All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
June 7, 2016

Trinity Mirror cuts: Photographers out and digital trend writer plus breaking news blogger in at MEN

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Photographers have been targeted in a fresh wave of redundancies at the Manchester Evening News with the head of news role at the Huddersfield Examiner also being cut.

The NUJ has labelled the cuts“short-sighted” and said it was a “self-defeating, damaging plan”.

According to the NUJ  three out of eight staff photographic jobs are being axed at the MEN, along with one of three assistant publishing editors, while five new posts are created with a largely digital focus.

The head of news role at the Huddersfield Examiner will be absorbed into the currently vacant post of executive editor digital. Three other roles are also going, including a community content curator and two part-time admin staff.

The restructure of the Trinity Mirror-owned titles comes after Press Gazette revealed today that regional publisher Archant was undertaking a group-wide restructure of its photographic department.

Laura Davison, NUJ national organiser, said: “These photographic cuts are an attempt to get content on the cheap and by piling extra work onto other staff.

“They are yet another short-sighted move at massive cost to the very skills and experience needed to produce the quality content readers will buy. This is a self-defeating, damaging plan.”

MEN’s new posts will include two digital sports writers, one trend writer, one city beat reporter and one evening breaking news blogger. The trend writer role will focus on trending content online in a bid to inform the news desk of audience interests.

A digital sports writer will also be appointed at the Examiner.

Chris Morley, NUJ northern and Midlands organiser, said: “Once again news photographers are in the line of fire with media companies in the grip of an obsession that quality news images spring from nowhere or can be plucked relentlessly with no cost or worry from the internet.

“This is a false and damaging belief and such cuts are proving elsewhere to be cuts too far.”

A Trinity Mirror spokesperson said: “MEN Media is introducing six new digital content specialist roles – five in Manchester and one in Huddersfield.

“To allow for creation of these roles, several existing roles are at risk and we have entered a period of consultation with all directly-affected staff.”

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Trinity Mirror cuts: Photographers out and digital trend writer plus breaking news blogger in at MEN”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × one =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. SNP slammed by former STV journalist: 'I learned the hard way that journalism and nationalism do not mix' SNP slammed by former STV journalist: 'I learned the hard way that journalism and nationalism do not mix'
  2. Daily Express 'EU boost to house prices' front page 'seriously inaccurate' says IPSO Daily Express 'EU boost to house prices' front page 'seriously inaccurate' says IPSO
  3. The UK's national news brands rated in order of trust: from the BBC down to the Daily Star
  4. Guardian warns staff of expected £90m cash deficit this year as paying members hit 200,000 Guardian warns staff of expected £90m cash deficit this year as paying members hit 200,000
  5. Regional press giant Newsquest cuts turnover from £279m to £1m under new 'opaque' accounts system

Latest Jobs

Journalism podcast investigating notorious unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan goes to number one on iTunes
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE