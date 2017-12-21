Trinity Mirror closes free weekly the Beverley Advertiser because title 'no longer commercially viable'

Trinity Mirror has closed down free weekly newspaper the Beverley Advertiser, claiming it is “no longer commercially viable” following a commercial review of titles across the group.

Today’s edition of the Advertiser, which covers the town in East Yorkshire, is its last.

The Hull Daily Mail, also owned by Trinity Mirror, will retain an office in the town, according to a spokesperson, who added that no jobs are affected by the Advertiser’s closure.

Regional managing director Mike Pennington said: “It is always disappointing when any paper closes but it was no longer commercially viable as commercial support from the local market place fell away in recent years. These titles were of a time and times have changed and so must we.”

“We will still serve the area with Yorkshire’s biggest-selling newspaper the Hull Daily Mail – which has its own East Riding edition – the hulldailymail.co.uk that also has the biggest online audience in the county and has a dedicated channel for Beverley and our monthly glossy Journal magazine.”

The Beverley Advertiser had a circulation of 18,608 according to ABC figures to the end of December last year. The Hull Daily Mail has a circulation of 25,437 according to ABC figures to June this year.