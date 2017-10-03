All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 3, 2017

Trinity Mirror pays 'substantial damages' to actress Sienna Miller over phone-hacking claim

By PA Mediapoint and Press Gazette Twitter

Sienna Miller has settled her phone-hacking action against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), part of publisher Trinity Mirror.

The 35-year-old actress was not at London’s High Court today for the end of her claim for misuse of private information.

Mr Justice Mann was told by solicitor Nicola McCann that MGN had paid Miller substantial undisclosed damages and her reasonable legal costs, and had apologised.

The judge also heard that TV presenter Jamie Theakston had settled his claim and received substantial compensation, his reasonable costs and an apology.

Former EastEnders actor Michael Greco’s claim was settled after he accepted an offer including a nominal payment of damages, a proportion of his legal costs and an apology, said solicitor Rebecca Willcox.

A claim brought by Michelle Mellor, the wife of actor Will Mellor, was settled on confidential terms.

Actor Steve Coogan was awarded a six-figure payout from Trinity Mirror today for phone-hacking conducted by journalists at its national titles.

He also said he believed phone hacking had been going on at the national Mirror titles for 15 years and named former editors and executives who he said had “not yet been subject to proper scrutiny”.

Picture: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one + 13 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Saga Magazine says it 'does not offer copy control' after row over Clare Balding cover feature Saga Magazine says it 'does not offer copy control' after row over Clare Balding cover feature
  2. Trinity Mirror agrees six-figure phone hacking payout to actor Steve Coogan Trinity Mirror agrees six-figure phone hacking payout to actor Steve Coogan
  3. Steve Coogan names former Mirror execs who have 'not yet been subject to proper scrutiny' over phone-hacking Steve Coogan names former Mirror execs who have 'not yet been subject to proper scrutiny' over phone-hacking
  4. Roy Greenslade to stop blogging for IPSO and step down from lecturing at City University Roy Greenslade to stop blogging for IPSO and step down from lecturing at City University
  5. Former Mirror journalist turned football club chairman launches PR consultancy Former Mirror journalist turned football club chairman launches PR consultancy

Latest Jobs

Iliffe Media launches second new paid-for weekly newspaper - the Bishop's Stortford Independent
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE