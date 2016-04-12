Trinity Mirror launches third city news website Glasgow Live with ten-strong editorial team

Trinity Mirror has launched Glasgow Live, its latest in a string of standalone digital website launches, with a team of ten journalists.

Glasgow Live follows the launch of sister titles Belfast Live and Dublin Live.

Trinity Mirror claims that Belfast Live has garnered an audience of more one million unique users in less than five months.

Like its sister titles. Glasgow Live will produce local news and features, weather and traffic reports, as it looks to establish its own voice in the city.

Gregor Kyle, the editor of Glasgow Live, said: “We will be taking a positive approach to our stories and won’t be telling our readers what to think about an issue, instead delivering the facts in a completely neutral voice.

“We will also be embracing all forms of digital and social media and interacting with our readers across a range of platforms, putting them at the heart of the news.”

Glasgow Live will operate under the strapline “my city, my life, my news” and says it has the potential to reach an audience of more than one million.

Scottish journalists and writers such as Kevin Mckenna (writing a diary) and comedian and actor Robert Florence will contribute content.

The title will compete with the Newsquest-owned Glasgow Evening Times.