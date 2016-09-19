All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 19, 2016

Trial begins of Sun reporter Mazher Mahmood for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
bailey2.png

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of an undercover journalist accused of conspiring to pervert the course of justice in the case of pop star Tulisa Contostavlos.

Reporter Mazher Mahmood, 52,  allegedly misled the court during the collapsed drugs trial of the former N-Dubz star and X Factor judge.

The former News Of The World journalist, of Purley, south London, is on trial at the Old Bailey with Alan Smith, 66, a retired driver from Dereham, Norfolk.

Mahmood and Smith are charged with conspiring together to changeSmith’s draft statement to police, with the intention to pervert the course of justice, between June 22 and July 22 2014.

A jury has been sworn in and prosecutor Sarah Forshaw QC will open the case on Tuesday.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Trial begins of Sun reporter Mazher Mahmood for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × four =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. BBC journalist who says he was sacked for telling the truth about Sri Lankan civil war wins unfair dismissal appeal BBC journalist who says he was sacked for telling the truth about Sri Lankan civil war wins unfair dismissal appeal
  2. Sunderland Echo reporter apologises over 'abhorrent' Facebook messages posted six years ago slating club he now covers Sunderland Echo reporter apologises over 'abhorrent' Facebook messages posted six years ago slating club he now covers
  3. The Sun cuts 20 sub-editors as it shifts editorial resources to online The Sun cuts 20 sub-editors as it shifts editorial resources to online
  4. UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online) UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online)
  5. Daily Star's 'Brexit Nut' front page over Jo Cox killer cleared by IPSO after more than 300 complaints Daily Star's 'Brexit Nut' front page over Jo Cox killer cleared by IPSO after more than 300 complaints

Latest Jobs

Daily Telegraph tops IPSO naughty list with nine upheld complaints followed by The Times and Daily Express
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Enter by 30 September 2016

CLOSE