All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
December 15, 2017

Trinity Mirror forecasts print advertising fall but says Express takeover deal still on track

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Trinity Mirror has said it expects print advertising and circulation revenue to decline in the final quarter along with an overall fall in group revenue of 9 per cent on a like for like basis.

The trading update, issued today by the Mirror newspapers publisher, also said the company was “making good progress” with its proposed takeover of Express Newspapers publisher Northern and Shell.

Trinity Mirror said: “We experienced improving trends in publishing digital display and transactional revenues which are expected to grow by 20 per cent in the final quarter, which is offset by expected declines in print advertising and circulation revenue of 21 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

“Classified publishing digital revenue, which is substantially jointly sold with print, remains under pressure reducing expected publishing digital revenue growth for the quarter to 10 per cent.”

The Board said it expected performance for the year to be “in line with expectations”.

Picture: Trinity Mirror

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

14 − 6 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Telegraph to recruit 39 more journalists in 2018 as it plans to reach 10m registered readers Telegraph to recruit 39 more journalists in 2018 as it plans to reach 10m registered readers
  2. ABC: Increased bulks help Daily Telegraph become only UK newspaper to increase circulation in November ABC: Increased bulks help Daily Telegraph become only UK newspaper to increase circulation in November
  3. First robot-written stories from Press Association make it into print in 'world-first' for journalism industry First robot-written stories from Press Association make it into print in 'world-first' for journalism industry
  4. Schools Week editor Laura McInerney stepping down after three years at helm Schools Week editor Laura McInerney stepping down after three years at helm
  5. BBC appoints World Service Group director Fran Unsworth as its next head of news and current affairs BBC appoints World Service Group director Fran Unsworth as its next head of news and current affairs

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE