
May 4, 2017

Trinity Mirror reports revenue down 16 per cent year on year so far in 2017

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

UK national and local newspaper giant Trinity Mirror has reported revenue down 16 per cent year on year in the four months to 30 April.

The trading update revealed print revenue declining by 12 per cent and digital growing by 6 per cent.

Trinity said: “We continue to grow our digital audience with digital display and transactional revenue growing by 19 per cent. Digital classified advertising, which is predominantly upsold from print, remains challenging and fell by 24 per cent.”

Chief executive Simon Fox said: “Whilst the trading environment for print remains challenging we continue to make progress on our strategic objectives of Grow, Build and Protect. I am particularly pleased that we continue to see good growth in digital display and transactional revenue and tightly manage costs which gives confidence in our performance for the year.”

 

