Top 40 UK news websites: BBC still leads Mail Online

The BBC News website still remains comfortably ahead of the Mail Online in terms of UK online visitors, according to research compiled for Press Gazette.

The UKOM/Nielsen data is based on a survey of 50,000 people accessing the internet from office and work computers across the UK and tends to deliver lower figures than ABC.

But it provides a much more comprehensive picture than ABC – which only audits a handful of news websites on a monthly basis.

According to Nielsen, the BBC News website attracted just under 10 million UK unique readers/viewers in July – well ahead of Mail Online on 6.645m over the course of the month.

Web portal Yahoo’s news service was the top-placed web-only player with 4.1m monthly users.

Despite being behind paywalls The Times and Sunday Times attracted some 1.2m readers over the course of the month, according to the Nielsen data.

Huffington Post UK – which only launched at the beginning of July – has yet to figure in the Nielsen data.

No related posts.

The Audit Bureau of Circulations, which bases its figures on data collected from publishers’ web servers, estimated that Mail Online reached 24.7m UK ‘unique browsers’in July and that Guardian.co.uk reached 18.4m. Each unique browser in ABC terms is a different computer.

Top 40 UK news and information websites (source Nielsen/UKOM)

Name; Unique UK audience (000s) July 2011

1 BBC News 9,992

2 MailOnline 6,645

3 Guardian.co.uk 4,622

4 Telegraph 4,394

5 Yahoo! News Websites 4,097

6 The Sun 2,916

7 Newsquest Media Group 2,877

8 Trinity Mirror Nationals 2,427

9 MSN News & Weather 2,093

10 The Independent 1,693

11 Sky News 1,530

12 METRO.co.uk 1,505

13 AOL News 1,409

14 The Times/The Sunday Times 1,211

15 Google News 1,179

16 CNN Digital Network 1,077

17 Bing News 1,024

18 MSNBC Digital Network 914

19 World News Network 795

20 London Evening Standard 693

21 News of the World 649

22 NYTimes.com 524

23 Trinity Mirror Regionals 505

24 Scotsman.com 501

25 Daily Express 408

26 France 24 403

27 Daily Star 359

28 Orange News 356

29 WalesOnline 332

30 CBS News Network 306

31 Topix 305

32 Tribune Newspapers 282

33 Belfast Telegraph 270

34 TalkTalk News 268

35 ABCNEWS Digital Network 264

36 NewsNow.co.uk 263

37 Fox News Digital Network 241

38 India Times 223

39 Economist.com 189

40 Dennis Current Affairs Network 187