echo, becomes editor of the Western Mail and Tryst Williams is promoted to editor of the Echo.

Alan Edmunds, currently managing director of Media Wales, will act as regional editor-in-chief for South Wales on an interim basis alongside his new role as deputy editorial director of the regionals business on a full-time basis. For the past two years, Alan has acted as deputy to editorial director regionals Neil Benson, while retaining his role as managing director in Cardiff and editor-in-chief of Media Wales.

South East – Simon Edgley takes control as regional managing director of the greatly enlarged South division encompassing Essex, Kent, Surrey, Bucks, Hampshire and West London. Ceri Gould, currently editor of WalesOnline, is promoted to the new role of editor-in-chief of the enlarged South East region. Marnie Wilson continues in her role as editor-in-chief of the Trinity Mirror South businesses, responsible for Surrey, Bucks, Hampshire and West London, and will report to Ceri.

Devon and Cornwall – A new regional managing director is to be appointed to this role in the next few weeks. Bill Martin, editor of the Western Morning News, takes on the additional role of editor-in-chief of the region.