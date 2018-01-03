All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 3, 2018

Trinity Mirror axes weekly Ellesmere Port Pioneer after 96 years in print

By John Reynolds Twitter

Trinity Mirror has axed its weekly title the Ellesmere Port Pioneer after 96 years of editions.

The publisher said it had closed the paper following the “move to online news consumption”, as print publishers struggle to arrest the move of readers from print to online.

The last issue of the title was published on 27 December and Trinity Mirror said there would be no job losses. The paper did not have a dedicated staff and those who worked on it will now have other roles within the group.

Trinity Mirror’s North West editor-in-chief Alastair Machray said: “Naturally it’s a very sad day when any print newspaper reaches the end of its life cycle.

“The Pioneer has a long and rich history of brave, informative campaigning journalism on behalf of the people of Ellesmere Port.

“The move to online news consumption has been relentless though and we are delighted that the Chester Chronicle and the Liverpool Echo have been at the forefront of developing high-quality, desktop, mobile and tablet websites as well as excellent apps.

“The audience to those, and to the Pioneer’s Facebook page is growing fast and we are confident and determined that we will continue to provide first-rate coverage of Ellesmere Port in the manner in which readers and advertisers want to receive it.’’

Trinity Mirror said stories about the Cheshire town will be covered by sister title the Liverpool Echo and the Chester Chronicle, while a Pioneer Facebook page will remain open.

According to the Audit Bureau of Circulations, the title registered an average circulation paid-for circulation of 1,143 in the period January to December 2016, compared to 3,865 five years previous.

In September this year, Trinity Mirror said it was axing up to 40 jobs across its portfolio of regional titles, as it expands content sharing between newspapers and looks to the Press Association to provide it with more “page-ready” news.

Trinity Mirror has closed a number of other weekly titles in recent months including the Surrey & Hants Star Courier and the Bristol Observer.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

7 + 10 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Gender pay gap figures in full: Conde Nast, Telegraph and Economist groups among worst offenders for pay disparity in UK media Gender pay gap figures in full: Conde Nast, Telegraph and Economist groups among worst offenders for pay disparity in UK media
  2. Journalists ‘disappointed’ Independent not releasing gender pay gap figures Journalists ‘disappointed’ Independent not releasing gender pay gap figures
  3. BBC journalist Sally Chidzoy loses appeal against employment tribunal decision to strike out her case for talking to reporter BBC journalist Sally Chidzoy loses appeal against employment tribunal decision to strike out her case for talking to reporter
  4. No bonus for ITN boss John Hardie unless he meets gender and diversity targets in 'public promise' to staff over pay gap No bonus for ITN boss John Hardie unless he meets gender and diversity targets in 'public promise' to staff over pay gap
  5. The Sun offers £50,000 reward for information leading to identification of Tottenham teen's killer The Sun offers £50,000 reward for information leading to identification of Tottenham teen's killer

Latest Jobs

Former Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins signed up by right-wing Canadian website The Rebel Media
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE