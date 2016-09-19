Trial begins of Sun reporter Mazher Mahmood for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

A jury has been sworn in for the trial of an undercover journalist accused of conspiring to pervert the course of justice in the case of pop star Tulisa Contostavlos.

Reporter Mazher Mahmood, 52, allegedly misled the court during the collapsed drugs trial of the former N-Dubz star and X Factor judge.

The former News Of The World journalist, of Purley, south London, is on trial at the Old Bailey with Alan Smith, 66, a retired driver from Dereham, Norfolk.

Mahmood and Smith are charged with conspiring together to changeSmith’s draft statement to police, with the intention to pervert the course of justice, between June 22 and July 22 2014.

A jury has been sworn in and prosecutor Sarah Forshaw QC will open the case on Tuesday.