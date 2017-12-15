Trinity Mirror forecasts print advertising fall but says Express takeover deal still on track

Trinity Mirror has said it expects print advertising and circulation revenue to decline in the final quarter along with an overall fall in group revenue of 9 per cent on a like for like basis.

The trading update, issued today by the Mirror newspapers publisher, also said the company was “making good progress” with its proposed takeover of Express Newspapers publisher Northern and Shell.

Trinity Mirror said: “We experienced improving trends in publishing digital display and transactional revenues which are expected to grow by 20 per cent in the final quarter, which is offset by expected declines in print advertising and circulation revenue of 21 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.

“Classified publishing digital revenue, which is substantially jointly sold with print, remains under pressure reducing expected publishing digital revenue growth for the quarter to 10 per cent.”

The Board said it expected performance for the year to be “in line with expectations”.

