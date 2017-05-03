All Sections

May 3, 2017

Trinity Mirror launches automated InYourArea local news and information website

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Regional press giant Trinity Mirror has launched a new personalised local news service called InYourArea.co.uk.

The website offers local news and information at parish, town and village aggregated from various public sources such as news websites and councils.

According to Trinity Mirror it will include localised informatoin on property prices, planning applications, public notices, crime and good hygiene ratings.

Trinity Mirror head of emerging products Darren Sher said: “There is a wealth of hyperlocal news, data and information in many different places, but it’s fragmented and difficult to access in a user friendly way.

“InYourArea will change that. It has the potential to be for local news and information what search engines were for the internet: a gateway to vast amounts of data and information that is currently hard to access but highly relevant to people’s lives.

“InYourArea will breathe new life into local news and information, making it more discoverable, relevant and visible than ever before.”

Like Facebook, InYourArea offers advertising which can be tailored to specific areas. National advertisers are invited to tailor their ads to different areas. And local advertisers can advertise in areas down to one-mile radius.

Comments

2 thoughts on “Trinity Mirror launches automated InYourArea local news and information website”

  1. “There is a wealth of hyperlocal news, data and information in many different places, but it’s fragmented and difficult to access in a user-friendly way.”

    Printed newspapers have managed to collate and present vast quantities of local data in a handy, reader-friendly format for decades.

