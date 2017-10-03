Trinity Mirror pays 'substantial damages' to actress Sienna Miller over phone-hacking claim

Sienna Miller has settled her phone-hacking action against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), part of publisher Trinity Mirror.

The 35-year-old actress was not at London’s High Court today for the end of her claim for misuse of private information.

Mr Justice Mann was told by solicitor Nicola McCann that MGN had paid Miller substantial undisclosed damages and her reasonable legal costs, and had apologised.

The judge also heard that TV presenter Jamie Theakston had settled his claim and received substantial compensation, his reasonable costs and an apology.

Former EastEnders actor Michael Greco’s claim was settled after he accepted an offer including a nominal payment of damages, a proportion of his legal costs and an apology, said solicitor Rebecca Willcox.

A claim brought by Michelle Mellor, the wife of actor Will Mellor, was settled on confidential terms.

Actor Steve Coogan was awarded a six-figure payout from Trinity Mirror today for phone-hacking conducted by journalists at its national titles.

He also said he believed phone hacking had been going on at the national Mirror titles for 15 years and named former editors and executives who he said had “not yet been subject to proper scrutiny”.

Picture: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes